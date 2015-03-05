What does Mark Zuckerberg look for in an employee?

He’s one of the five original co-founders of the social networking site Facebook and has a personal net worth of a cool $35.1 billion, so when Mark Zuckerberg dishes out careers advice, the world tends to stop and listen.

Speaking at the Mobile World Congress this week - the world's biggest wireless phone fair in Barcelona - the 30-year-old entrepreneur was asked what he looks for when hiring a potential employee - to which he responded “I will only hire someone to work directly for me if I would work for that person, it's a pretty good test.”

Simple yet significant, this is a great piece of information to have on board if you’ve got a potential interview on the horizon. Try to envisage exactly what your new employer would want from you and the qualities that would inspire them to trust your knowledge and judgement - nail that and you never know, the CEO of Facebook himself could be your next boss...

