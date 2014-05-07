Win a summer getaway for two worth over 1200 with Mr & Mrs Smith

7 May 2014
get-the-gloss-win-a-beach-break-1

Win a two night stay in Santorini with Mr & Mrs Smith and Get The Gloss

This month, we’ve teamed up with our friends at Mr & Mrs Smith to treat you to a sun-soaking, stress-busting, skin-brightening break on the striking  island of Santorini .

We’ll whisk one lucky winner and their partner off to the rocky heights of Santorini for two nights at Mr & Mrs Smith bolthole  Mystique . Perched at the southernmost tip of Oia, the island’s most charming town, the hotel’s tranquil white-washed suites have breathtaking views over the caldera. No doubt you’ll want to sample the refined local Mediterranean cuisine too, so we’ll even treat you to dinner on one of your nights.

Join us this Thursday on Instagram  for your chance to win this luxuriously lavish summer getaway - you'll find us on @GetTheGloss .

The prize includes:

Two nights in a luxury hotel on the Greek island of Santorini for two people, including a dinner and breakfast each morning.

The prize also includes return flights from the UK up to the value of £150 per person.

Terms and Conditions

  • The closing date for entries is 18th May 2014
  • To enter, simply tag @smithhotels and @GetTheGloss, include hashtag #GTGGreekGetaway, and follow both Get The Gloss and Mr & Mrs Smith on Instagram
  • The prize is for two people sharing a room at Mystique, with dinner (excluding drinks) on one night and breakfast each morning. It includes return flights from the UK up to the value of £150 per person.
  • The prize is valid for stays before 1 June 2015; black-out dates may apply.
  • All prizes are subject to availability, non-transferable and non-refundable. No cash alternatives are available.
  • Entrants who are not already members of Mr & Mrs Smith will automatically be signed up for free BlackSmith membership
    .
    Employees (and their families) of Mr & Mrs Smith, third parties and all agencies connected to this competition are not eligible to enter.
    Winners may be required to participate in some promotional activity.
    Open to UK entries only


