Win a summer getaway for two worth over 1200 with Mr & Mrs Smith

This month, we’ve teamed up with our friends at Mr & Mrs Smith to treat you to a sun-soaking, stress-busting, skin-brightening break on the striking island of Santorini .

We’ll whisk one lucky winner and their partner off to the rocky heights of Santorini for two nights at Mr & Mrs Smith bolthole Mystique . Perched at the southernmost tip of Oia, the island’s most charming town, the hotel’s tranquil white-washed suites have breathtaking views over the caldera. No doubt you’ll want to sample the refined local Mediterranean cuisine too, so we’ll even treat you to dinner on one of your nights.

Join us this Thursday on Instagram for your chance to win this luxuriously lavish summer getaway - you'll find us on @GetTheGloss .