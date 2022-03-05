Your 2013 horoscope forecast

Aries

You will have to be a revolutionary to make the most of extraordinary financial, business and property trends in 2013, peaking in April, when a great deal in the share markets and world economies will also change. Ask yourself how much you would pay to be independent. Pay it. You will gain enormously from your house or flat in the first six months of 2013, following successful renovations, a property price increase, a lucrative income source from a tenant, a wonderful home exchange – or some other one-off situation which increases the feel-good factor. The family will alter course in the first six months of this year and that benefits you. Any problems with a close relative will be solved by Jupiter’s cycle in Gemini. You are also far more likely to gain from one particular relative or in-law. This person thinks big and has a broad travel background. If you wish, you could easily become pregnant, adopt or be accepted as a foster parent or stepmother by Christmas, or be on that path, ahead of a final outcome by 2014. An existing child, younger relative or godchild could be richly rewarding. A job or charity involving children skyrockets. There is tremendous power locked in a team, group, political party or other closed circle of people, but to access it, you must learn how to share it. This will be obvious in January 2013 but the story is the same all year. This game of musical chairs, in terms of influence and control, is ongoing.

Jessica Adams writes about astrology for Harper’s Bazaar and Cosmopolitan. She is the author of Astrolove (Corgi) and you can find out more on her website at www.jessicaadams.com .