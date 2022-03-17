Your August Horoscope 2014

ARIES (21 March - 20 April)

1. After Christmas the inextricable financial, property or business situation which concerns you near 5th August will be history. Until then watch how fast or slow you are responding. Micro manage it.

2. There is a part of yourself or your world which nobody understands, accesses or sees very clearly. Yet it matters to you, because it is your way out of reality. It may be time to contain this, though.

3. Easily the most important fresh start of the year - at least in terms of your daily workload and your body - takes place near 25th August. The mind, body, spirit connection has seldom been so clear.

4. This is a remarkable month in terms of your relationship with babies, children, young adults or the relationships which will bring them into your life. The first ten days will show you why. Just say yes.

5. You trusted the process where your house, family, flat, household, home town or homeland was concerned back in May and June, yet nothing was straightforward. Near the 1st trust is rewarded.

TAURUS (21 April - 21 May)

1. What should have been a grand finale for your internet, publishing, media or other communication priority ended up taking a circuitous path, yet a two-way street will open up for you near the 1st.

2. You are mad if you don’t use the most stunning cycle in 12 years to renovate, improve family relationships, work on opportunities linked to flatmates, sell your home, buy or lease one.

3. A brand new pathway will open up for (or through) your children, godchildren or young relatives in the final week of August. This reflects new realities with a former, current or potential partner.

4. You will be relieved to know that at Christmas, the issues you are currently having about (or with) the man or woman in your life, will end. This also applies to enemies. For now, craft a strategy.

5. You are involved with a friend, or a group, where life so often becomes confused and confusing, you almost expect it. Near the 5th and 15th you must step back from it all and fence boundaries.

GEMINI (22 May - 21 June)

1. August is an epic month for financial, business, property or charity planning and despite the delays or u-turns of May-July you must now balance the scales with someone in the first week of August.

2. The first three weeks of August are remarkable and wonderful, when you can capitalise on what is presented to you as a writer, publisher, multimedia player, singer - and create more for the future.

3. This has been a long time coming, but as September draws closer, you will write a new chapter in terms of your house, flat, family, household, home town or homeland and move your life forward.

4. Chiron, Salacia and Neptune have been in your zone of achievement and ambition for so long that you have lost touch with what ‘real’ or ‘normal’ actually is - yet you must strategise by the 16th.

5. Despite the Faraway Tree/Enid Blyton nature of your career, your life at university or your non-profit role, the daily reality of your workload is heavier than it’s been for 29 years so get a plan.

CANCER (22 June - 23 July)

1. It’s strange how all those ‘me’ issues about the way you present, profile and package yourself should be a matter for someone else, yet as August begins, you must think ‘we’ about ‘me.’

2. The most stunning, hopeful and rewarding trends in 12 years are snowballing for you in financial, property, business or charity terms and you should be celebrating with champagne by the 21st.

3. You will be off to a flying start with a totally new phase involving your computer, phone, digital life, media interests, publishing goals or other words-centric concerns, so wish on the New Moon.

4. You have been merrily inhabiting an alternative universe as a traveller, internet user, student, publisher, writer or teacher for months. Time to come back to the real one, near the 15th.

5. Your child, godchild, young relative, youth-related project - or crucial questions about love, sex and parenthood - suggests more tyres on the obstacle course of life. You need a six-month plan.

LEO (24 July - 23 August)

1. Close to Friday 1st August your dark secret or invisible role becomes a matter for two people and you will gain from the effort you put into this submerged part of yourself, or your world, weeks ago.



2. You are not being narcissistic when you focus completely on your name, persona, profile, image or physical appearance near the 2nd, 8th, 9th, 18th - this is literally the best month for years to do it.

3. The New Moon on Monday 25th August suggests a new beginning with your money, flat, house, business, charity or possessions. This follows almost an entire month of calculations or revelations.

4. Chiron making waves in Pisces near the 5th and Neptune following suit near the 15th suggests that what you own, earn or owe has become an escape from reality, yet you must have a plan.

5. With both Mars and Saturn in your family, homeland, house, apartment, household and home town zone, it is important that you craft a strategy that will see you through to December near the 5th.

VIRGO (24 August - 23 September)

1. You were quite right to believe in a particular friend or group of people, and you will see why as August arrives. Like French and Saunders or Batman and Robin, you must operate as a duet.

2. Ask a Leo how much there is to gain from life by allowing others to take all the attention while you beaver away in the background; Leo people also understand why you could gain from a big secret.

3. You are long overdue for a makeover, relaunch, rebranding or other ‘me’ priority yet you will be amazed at how quickly and easily things fall into place for your name, face or shape near the 25th.

4. Stand back from your former, current or potential partner. Get some distance with an enemy, rival or opponent. Clarity is crucial near the 5th and 15th when it’s time to anchor yourself in reality.

5. It is utterly ridiculous that a person as well-known for her internet, spoken-word or writing skills as you, should be labouring under all these obstacles, yet a savvy plan makes them much easier.

LIBRA (24 September - 23 October)

1. Not long to go now. By Christmas Eve you will be free of this relentless situation or mood affecting how you feel about money, property, charity or business. Good timing is crucial, though. Strategise.

2. Aspects of your daily workload or your relationship with your body have taken you further and further away from what is normal, real and manageable. Earth to Libra on the 5th and 15th!

3. As August ends you will be putting an entirely new spin on a dark secret you are covering up, or an invisible role you play without any credit or recognition. It feels like a brand new start and it is.

4. Your success in life comes down to a duet or double-act (something you are famously good at) very close to 1st August and the good career or university karma earned in 2013 works for you.

5. Even if you must elbow other people, places and priorities aside, give your old friend, group commitment or new acquaintance all the time and energy in the world. Expect massive rewards.

SCORPIO (24 October - 22 November)

1. This is one of the most important months in 12 years for your ambitions, no matter if you want to add to your C.V. or climb that social mountain. Use everything you are being given; it’s fantastic.

2. Despite the incredible career, university, charity or trophy partnership possibilities you see near the 2nd, 8th, 15th you still have heavy issues about your image. Address these in a practical way.

3. You will make a new friend, revive an old friendship, join a new group or re-boot an existing group commitment with incredible momentum near the 25th. See the New Moon overhead? Make a wish.

4. Despite the fact that your travel, foreign, internet, publishing or educational agenda went in all directions in May-July, you planted some good seeds. They will flower for you as August begins.

5. It is crucial that you ground yourself in the real world where your children, godchildren or young relatives are concerned. This also applies to youth related projects or parenting-potential lovers.

SAGITTARIUS (23 November - 21 December)

1. The most tremendous turning points in years convince you to pursue solutions and opportunities as a traveller, student, teacher, writer, publisher or internet citizen near the 15th and 18th.

2. The one thing you cannot openly discuss, share or even explain to other people continues to weigh heavily on your shoulders, yet it is gone by Christmas. Until then you must stick to a game plan.

3. A new project, job, role, professional reshuffle, university direction or non-profit angle will make September seem very new and shiny to you, following a potent New Moon close to the 25th.

4. August is one of the most important months of the year for your business, financial, property or charity destiny and if another Sagittarian or Gemini is involved, double that message. Decide!

5. Your house, flat, family, household, home town or homeland has been both an experimental laboratory and an escape route for months, but the first fortnight must bring realistic choices.

CAPRICORN (22 December - 20 January)

1. Luck has a little to do with the fabulous new financial, business, property or charity direction you take, especially near the 18th, but seeds were also planted 12 years ago that are flowering now.

2. You never signed up for one particular friendship, group involvement or social media issue, yet there is no escape. Or is there? By Christmas the matter has disappeared or you no longer care.

3. You will be travelling in a new direction, literally or symbolically, from the final week of the month. Another region or country may call you; alternatively you will travel in the mind, on the internet.

4. A real moment of truth with your former, current or potential partner arrives near the 1st and you must decide on the ‘we’ questions as well as the ‘me’ questions. This also applies to enemies!

5. Some aspect of the media, the internet, your phone, computer or way with words has taken you further away from the real world with every passing month, yet by the 15th you must rein things in.

AQUARIUS (21 January - 19 February)

1. Explore the potential for a meaningful relationship with someone who pushes every emotional button you have. You two are on either end of the see-saw for a reason. Expand this and use it.

2. You will read, all over every astrology internet site, that August is the month you will fall in love, get engaged, have a child or move in together. Yes to all that, but there are also 100 more possibilities.

3. Use the connection you share with someone who matters so much to your daily workload near the 1st as you two can make headway which will help larger career or university issues now looming.

4. August is one of the most crucial months of 2014 in terms of your money, house, flat, business or charity. Use what is revealed to you in the first fortnight to contain and control what is going on.

5. At Christmas there will be major changes affecting your profession, workplace or university which take the gorilla off your back. Until then you must be ruthlessly practical about a coping strategy.

PISCES (20 February - 20 March)

1. Do all you can to reshape your working life, daily routine and mind, body and spirit connection while the people or possibilities are there. So much of what you achieve now helps you in 2015.

2. Very close to these dates you will be offered a wonderful way to improve the tiny details of your lifestyle, so just say yes around the 2nd, 8th, 9th, 15th, 18th and don’t think small. Dream big.

3. You are a natural escape artist and famously prefer to avoid and evade difficult situations and people. This travel, foreign, internet, publishing or academic issue needs a smart plan, though.

4. You will enter a brand new phase in your relationship with a former, current or potential partner in the final week of August. This also applies to enemies, opponents or rival. Start it the right way.

5. When some issues are so close - like your name, image, profile or reputation - it is hard to get objectivity. The first fortnight is the time to do just that, though, and a reality check is overdue.