Your fitness goal for 2016 - sorted

If you’re looking for a goal for 2016 that will not only help get you fit and but that’s seriously worthwhile at the same time, then I have the perfect challenge for you. Please join me on 30th April -2nd May 2016 biking or hiking round Ibiza to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity.

Why join me?

This unique event, which was set up by John Frieda who founded the HAIRraising appeal is now in it’s 5th year and has so far raised £1.8million for the charity. The aim is to now raise even more vital funds for the hospital’s new Respiratory Unit which is set to open in 2017 . The aim is to help the hospital provide cutting edge medical equipment and new accommodation for parents and families so they can be close to their children when they need it most.

Having completed this bikeride in previous years (below), I know what an unforgettable and exhilarating experience it is set to be, and the fact that you are raising money for such an incredible charity, for such a worthwhile cause make the sense of achievement even greater.