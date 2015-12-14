Your fitness goal for 2016 - sorted

If you’re looking for a goal for 2016 that will not only help get you fit and but that’s seriously worthwhile at the same time, then I have the perfect challenge for you. Please join me on 30th April -2nd May 2016 biking or hiking round Ibiza to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity.
Why join me?
This unique event, which was set up by John Frieda who founded the HAIRraising appeal is now in it’s 5th year and has so far raised £1.8million for the charity. The aim is to now raise even more vital funds for the hospital’s new Respiratory Unit which is set to open in 2017 . The aim is to help the hospital provide cutting edge medical equipment and new accommodation for parents and families so they can be close to their children when they need it most.
Having completed this bikeride in previous years (below), I know what an unforgettable and exhilarating experience it is set to be, and the fact that you are raising money for such an incredible charity, for such a worthwhile cause make the sense of achievement even greater.
WHAT DOES THE EVENT INVOLVE?
To date this event has just included a bikeride but this year the charity has included an alternative hike for those who would rather complete the challenge on foot.
Biking
This will include a 160km cycle challenge (with an optional 20 km loop for those wanting to push themselves further) offering stunning scenic views with tough hill climbs and and fast road-riding to provide cyclists with a thrilling, unforgettable ride. You’ll receive a cycling jersey, free cycle hire and a complete guided route along the way.
Hiking
This year there’s a new hiking option. Each day you’ll trek 25 km along Ibiza’s stunning coast and countryside including the island’s highest point. All hikers will receive a t-shirt and a group guide.
By joining #TeamGosh you’ll receive four star hotel accommodation, transfers to and from the hotel, pre-arranged lunch spots en route and entry to an exclusive finish line party at Pacha on the sunday night.
Fundraising
The fundraising target for each place is £1300 per person, (spproximately £600 of which will go towards covering your trip costs).
Training
I will be training for the event and will be providing you with training tips and help along the way
Places are limited so I urge you to sign up as soon as possible.
See you there!
Susannah
x
For more information go to www.gosh.org/ibiza
Follow me on instagram and Twitter at @SusannahTaylor_