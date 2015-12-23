Your Monthly Horoscope: January 2016

ARIES

Your money, house, business, possessions or flat is at the heart of a major new commitment near the 4th, 14th, 25th. After such a slow, stuck time in 2013-2015 events will move rapidly.

Your profession, subject, field or business will see a reshuffle or shift of roles, rights and responsibilities. It will take until the final week of January to settle. Allow for delays, u-turns.

Your group, team, club or other network will be carved up very differently by February. January is part of the process but again, you must allow for waiting games, reversals or changes.

Near January 7th, 8th, 9th you will need plenty of time and space for serious new choices about your travel, foreign, internet, publishing or educational agenda. Don’t rush this.

The final week of the month shows you how to zig-zag towards brilliant solutions or opportunities which will improve your lifestyle, body and working day within nine months.

TAURUS

Your former, current or potential partner is at the heart of long overdue decisions near the 4th, 14th, 25th. The fear factor you felt in 2013-2015 has vanished. It’s time for action at last.

Your foreign, internet, travel, education or publishing agenda will slide all over the place in January. Have Plan B and keep a flexible diary. Massive changes are here but it will take weeks.

By the second half of February you will know where you stand with a reshuffle or carve-up of the controls, in your profession, university life or unpaid work. Allow lots of time.

The 6th-10th is your time to put the money, business, house, charity, possessions or apartment first - and particularly the other person involved. You two must balance the scales now.

The final week shows you that 2016 should be about your son, youth project, godchild, daughter, junior market or teenage demographic - or a relationship which brings it all closer.

GEMINI

Your lifestyle, covering your working day as well as your body’s needs, sees rapid progress in January. There is a genuine remedy or cure. And also a solid, weighty promise.

The financial, property, business or charity story (even something as simple as eBay) will run backwards and forwards for weeks, so read the fine print and get it all in writing.

There will be a new set-up with your travel, foreign, internet, publishing or educational agenda from the second half of February, and this is the long and winding road leading there.

Your former, current or potential partner is at the heart of an extremely heavy moment of truth near the 7th-9th when you need to live in the real world, as you have never done before.

You will be thrilled at your house or apartment, household or family situation by September and a lot of the groundwork will be done in the last week of January. It’s worth all the effort.

CANCER

Your children, serious lover, youth project, teenage connection or substitute parent role demands more energy, but it will also deliver. Life will move rapidly. Set an agenda.

Larger questions about your former, current or potential partner must be answered but the key discussion or signature will not arrive for weeks. Allow for delays, changes, reversals.

If you have an arch enemy, rival or opponent then this person may be the story, rather than a partner. Communication will not be straightforward. Can you postpone this to February?

The money, house, possessions, business, apartment or charity is at the heart of sweeping changes which will make 2016 very different to 2015. Again, allow until late February for order.

Your outstanding results with the internet, publishing, multimedia, languages or other channels by September, owes much to your efforts in the last week of January. Go for it.

LEO

Your house, family, town, homeland, household or apartment demands total focus and a firm grasp of timing, yet you will cover a lot of ground very quickly. A commitment is waiting.

Your working day, and your body, are affected by delays, reversals or alterations to your plans in January. This forces you to contemplate. That’s useful - the changes now are big.

Your former, current or potential partner? Your arch enemy? Someone on this list is at the heart of a brand new set-up after Valentine’s Day, but getting there involves a waiting game too.

Near the 7th-9th, the world of children, babies, teenagers, youth projects (or serious lovers) must come first. This is a heavy decision and it needs all the time you can throw at it.

To be richer by September, use every solution and opportunity in the final week of January, no matter how much effort you have to put in. This obstacle course is worth it.

VIRGO

Ruled by Mercury the Messenger, you were born for the internet, multimedia, publishing or languages. You will get more done in four weeks, than in the last four months.

The world of babies, children, teenagers, serious lovers (or youth projects) is set for serious change by February, yet there will be delays, u-turns or alterations along the way. Be ready.

Your paid work, university life or unpaid work is at the core of a reshuffle or a shift in roles and responsibilities. Allow until the second half of February for the jigsaw pieces to fit.

Near the 7th-9th you may need to put distractions aside to focus on your family, apartment, home town, house, homeland or household. Another person is involved. Balance the scales.

One stunning breakthrough with your image, profile or appearance last year can now be used as the foundation for more improvements. The last week of January is crucial.

LIBRA

Your money, business, charity, shopping/selling, apartment or house calls for a major pledge or promise near the 14th and 25th. An impressive person or organisation will inspire you.

Allow plenty of time for the inevitable changes with your family, house, home town, homeland, apartment or household to fall into place. Read the fine print and get it in writing.

The world of babies, children, teenagers, youth projects or serious lovers will be transformed after Valentine’s Day. Until then there will be a to-and-fro process so bear that in mind.

Near the 7th-9th your publishing, internet, multimedia or languages priorities take precedence. You and the other person involved must peer into 2016 and 2017 and be total realists.

Your biggest trump card this year is either staying in the background, playing Miss Invisible on big projects - or deliberately operating in secret. Play the card in late January.

SCORPIO

Put yourself, your name and your appearance front and centre in January. Having been thwarted or blocked so often in the last 2-3 years it is time to accelerate. A promise is required.

The internet, multimedia, transport, travel, publishing and other prime connections in your life will be hit by delays, u-turns or constant adjustments now. Have Plan B. Work around.

You will know exactly where you stand with your house, flatmate, family, apartment, home town or homeland in the second half of February. This is a zig-zag pathway to that point.

What happens near the 7th-9th shows you why your money, business, charity, possessions, house or apartment is a two-way street. This is an utterly serious crossroads so take your time.

The final week of January reminds you why a group involving one or more friends is your luckiest ticket of the year. It may not be simple or easy but it is worth all your effort, Scorpio.

SAGITTARIUS

Your invisible role behind the scenes - or the major secret you are hiding - takes up your energy near the 4th, 14th and 25th. If it stems from 2014 or 2015 then shear away the past.

Allow for delays, errors, flakey people and all other x-factors you can imagine to affect an important new phase with your money, property, business, or possessions. Read the fine print.

Your internet, publishing, multimedia or other communication priorities will put you in a new place, for a new year, in late February. The road there is bumpy but do take it.

It’s all about you at the moment. Rather serious questions about your profile, persona, appearance or name need to be asked. Give yourself plenty of time and space to deal with it.

Your success by September is assured if you take every solution and opportunity you are thrown. There is a substantial chance to move ahead in the final week of January.

CAPRICORN

A friendship or group which gave you trouble in 2013-2015 can be tackled swiftly near the 4th, 14th, 25th. If you left these people behind, a useful twist on your old social life calls.

Your name, profile, personal appearance or brand is at the core of questions about control. Make allowances for a convoluted pathway to an outcome, until February 14th.

A new arrangement which holds your money, house, business, possessions, charity or apartment in a very different place, will take time. One discussion needs to return to you, in February.

Anything you do which must be covered up from your best friend, or seems even faintly dodgy (if you think about it) should be weighed extremely carefully. Think about outcomes!

By September you will be delighted with the new importance of a distant UK region, Europe, the Americas or Australasia. Join the dots in the final week of January and keep drawing.

AQUARIUS

Your career, unpaid work or university life now demands a serious undertaking from you. There are benefits, although your freedom may be compromised. Weigh up pros and cons.

A secret you are covering up, or an uncredited role behind the scenes? In either case, Aquarius, the ground is shifting beneath your feet, until late February - time for foundations.

Your name, image, profile, appearance or role is surrounded by question marks and a line of dots, rather than a clear outcome. Keep writing this ‘Me’ story until February.

Friendships and groups (perhaps a mixture of both) dominate proceedings near the 7th-9th and one person has heavy chemistry with you, then. Mix the ingredients very carefully.

You could be so much richer by September, either using advantages you found last year, or snapping up new solutions. The seeds for this could be sown successfully in the last week.

PISCES

Your internet, publishing, foreign, travel or educational agenda will speed up and heat up near the 4th, 14th, 25th, 26th. Security is on offer but you’ll have to compromise.

Friends and groups are all over the place in January with cancellations, hold-ups, alterations and more. Factor that in when you are planning but honour the need for change later.

An unseen role you play behind the scenes or a piece of classified information, give you a February deadline for a fresh start or different approach. January is the zig-zag pathway.

Near the 7th-9th one other person must be understood, mentally and emotionally, if you are to deal with unavoidable questions about your career, unpaid work or university life.

A former, current or potential partner could be your golden key to a glittering doorway, leading to all kinds of breakthroughs and advantages. Do the work. It’s worth it.

If your arch enemy or tremendous rival is a bigger deal to you than a lover, then strangely enough, this person will do you a favour. You will see why in the last seven days of January.

