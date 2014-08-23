Your September Horoscope 2014

ARIES (21 March - 20 April)

Treat the new chapter with (or for) your partner as a dress rehearsal, not the final performance. This also applies to your former or potential partner - and enemies too. Reserve total judgement.

The key to everything is your children, godchildren, young relatives, pregnancy, adoption or step-parenthood. Alternatively or in addition, pursue youth related projects and roles; it’s all golden.

The choices you make about publishing, education, travel or foreign nationalities in the final fortnight will have long-term effects. Can you live with what you are generating in your life then?

The Full Moon on the 9th allows you to see where improvements must be made in the way you handle dark secrets or a role behind the scenes. It's a matter for you. But what can you change?

If you want to hold the reins in terms of your career, university life or non-profit role, do pursue what unfolds in the first week of September in terms of the next generation and all it can offer.

TAURUS (21 April - 21 May)

The sense of empowerment you deserve with your travel, foreign, web, education or publishing agenda is easier near 5th September when family, property, home town or homeland issues flow.

You may not be aware of just how hazy the boundaries have become with your friend or group, yet in the first fortnight a moment of truth will show you why it’s time to keep it real - and clear.

Look at all the possible economic, business, property and financial outcomes of 2015-2016 when you find yourself move to act, or react, in the final fortnight of September. Be utterly pragmatic.

The stunning Jupiter-Uranus trine in the final week reminds you that your greatest advantage lies with a close relative, special property, household member or remarkable patch of turf. Do use it.

Make allowances for delays, u-turns and changes affecting your plans for your body this month, no matter if it’s a doctor’s appointment or a new diet. What is dans le sac may not be, have Plan B.

GEMINI (22 May - 21 June)

This is such a special time. You were born to be heard or read, as your fellow Geminis Jackie Collins, Morrissey or Kylie will tell you. The first seven days will reveal how, when, where and why.

Look up at the Full Moon in the second week of September and wish for more clarity and insight about your job or other role in life. Time to clean the windscreen of your life and see the reality.

Your former, current or potential partner? Your enemy, opponent or rival? Action plans in the final fortnight should simply not go ahead until you have factored in all scenarios in 2015 and 2016.

The written, spoken word or multimedia plans bubbling under since July will rise to the surface in a rewarding way in the final week, in tandem with amazing group or friendship developments.

Keep things open where the next generation is concerned - or the relationships which bring it closer. Nothing you hear, read or discuss can be final while your ruler Mercury is off balance.

CANCER (22 June - 23 July)

You have a lot to gain from other people’s money, property, possessions, business interests or other resources in September. Double that message if partners, rivals or ex partners are involved.

You are ruled by the Moon so the Full Moon near the 9th may feel uncomfortable, yet it is your best friend. Only then will you get back on track with travel, the web, education or publishing.

Be extremely careful with new decisions about your daily workload or your body, which seem to urge instant judgement calls in the final fortnight. You will live with these for a long time.

Jupiter is the problem-solver of astrology and he also brings opportunity to have more and enjoy more. Your finances, company, collectables, house, charity or flat is underlined in solid platinum.

Despite the obvious property gains now, in general you will meet with reversals or waiting games over the next few weeks so read the fine print if your house, land or flat is involved; have Plan B.

LEO (24 July - 23 August)

If you take control of your body or your job near Friday 5th September then your efforts will synch perfectly with a relaunch of your name, image, brand, shape or face with ongoing benefits in 2015.

Your money, house, business, flat, charity or possessions pull you in two directions near Tuesday 9th, or create conflicts elsewhere so use this time to educate yourself, not to plunge into plans.

After Saturday 13th the action you take about (or through) children, godchildren, young relatives, pregnancy, adoption, step-parenting or youth projects weighs heavily in 2015-2016 so be aware.

The second image booster of the month occurs near Thursday 25th as an exciting new travel, publishing, education or internet agenda appears at the same time as a Brand Leo renaissance.

The new start you make with the web, media, publishing, computers, phones or other forms of communication near the 24th is surrounded by u-turns, delays, technical errors; have Plan B.

VIRGO (24 August - 23 September)

In early September you will be able to leave the legacy of your personality to the next generation in some way, giving you tremendous control. And a secret or invisible role begins to bloom.

You can see clearly now the rain has gone. Or just the beer goggles! Look at your former, current or potential partner all over again, near the Full Moon on the 9th. Use what is revealed to you.

Unless you want a tough time with property, the family, your home town, homeland or household in 2015 (and possibly 2016) you will refuse to leap into instant decisions in the final fortnight.

You will enjoy your own version of Independence Day at the end of September as a brand new world of financial, property, charity or business freedom opens up with very little effort at all.

Despite your new financial or material independence, there will be issues with the post, computer, paperwork or faulty communication for weeks, so read the fine print and always have Plan B.

LIBRA (24 September - 23 October)

Put the group first and your old friend too; it is through this special circle of people, and the remarkable friendship contained within it, that most of the miracles will occur for months.

When the chance appears to take your fair share of the reins within the family or household in the first seven days, run with it. This also applies to your house, flat or property investment.

Don’t buy a computer or phone, or connect to a new ISP, in the final fortnight without reading the terms and conditions. Media or publishing projects then require a steely reality check about 2015.

Freedom from your former partner? Freedom through a new lover? Take your pick, but stunning possibilities emerge in the final 10 days via your ex, your current soulmate or a potential date.

Check websites, blogs, business cards, certificates, press releases, multimedia for spelling and accuracy where your name is concerned now - or your reputation. Have Plan B and be careful.

SCORPIO (24 October - 22 November)

Do you need a career problem solved, or just a promotion? A new job or voluntary role? More glamour, fame or credibility? Jupiter is here to help. What happens in the first ten days works.

Every now and then you feel completely on top of the internet, the media, publishing, your phone, microphone or your computer. Enjoy the moment when it comes in early September, Scorpio.

The beautiful trine from Uranus to Jupiter in the final fortnight of September suggests success as you define it for yourself; not as the world does. You can work for others yet be gloriously free.

You cannot separate the relationship you have with your body, with the relationship you have with work and housework too. At last there is a way forward, as you will see in the final fortnight.

Be aware of an increased risk of computer problems, technical errors, airline and transport issues in the weeks ahead. This could scupper a secret plan or invisible role so always have back-up.

SAGITTARIUS (23 November - 21 December)

A special part of Europe, the USA, Australasia or the more exotic parts of the world comes centre-stage in the first fortnight and a huge opportunity will emerge, or an old problem will be solved.

You can’t buy power or control, or that more subtle feeling, empowerment. You can certainly make perfect decisions about your business interests, money, property, possessions or charity though.

Your ruler Jupiter trines Uranus in an historic pattern as September ends. Your influence on those born 20 years or more after you (or the relationships bringing them closer) sparkles and shines.

If you turned down an incredible offer linked to a book, website, academic qualification, teaching opportunity or foreign trip in the last six weeks, you were mad. Relax, though. It’s still out there.

Your group, team, club or other tribe will be prone to communication problems, technical errors and transport hitches for weeks so back yourself up. This also applies to an important friendship.

CAPRICORN (22 December - 20 January)

You will pay a heavy price for your dark secret or behind-the-scenes role in 2015 and even 2016 unless you are supremely conscious of what you are covering up, or hiding behind. Be careful.

It’s all about the money, honey. Or at least the possessions, company, business, charity, property and so on. You have remedies and opportunities in abundance, on two occasions this month.

If you feel just as confronted by property, family, household, home town and homeland options as you are excited, then you’re on message. Keep talking, but most of all, don’t be afraid of action.

Classic Mercury Retrograde problems dominate your mission, position or ambition from 15th September through October. Back up documents. Insure travel. Read the fine print. Be aware.

Your image, brand, appearance or profile is a constant game of snakes and ladders, but a ladder will be parked in front of you, in the first ten days of the month. Move on up. This is your game.

AQUARIUS (21 January - 19 February)

If your relationship with a former, current or potential partner calls for a detox, or substantial repair work, look no further than the first ten days of the month when a great deal will be healed for you.

Good partnerships will go to the next level in the first fortnight of September and many pregnancies, engagements, trips, business ventures or property purchases will be confirmed.

Be extremely cautious with your old friend, social media, new friends and group ventures in the final fortnight. If you make a choice in two minutes you could be living with it for two long years.

Your ruling planet Uranus in the action-woman sign Aries, urges you to do it your way, either on the internet or in a wholesale rejection of it. It’s time to be heard or read in a brand new way.

The second half of September, through to late October, brings technical issues, transport problems and communication glitches. Insure travel. Check publishing or academic details.

PISCES (20 February - 20 March)

You can have so much more (and do so much more) in terms of your mind, body and spirit in the first fortnight, that it would be churlish to refuse an opportunity or bypass an obvious solution.

If there is any aspect of your daily workload that requires repair work, it will happen now. If you have fixed all the issues following opportunities since mid July, a huge opportunity will appear.

If you know very well that a part or full-time career option would give you the financial independence (or freedom through cash-in-kind offers) you crave, then what is stopping you?

Be utterly rigorous when considering career, university or charity work options in the final two weeks as your impulsive decision could cast a long shadow in 2015-2016. Do your research.

Despite the potential for genuine freedom with your money, property, business or possessions, you will be hit by delays and reversals involving the same, for weeks. Read the tiny fine print.