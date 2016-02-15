A Day in the Life of Rosie Fortescue

7.30am I normally wake up at this time if I am not filming early. I will publish a blog post, and Instagram promoting the post or maybe something for my jewellery brand, Rosie Fortescue Jewellery. 8.30am I have breakfast. I am really into making porridge at the moment, with cinnamon and fruit. I have breakfast obsessions and then get sick of my choices. Sometimes I am addicted to peanut butter on toast, and sometimes it's scrambled eggs with avocado and smoked salmon. 9.00am I will package up orders for my jewellery brand (I am currently doing all the fulfilment from home!)

9.30am I will go to the Post Office to drop off the orders 10.30am I head to the gym if I don't have any morning meetings. I have just discovered Kobox on the Kings Road which has recently opened and I am obsessed. I haven't really got into boxing before but now I'm addicted!

1pm I will make lunch at home if I don't have filming or a lunch meeting. I absolutely love cooking so will maybe fry chicken and make a chicken and avocado salad. Most afternoons I have a few meetings. It can either be going to a PR company, meeting a brand or working on projects. Depending on how busy I am in the day or if I have the energy I sometimes go to events in the evenings. At the moment there seems to be so much on which is fun but also super tiring!