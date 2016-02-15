A Day in the Life of Rosie Fortescue

7.30am I normally wake up at this time if I am not filming early. I will publish a blog post, and Instagram promoting the post or maybe something for my jewellery brand, Rosie Fortescue Jewellery.
8.30am I have breakfast. I am really into making porridge at the moment, with cinnamon and fruit. I have breakfast obsessions and then get sick of my choices. Sometimes I am addicted to peanut butter on toast, and sometimes it's scrambled eggs with avocado and smoked salmon.
9.00am I will package up orders for my jewellery brand (I am currently doing all the fulfilment from home!)
9.30am I will go to the Post Office to drop off the orders
10.30am I head to the gym if I don't have any morning meetings. I have just discovered Kobox on the Kings Road which has recently opened and I am obsessed. I haven't really got into boxing before but now I'm addicted!
1pm I will make lunch at home if I don't have filming or a lunch meeting. I absolutely love cooking so will maybe fry chicken and make a chicken and avocado salad.
Most afternoons I have a few meetings. It can either be going to a PR company, meeting a brand or working on projects.
Depending on how busy I am in the day or if I have the energy I sometimes go to events in the evenings. At the moment there seems to be so much on which is fun but also super tiring!
6/7pm If I haven't got events or dinners in the evening around 6/7pm when I get home I will start cooking dinner and catching up on emails. I find cooking really therapeutic and adore food so may cook a steak with vegetables and sweet potato wedges. If I have time I might also make my healthy coconut balls so I can have them for snacks during the week.
9pm I like to wind down, writing a blog post ready to start the next day.
10pm I will go up to my bedroom and get ready for bed. I like doing a face mask and painting my nails with my brand Nailed London.
