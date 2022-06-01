What derms have done: Dr Anita Sturnham reveals the treatments she never skips

Dr Anita Sturnham trained as a doctor specialising in plastic surgery and skin cancer. It was during her many years of analysing people’s skin that she fell in love with all things dermatology and decided to open her aesthetic and wellbeing clinic, The Nuriss Clinic on London’s prestigious Wimpole Street and create her skincare range, Decree . Here’s what she uses to make her skin look so fabulous (we’ve seen her in the flesh, it’s flawless) as well as the treatments and tweakments she chooses for herself.

What’s your skincare and treatment philosophy?

“I believe your skin is your canvas and if you don’t have good quality skin, it doesn’t matter how perfect all the other features are. At my clinic, we focus on supporting the skin from the inside out, so while I look at skin externally I also look at hormone health, gut health, supplements and nutrition. In terms of my approach to treatments, I am all about precision and not overdoing it. My clients come to me to look like they haven’t had any work done and I often turn people away if I feel their values and views in aesthetics don’t match my own.”

How did you earn your nickname Dr Declutter?

“Dr Declutter is my nickname, because I spend time [when you first come in] decluttering your skincare and it makes a big difference. I ask you to bring all your skincare and your makeup and I get you to show me your routine, so I can see what you’re using, how much, how you’re applying it, how you’re removing it and in which order. I can sometimes see really simple quick fixes that can make a big difference. Common things are over-exfoliating, overusing products, having no routine, mixing and matching products that don’t go well together. I help you to have something that’s much easier to use every day that is more affordable because you’re using fewer products to get the best results. Sometimes I don’t need to prescribe anything medical, it’s literally getting your skin happier with your skincare.

“I’m a big believer in treating your skincare like you treat your nutrition. And we sometimes forget our skin isn’t just there to make us look good, it is a medical organ. It does need to be treated like every other organ in our body and it does need good nutrition to be healthy. And our skin is the only organ we can feed in two directions, externally with we put onto the skin and internally through our diet and supplements. Your skincare is very much like your breakfast, lunch and dinner for your skin. You should know what you’re putting on your skin every day, and what ingredients you’re feeding your skin with. And you should have a routine that’s consistent that makes sense for your skin.”

What skin type do you have?

“I have sensitive skin and rosacea. I also have an autoimmune condition which means I am immune to Botox - the irony is not lost on me.”

What are your main skin issues?

“Probably my rosacea, but because I can’t have Botox I have to live with wrinkles. However, this has driven me to find other natural solutions.”

What’s your morning skincare routine?