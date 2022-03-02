Why the 'power of 8' tooth trend is the key to the perfect youthful smile

What do actors Margot Robbie , Julia Roberts and Angelina Jolie all have in common? Aside from starring in some of our favourite films, they all have exceptionally wide smiles showing an almost unfeasible number of teeth. Looking at Julia Roberts, I've always wondered whether she actually had more teeth than any other human - they seem to gleam like piano keys every time she flashes a smile.

It turns out that there's a magic number of upper teeth to have on show for an appealing and youthful smile and that's at least eight, says dentist Dr Rhona Eskander, who is increasingly helping her clients achieve that coveted wider smile.

"If you have a broad smile, for example, eight to ten [upper] teeth showing, we describe this as having 'full buccal corridors','' she says.

Think about celebrities you're drawn to, from Sara Ramirez's charismatic Che Diaz in And Just Like That to the impossibly attractive Ryan Gosling, and you'll notice they all show off eight or more teeth when they smile. That's the reason Dr Rhona refers to 'the power of eight' when describing a perfect smile.

Who knew that having 'full buccal corridors' is one of nature's natural attractiveness signals. Never mind pouting, or smizing (smiling with just your eyes as coined by model Tyra Banks) grinning is in.

Why are full buccal corridors considered attractive?

Firstly says Dr Rhona, nature loves symmetry and a symmetrical face with a wide smile is deemed more inviting. Secondly, when you have wide teeth they provide support for your cheeks from underneath, almost like filler. "If you have a broad smile it provides support to the soft tissues such as the buccal areas (ie the cheeks) and lips," says Dr Rhona.

One thing we notice as we age is that the space between the nose and the lip becomes longer. This is due to collagen and elastin loss and the effects of gravity, which causes our faces to start to drop. Our longer top lip can completely cover our top teeth, leaving only the bottom ones visible when we speak or smile. "By broadening the smile it also provides lip support which is very youthful, says Dr Rhona.