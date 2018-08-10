11 of the best places for a blowdry in London

1 / 12

11 of the best blowdry bars in London

Whether you have long hair or short hair , are looking for heaps of volume or something sleeker, London is brimming with blowdry hotspots to help you achieve the hairstyle you want, fast.

No matter your budget or the time you have to spare, there’s a hair salon to suit any bank balance and borough. Here are 11 of our favourites.