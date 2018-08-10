11 of the best places for a blowdry in London
1 / 12
11 of the best blowdry bars in London
Whether you have long hair or short hair , are looking for heaps of volume or something sleeker, London is brimming with blowdry hotspots to help you achieve the hairstyle you want, fast.
No matter your budget or the time you have to spare, there’s a hair salon to suit any bank balance and borough. Here are 11 of our favourites.
2 / 12
Hershesons, Berners Street
This is not your average blowdry bar. A one stop beauty shop spanning 5,000 square feet, you’ll find a great assortment of hair services to choose from here as well as great third-party collaborations from the likes of Dryby (for nails) and Sunday Riley skin treatments. Plus, there’s a café-come-workspace for customers to hang out in too. You won’t want to leave.
29-32 Berners Street, Fitzrovia, London W1T 3LR. 020 7434 1747. www.hershesons.com .
3 / 12
Percy & Reed East
Inject your blowdry with a dose of East End edge with a visit to the Spitalfields-based sister of Percy & Reed West. With an effortlessly cool vibe and bags of character, the individual touches around the hair salon make it welcoming and homely while the expertise of the hair stylists puts their blowdries up there with the best.
1 Fournier Street, London, E1 6QE. 020 3246 0010. www.percyandreed.com .
4 / 12
Cheeky Parlour, Redchurch
Ideal for pre-party or post-work, this three-floor space based in Shoreditch offers a wide-ranging menu of beauty treatments for men and women. With Hair by Josh Wood having taken residence, you’re able to book into everything from blowdries to ‘Cheeky’ updos and braids plus, there’s a Cheeky Bar offering wine and Prosecco too - one that’s definitely worth visiting solo or with a group of friends.
64-66 Redchurch Street, Shoreditch, London E2 7DP. 020 3376 1777. www.urcheeky.com .
5 / 12
DryBy
With an elegant and sophisticated decor and a menu of signature styles, there’s ample hair inspiration to be found behind this in-demand salon’s doors. We also love the nail art services on offer too - it provides a real treat from top to toe.
74 Mortimer Street, London W1W 7RZ. 020 7637 9477. dryby.co.uk .
6 / 12
Duck & Dry
With a Prosecco bar and an impressive selection of blowdries and updos to choose from, Duck & Dry’s the perfect place for big groups looking to kick their night off in the best possible way. With three salons under its belt (Chelsea, Oxford Circus and Soho), each has a distinct feel and a fun and friendly atmosphere that’ll keep you coming back.
7 / 12
The Josh Wood Atelier, Lansdowne
Whether you’re looking for a style revamp or a way to enhance your natural hair texture, you’re in safe hands with the pros at The Atelier. With consultations that are thorough and personalised, you can rest assured that the down-to-earth team will be able to transform and revitalise any hairstyle and get your locks back to looking their best.
6 Lansdowne Mews, London W11 3AN. 020 393 0977. www.joshwoodcolour.com .
8 / 12
George Northwood Ltd
The A-list stylist’s roster of experts are truly brilliant at creating beautiful styles that look distinctly individual. Offering a great variety of amenities to make your appointment as comfortable as possible, it balances polished results with a lovely personal vibe to ensure you feel like a million bucks afterwards.
24 Wells Street, London W1T 3PH. Book online . www.georgenorthwood.com .
9 / 12
Neville Hair & Beauty
Professional, friendly and fast, a visit to Neville will leave you feeling significantly more hair confident in the lead up to a big night out. Stylish and refreshingly unpretentious despite its Belgravia postcode, the stylists provide considered, thoughtful recommendations to best suit your hair type and lifestyle and help you step out of your comfort zone.
5 Pont Street, Belgravia, London SW1X 9EJ. 020 7235 3654. www.nevillehairandbeauty.net .
10 / 12
Paul Edmonds
Relaxing, elegant and luxurious, the stylists at Paul Edmonds combine technical expertise with great attentiveness to ensure that you leave with a blowdry that looks healthy, shiny and wondrously bouncy. We particularly loved the variety of different techniques that you’ll find showcased by the team here. Book in with Paul and you’ll be treated to the gentlest and most relaxing of blowdries, but if you prefer something with a little more tug, you’ll also find that here too. A definite VIP service. If you're not in the mood for a night out before your appointment, you certainly will be after.
217 Brompton Road, Knightsbridge, London SW3 2EJ. 020 7589 5958. www.pauledmonds.com .
11 / 12
Hari’s Salon, Kings Road
Bright and colourful with a team that is wonderfully creative and experienced, a visit to this beautifully decorated hair salon is a treat for all the senses. From the unique stations to the welcoming and approachable demeanour of the stylists, watching them work their blowdry magic is like watching true artists at work.
233 Kings Road, London SW3 5EJ. 020 7349 8722. www.harissalon.com .
12 / 12
Blow Ltd, Covent Garden
With makeup and nail services to choose from in addition to great blowdries, there’s something for every beauty need here. Ideal for those looking for high quality results when short on time, we’d recommend adding them to your Contacts list for times when you’re in need of a post-work or post-workout zhush.
8 Slingsby Place, St Martin's Courtyard, London, WC2E 9AB. 020 7240 7989. www.blowltd.com .
More Gloss