Three compelling reasons why cacao should be in your skincare

Cacao - it’s not just for your chocolate fix, the foam on your cappuccino or the dusting on your protein ball. It has a valuable place in your skincare regime especially if you suffer from dryness.

The superfood features on the ingredients lists of many of our favourite moisturising products (as if we needed an excuse to face plant in chocolate). It’s packed with nutrients and antioxidants to help feed skin (especially dry skin) back to better health.

Here’s the breakdown of its key beauty benefits.

1. It relieves dryness

In its most common forms of theobroma cacao seed butter or theobroma cacao (cocoa) extract, cacao is especially effective at preserving skin’s moisture balance. “It helps to restore the lipidic layer of the skin, reinforcing the skin barrier,” explains pharmacist, cosmetologist and founder of Twelve Beauty, Pedro Catala . This helps reduce water loss and therefore keep skin better hydrated for longer.

2. It protects against free radical damage

“Cacao derivatives are a great source of polyphenol antioxidants,” says Pedro, making it particularly good at strengthening skin’s defences against environmental wear and tear. Its high content of flavanols is particularly of note due to their ability to counteract the damaging effects of oxidation. It’s also rich in vitamin C , copper and fatty acid omega 6, to further bolster its soothing and protective properties.

3. It’s firming

“Cacao also improves the appearance of cellulite by firming the skin and breaking down adipose tissue,” Pedro tells us - hence why the ingredient can be found in a range of skin-smoothing body products (more on that in a sec...).

The best cacao skincare and hair care products

From face oils to body scrubs and conditioners, there’s a wide range of products on the market to help you get your cacao fix. Here are our favourites.

The cleanser: Superdrug Hot Cloth Cleanser, £4.99 for 200ml