Get the Gloss Beauty and Wellness Awards 2021 Finalists

Get The Gloss is proud to reveal the finalists of our Beauty and Wellness Awards 2021. These standout heroes have been handpicked by our panel of expert judges across 27 categories in beauty and wellbeing.

After rigorous testing, our panel has narrowed down hundreds of entries to the following worthy finalists.

Stand by, as we announce our Bronze, Silver and Gold winners shortly.

Congratulations to all the finalists and 2021 Hero nominees. If you’re one of our finalists, please download your free-to-use badge here and tell the world. Winners will be announced later this month at our online awards ceremony - stand by for news!

Our panel of judges

Adeola Gboyega, makeup artist

Alicia Lartey, cosmetic scientist, aesthetician

Anchal Seda, makeup artist, author, podcaster

Ateh Jewel, beauty editor and campaigner

Bryony Blake, celebrity makeup artist

Dominic Skinner, MAC Global Senior Artist and Judge for Glow Up BBC

Dr Galyna Selezneva, cosmetic doctor and body expert

George Northwood, hairstylist

Ingeborg van Lotringen, beauty editor and author

Jake Jamie, beauty influencer

Jasmine Hemsley, TV presenter, food and health writer

Madeline Spencer, makeup artist, beauty journalist and podcaster

Mary Greenwell, makeup artist

Nicola Bonn, beauty podcaster

Olivia Falcon, beauty editor and founder of The Editor's List

Ruby Hammer, makeup artist

Dr Sophie Shotter, aesthetic doctor and founder of Illuminate Skin Clinic

Best Moisturiser

For day or night, these are the hardworking staples of our skincare regime that we buy on repeat.