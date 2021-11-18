Get the Gloss Beauty and Wellness Awards 2021 Finalists

18 November 2021
get-the-gloss-beauty-and-wellness-awards-finalist

Which standout products have our expert judges shortlisted this year? The finalists are in...

Get The Gloss is proud to reveal the finalists of our Beauty and Wellness Awards 2021. These standout heroes have been handpicked by our panel of expert judges across 27 categories in beauty and wellbeing.

After rigorous testing, our panel has narrowed down hundreds of entries to the following worthy finalists.

Stand by, as we announce our Bronze, Silver and Gold winners shortly.

Congratulations to all the finalists and 2021 Hero nominees. If you’re one of our finalists, please download your free-to-use  badge here  and tell the world. Winners will be announced later this month at our online awards ceremony - stand by for news!

Our panel of judges

Adeola Gboyega, makeup artist
Alicia Lartey, cosmetic scientist, aesthetician
Anchal Seda, makeup artist, author, podcaster
Ateh Jewel, beauty editor and campaigner
Bryony Blake, celebrity makeup artist
Dominic Skinner, MAC Global Senior Artist and Judge for Glow Up BBC
Dr Galyna Selezneva, cosmetic doctor and body expert
George Northwood, hairstylist
Ingeborg van Lotringen, beauty editor and author 
Jake Jamie, beauty influencer
Jasmine Hemsley, TV presenter, food and health writer 
Madeline Spencer, makeup artist, beauty journalist and podcaster
Mary Greenwell, makeup artist
Nicola Bonn, beauty podcaster
Olivia Falcon, beauty editor and founder of The Editor's List
Ruby Hammer, makeup artist
Dr Sophie Shotter, aesthetic doctor and founder of Illuminate Skin Clinic

Best Moisturiser

For day or night, these are the hardworking staples of our skincare regime that we buy on repeat.

Adaptology Time Warp Moisturiser , £48 
Allies of Skin Peptides & Antioxidants Firming Daily Treatment , £105  
Biossance Squalane + Omega Repair Cream , £45 
OTO Ritual CBD Day Cream , £69 
Spectacle Skincare Performance Crème , £76

Sun Care Hero

Sun-protecting oils, creams and lotions for face or body, to help keep skin safe.

Saltee Daily Protection Formula SPF50 , £29 
Skinceuticals Oil Shield UV Defense SPF50 Sunscreen Protection , £41
Tropic Sun Day Facial UV Defence  , £24  
Hello Sunday, The One That’s A Serum Face Drops SPF45 , £20 
Skingredients Skin Shield SPF 50 PA , £51

Best Base

All base perfectors from foundations, to powder, primers, skin tints, glow drops, BB and CC creams, concealers and self-tan for the face - creating the canvas that gives you confidence.

Bareminerals Originals Liquid Mineral Foundation SPF20 , £31
Delilah Alibi The Perfect Cover Fluid Foundation , £34
Dr. Hauschka Translucent Bronzing Tint , £19 
Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer , £29
Monika Blunder Beauty Blunder Cover , £45

Best Colour Cosmetics for Eyes, Lips or Cheeks

Blush, highlighter, bronzer, eyeliner, lip colour – from subtle nudes to unicorn shades in whatever form, we’re here for them.

E.l.f. Cosmetics Putty Blush , £6 
Glossier Cloud Paint, Gel-cream Blush , £15 
Illamasqua Colouring Eye Pencil , £16  
Karla Cosmetics Shadow Potion, Gel Eyeshadow , £20 
Trish McEvoy Intense Gel Eyeliner , £22

Best Targeted Skincare

Products for the face that target and help heal skin conditions from blemishes to pigmentation, acne, scarring, eczema, dryness, rosacea or sensitivity as well as post-treatment recovery.

Dr Sam's Flawless Neutralising Gel, Spot Treatment , £28 
Esho Coat, Lip Treatment , £21.99 
Murad Skincare Rapid Dark Spot Correcting Serum , £75 
Silicolskin for Problem Skin , £9.79 
The Organic Pharmacy Ultra Dry Skin Cream , £45

Best Mist, Toner, Essence or Setting Spray

A growing skincare category that helps us in so many new and exciting ways, from pollution protection to microbiome support, hydration and makeup setting.

Bioeffect EGF Essence , £63.20  
By Sarah London, Reviver Hydrating Mist , £30 
Emma Hardie, Plump & Glow Hydrating Facial Mist , £42 
Hada Labo Tokyo, Hada Labo Lotion Anti-Aging Super Hydrator , £17.45
Milk Makeup, Hydro Grip Set and Refresh Spray , £30

Best Facial Oil or Serum

Facial oils, serums and ampoules that give our skin that extra bit of love.

Avon Anew Renewal Protinol Power Serum , £16 
Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil , £55 
Dr Dennis Gross Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Texture Renewal Serum , £74 
Rose Inc Radiant Reveal Brightening Serum , £53 
The Light Salon Hydrating Peptide Serum , £40

Best Targeted Hair Treatment

Whether it’s split ends, breakage, hair fall, colour fade, hard water, root regrowth or heat damage - these at-home treatments and masks bring your locks back to life.

Owow, At-home Smoothing Treatment Kit  , £54.95 
Rahua Hydration Hair Mask , £41 
Redken Acidic Perfecting Concentrate Leave-In Treatment , £21.50 
The Inkey List PCA Bond Repair Hair Treatment , £12.99 
The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density , £15.85

Best Shampoo or Conditioner

For clean and healthy hair that looks and feels great, whether curly, fine or flowing, these hair wash products are just your type.

Aussie SOS Save My Lengths! Shampoo , £5.99  
Hask Curl Care Detangling Conditioner , £7 
Monday Haircare Moisture Shampoo , £5.50 
Monat Purifying Vinegar Shampoo , £32  
Umberto Giannini Banana Butter Nourishing Superfood Shampoo , £8.25

Hair Styling Hero

All styling products and tools, including heat protectors, dry shampoo, hair brushes, hairspray, leave-in conditioner, heat tools, bands and hair towels.

Amika Hair Blow Drying Brush , £70
Jerome Russell Bstyled Blow Dry Balm , £6.99
Kevin Murphy Ever.Bounce , £30
Klorane Oat Milk Dry Shampoo , £9.50
Rossano Ferretti Parma Vivace Leave In Conditioner , £29

Scalp Care Hero

This new category for 2021 showcases scalp scrubs, exfoliators, specialist shampoos, serums and even scalp brushes.

Bouclème Root Refresh , £22 
Hair Gain Hair Mask , £14.50
Living Proof, Revitalizing Scalp Treatment , £27 
The Inkey List Glycolic Exfoliating Scalp Scrub , £12.99 
Vita Coco, Scalp Coconut & Guava Scrub , £12.99

Best for Wellness From Within

Products and supplements that restore and maintain optimum health and wellbeing from the inside, from nutrition supplements to wellness drinks, drops and powders.

Apothem Defence CBD Oil Drops , £75 
Curapella, Pellamex , £49.99  
Marie Reynolds, London, 3-Set Supplements , £28 
Zenii Skin Fusion , £65 
Zitsticka, Blur Potion , £48

Body Hero

Open to all body care products from lotions and oils, to hair removal creams, V-care, firming creams, body scrubs and self-tan.

Ameliorate, Transforming Body Lotion , £18 
Dr.Lipp, BFF Balm , £15.30 
Isle of Paradise, Self-Tanning Butter , £16.95 
Neal's Yard Remedies, Women's Balance Body Cream , £30
The Organic Pharmacy, Advanced Retinoid-Like Body Oil , £44

Self-care Superhero

Products that take away stress, help you sleep or lift our mood. From calming candles and aromatherapy diffusers to eye masks, pillow sprays, magnesium sprays, wake-up-happy alarm clocks, acupressure mats and even sex toys anything that makes you go aaaaaaah.

CurrentBody Skin, Dr Harris anti-wrinkle Sleep Mask , £89.99 
Drowsy, The Drowsy Silk Sleep Mask , £49.50  
Mela, Weighted Blanket , £120
The Hayo'u Method, Body Restorer, Gua Sha , £38
Unique CBD Day and Night Drops , £170

Bath & Shower Hero

Shower gels, scrubs, sponges bubble baths, in-shower moisturisers, bath oils and salts - what bathrooms were made for.

Escentric Molecules Escentric 05 Body Wash , £20 
Faith In Nature Wild Rose Body Wash , £5.79 
Messiah and Eve Body Cleanser 02 , £21 
Neal's Yard Remedies Beauty Sleep Shower Oil , £19.50 
Neom Organics Super Shower Power Body Cleanser , £26

Classic Hero

All classic products that are as popular now as when they were first launched, including all hair, skin and body care, personal care, supplements, cosmetics and fragrances.

Dermalogica, Daily Microfoliant , £51
Dr. Hauschka Rose Day Cream , £22.88
Ingenious Beauty, Collagen Capsules, 30 Day Supply , £60
Skinceuticals, CE Ferulic serum , £140 
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream 240ml , £37.40

Best for Hands, Feet and Nails

All you need for an at-home mani-pedi or for care on-the-go, from hand sanitisers to hand creams, foot peels to heel balms, cuticle oils, false nails and of course polish

Bloom and Blossom, Hands Up, Age Defying Hand Cream , £18 
Dermatology M, Run Zu Shui Gao Nourishing Hand & Foot Cream , £42 
Gloved, Moisture-Replenish, Natural and Refillable Hand Sanitiser 375ml ,  £26 
Grown Alchemist, Anti Bacterial Hand Cream , £18 
Kloris, The Lotion for Hands and Body , £26

Age Well Hero

Skincare products formulated to tackle signs of ageing or support mature skin - serums, intensive treatments, boosters, creams, masks, moisturisers and eye creams

Gazelli Skincare, Saviour Mask , £45
Indeed Labs, Me-No-Pause Restorative Cream , £24.99
Medik8, Crystal Retinal , £39
Murad Skincare, Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream , £62.40
Skin W1, Collagen Stimulating Serum , £95

Best Mask for Face or Eyes

Whether it comes in a sheet or a jar, whether it soothes or solve, a mask has fast become a beauty ritual we can’t be without. This category showcases all masks for the face, eyes, neck and chest.

111SKIN, Rose Gold Brightening Facial Treatment Mask, £20 per mask
Dr David Jack, Blue Face Paint Peel, Treatment Mask for Dry Skin , £139 
Gazelli Skincare, Saviour Mask , £45
Sensory Divine Glow Self-Heating Face Mask , £15 for 3
Tolpa Sebio Gommage Exfoliating Mask with Silver , £9.99

Eco Hero

Products striving to be kinder to the planet whether through sustainable packaging, ingredients, conscious ethos, campaigning or production.

Ambustum Honey & Tobacco Candle , £24 
Bed of Nails BON Eco Mat , £91 
Dr.PAWPAW X Teenage Cancer Trust Shimmer Balm , £3.95 
Hairstory New Wash , £44 
REN Clean Skincare Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic , £27 
Skin Sapiens Soap Free Cleansing Bar , £11.99

Best New or Breakthrough Brand or Range

Any new brand or product range (launched in the UK after September 30, 2020) that really made us take notice.

Adaptology Skincare   £28-£48
Aroma Active Laboratories , £8-£15
Prai Beauty X M&S, MenoGlow,  £14-£30
This Works, Stress Check , £4-15
Whind Skincare , £32-£69

The Innovator Award

All products that bring something entirely different to the market making a real difference to the way we consume beauty and wellness, showing true innovation.

Aromatherapy Associates, The Atomiser Essential Oil Diffuser , £120
Code8, Create Your Own Lipstick at Colour ID Lab , £75 
Floral Street Fragrances, Scentschool in a Box , £24
Lion/ne, Holistic Skin Consultation Service , £65
Wonderskin, Wonder Blading Peel & Reveal Lip Color Kit , £28

Oral Care Hero

Toothpastes, mouthwashes, whiteners, toothbrushes, flossers and even tongue scrapers – everything that keeps our smile bright, breath fresh and our dentist happy.

Dentemp Oral Care Kit , £8
MySmile By Dr Uchenna Whitening Toothpaste , £17.99 
Oral-B iO Series 9 , £500 
Polished London Rejuvenating Tooth Serum , £16.99  
Truthbrush Fresh Fluoride Toothpaste Tablets , £4.50

Mum & Baby Hero

Open to all products for mums-to-be, new mums and little ones. From stretch mark creams and belly oils to gentle shampoos, nipple creams to nappy creams, baby sun cream, sleep-well sprays and balms.


Bramley Little B, Magic Balm , £20 
Burt's Bees, Burt’s Bees Mama Nourishing Body Oil , £7.49
Burt's Bees, Burt’s Bees Mama Soothing Nipple Cream , £9.99 
Dermatology M, Ultra Rich Vitamin E 10% Intensive Face & Body Cream , £42 
Pura 100% Plastic-free Baby Wipes (700 wipes) , £18.24

Cleanse and Glow Hero

Open to skincare products that cleanse or exfoliate from balms to cleansing bars, scrubs, acids and peels

Katherine Daniels, Essential Miracle Cleansing Jelly,  £29
Keys Soulcare, Golden Cleanser,  £20
Paula's Choice, Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant,  £26 
Sand & Sky, Australian Pink Clay Deep Pore Cleanser,  £22.20
Skingredients, Refillable PreProbiotic Cleanse,  £26

Best Lash or Brow Enhancer

Open to all lash and brow products designed to colour, care, amplify and shape. From mascaras to brow pencils, growth serums and DIY lashes, we celebrate them here.

Blink Brow Bar London, Clear Brow Gloss , £21
Glossier Boy Brow , £14 
Hollywood Browser Beauty. Hollywood Brow Perfector , £9.71 
Lashify Control Kit,  £115  
Lottie London Super Fake Mascara , £6.95

Best At-Home Beauty Tool

Open to all beauty tools from gua sha to at-home IPL via cleansing cloths and hair towels Tech or non-tech, we rely on them all for the salon results at home.

Braun Silk-Expert Pro 5, IPL Device , £299.99 
Foreo Bear comes with serum , £279 
Orlaya Skin DermaDeep RF Pro , £499 
Peep Club Heated Eye Wand,  £60  
The Light Salon Boost LED Face Mask , £395


You may also like

Which products are really worth your money? Meet the Get The Gloss Beauty and Wellness Awards 2021 winners!

The Get The Gloss Beauty and Wellness Awards 2021 are open!

The Get The Gloss Beauty and Wellness Awards 2020 winners

Get The Gloss Beauty and Wellness Awards 2020 finalists are here


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Explore More