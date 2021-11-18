Get the Gloss Beauty and Wellness Awards 2021 Finalists

Get The Gloss is proud to reveal the finalists of our Beauty and Wellness Awards 2021. These standout heroes have been handpicked by our panel of expert judges across 27 categories in beauty and wellbeing.
After rigorous testing, our panel has narrowed down hundreds of entries to the following worthy finalists.
Stand by, as we announce our Bronze, Silver and Gold winners shortly.
Congratulations to all the finalists and 2021 Hero nominees. If you’re one of our finalists, please download your free-to-use badge here and tell the world. Winners will be announced later this month at our online awards ceremony - stand by for news!
Our panel of judges
Adeola Gboyega, makeup artist
Alicia Lartey, cosmetic scientist, aesthetician
Anchal Seda, makeup artist, author, podcaster
Ateh Jewel, beauty editor and campaigner
Bryony Blake, celebrity makeup artist
Dominic Skinner, MAC Global Senior Artist and Judge for Glow Up BBC
Dr Galyna Selezneva, cosmetic doctor and body expert
George Northwood, hairstylist
Ingeborg van Lotringen, beauty editor and author
Jake Jamie, beauty influencer
Jasmine Hemsley, TV presenter, food and health writer
Madeline Spencer, makeup artist, beauty journalist and podcaster
Mary Greenwell, makeup artist
Nicola Bonn, beauty podcaster
Olivia Falcon, beauty editor and founder of The Editor's List
Ruby Hammer, makeup artist
Dr Sophie Shotter, aesthetic doctor and founder of Illuminate Skin Clinic
Best Moisturiser
For day or night, these are the hardworking staples of our skincare regime that we buy on repeat.
Saltee Daily Protection Formula SPF50 , £29
Skinceuticals Oil Shield UV Defense SPF50 Sunscreen Protection , £41
Tropic Sun Day Facial UV Defence , £24
Hello Sunday, The One That’s A Serum Face Drops SPF45 , £20
Skingredients Skin Shield SPF 50 PA , £51
Best Base
All base perfectors from foundations, to powder, primers, skin tints, glow drops, BB and CC creams, concealers and self-tan for the face - creating the canvas that gives you confidence.
Bareminerals Originals Liquid Mineral Foundation SPF20 , £31
Delilah Alibi The Perfect Cover Fluid Foundation , £34
Dr. Hauschka Translucent Bronzing Tint , £19
Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer , £29
Monika Blunder Beauty Blunder Cover , £45
Best Colour Cosmetics for Eyes, Lips or Cheeks
Blush, highlighter, bronzer, eyeliner, lip colour – from subtle nudes to unicorn shades in whatever form, we’re here for them.
E.l.f. Cosmetics Putty Blush , £6
Glossier Cloud Paint, Gel-cream Blush , £15
Illamasqua Colouring Eye Pencil , £16
Karla Cosmetics Shadow Potion, Gel Eyeshadow , £20
Trish McEvoy Intense Gel Eyeliner , £22
Best Targeted Skincare
Products for the face that target and help heal skin conditions from blemishes to pigmentation, acne, scarring, eczema, dryness, rosacea or sensitivity as well as post-treatment recovery.
Dr Sam's Flawless Neutralising Gel, Spot Treatment , £28
Esho Coat, Lip Treatment , £21.99
Murad Skincare Rapid Dark Spot Correcting Serum , £75
Silicolskin for Problem Skin , £9.79
The Organic Pharmacy Ultra Dry Skin Cream , £45
Best Mist, Toner, Essence or Setting Spray
A growing skincare category that helps us in so many new and exciting ways, from pollution protection to microbiome support, hydration and makeup setting.
Bioeffect EGF Essence , £63.20
By Sarah London, Reviver Hydrating Mist , £30
Emma Hardie, Plump & Glow Hydrating Facial Mist , £42
Hada Labo Tokyo, Hada Labo Lotion Anti-Aging Super Hydrator , £17.45
Milk Makeup, Hydro Grip Set and Refresh Spray , £30
Best Facial Oil or Serum
Facial oils, serums and ampoules that give our skin that extra bit of love.
Avon Anew Renewal Protinol Power Serum , £16
Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil , £55
Dr Dennis Gross Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Texture Renewal Serum , £74
Rose Inc Radiant Reveal Brightening Serum , £53
The Light Salon Hydrating Peptide Serum , £40
Best Targeted Hair Treatment
Whether it’s split ends, breakage, hair fall, colour fade, hard water, root regrowth or heat damage - these at-home treatments and masks bring your locks back to life.
Aussie SOS Save My Lengths! Shampoo , £5.99
Hask Curl Care Detangling Conditioner , £7
Monday Haircare Moisture Shampoo , £5.50
Monat Purifying Vinegar Shampoo , £32
Umberto Giannini Banana Butter Nourishing Superfood Shampoo , £8.25
Hair Styling Hero
All styling products and tools, including heat protectors, dry shampoo, hair brushes, hairspray, leave-in conditioner, heat tools, bands and hair towels.
Amika Hair Blow Drying Brush , £70
Jerome Russell Bstyled Blow Dry Balm , £6.99
Kevin Murphy Ever.Bounce , £30
Klorane Oat Milk Dry Shampoo , £9.50
Rossano Ferretti Parma Vivace Leave In Conditioner , £29
Scalp Care Hero
This new category for 2021 showcases scalp scrubs, exfoliators, specialist shampoos, serums and even scalp brushes.
Bouclème Root Refresh , £22
Hair Gain Hair Mask , £14.50
Living Proof, Revitalizing Scalp Treatment , £27
The Inkey List Glycolic Exfoliating Scalp Scrub , £12.99
Vita Coco, Scalp Coconut & Guava Scrub , £12.99
Best for Wellness From Within
Products and supplements that restore and maintain optimum health and wellbeing from the inside, from nutrition supplements to wellness drinks, drops and powders.
Apothem Defence CBD Oil Drops , £75
Curapella, Pellamex , £49.99
Marie Reynolds, London, 3-Set Supplements , £28
Zenii Skin Fusion , £65
Zitsticka, Blur Potion , £48
Body Hero
Open to all body care products from lotions and oils, to hair removal creams, V-care, firming creams, body scrubs and self-tan.
Ameliorate, Transforming Body Lotion , £18
Dr.Lipp, BFF Balm , £15.30
Isle of Paradise, Self-Tanning Butter , £16.95
Neal's Yard Remedies, Women's Balance Body Cream , £30
The Organic Pharmacy, Advanced Retinoid-Like Body Oil , £44
Self-care Superhero
Products that take away stress, help you sleep or lift our mood. From calming candles and aromatherapy diffusers to eye masks, pillow sprays, magnesium sprays, wake-up-happy alarm clocks, acupressure mats and even sex toys anything that makes you go aaaaaaah.
CurrentBody Skin, Dr Harris anti-wrinkle Sleep Mask , £89.99
Drowsy, The Drowsy Silk Sleep Mask , £49.50
Mela, Weighted Blanket , £120
The Hayo'u Method, Body Restorer, Gua Sha , £38
Unique CBD Day and Night Drops , £170
Bath & Shower Hero
Shower gels, scrubs, sponges bubble baths, in-shower moisturisers, bath oils and salts - what bathrooms were made for.
Escentric Molecules Escentric 05 Body Wash , £20
Faith In Nature Wild Rose Body Wash , £5.79
Messiah and Eve Body Cleanser 02 , £21
Neal's Yard Remedies Beauty Sleep Shower Oil , £19.50
Neom Organics Super Shower Power Body Cleanser , £26
Classic Hero
All classic products that are as popular now as when they were first launched, including all hair, skin and body care, personal care, supplements, cosmetics and fragrances.
Dermalogica, Daily Microfoliant , £51
Dr. Hauschka Rose Day Cream , £22.88
Ingenious Beauty, Collagen Capsules, 30 Day Supply , £60
Skinceuticals, CE Ferulic serum , £140
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream 240ml , £37.40
Best for Hands, Feet and Nails
All you need for an at-home mani-pedi or for care on-the-go, from hand sanitisers to hand creams, foot peels to heel balms, cuticle oils, false nails and of course polish
Bloom and Blossom, Hands Up, Age Defying Hand Cream , £18
Dermatology M, Run Zu Shui Gao Nourishing Hand & Foot Cream , £42
Gloved, Moisture-Replenish, Natural and Refillable Hand Sanitiser 375ml , £26
Grown Alchemist, Anti Bacterial Hand Cream , £18
Kloris, The Lotion for Hands and Body , £26
Age Well Hero
Skincare products formulated to tackle signs of ageing or support mature skin - serums, intensive treatments, boosters, creams, masks, moisturisers and eye creams
Gazelli Skincare, Saviour Mask , £45
Indeed Labs, Me-No-Pause Restorative Cream , £24.99
Medik8, Crystal Retinal , £39
Murad Skincare, Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream , £62.40
Skin W1, Collagen Stimulating Serum , £95
Best Mask for Face or Eyes
Whether it comes in a sheet or a jar, whether it soothes or solve, a mask has fast become a beauty ritual we can’t be without. This category showcases all masks for the face, eyes, neck and chest.
111SKIN, Rose Gold Brightening Facial Treatment Mask, £20 per mask
Dr David Jack, Blue Face Paint Peel, Treatment Mask for Dry Skin , £139
Gazelli Skincare, Saviour Mask , £45
Sensory Divine Glow Self-Heating Face Mask , £15 for 3
Tolpa Sebio Gommage Exfoliating Mask with Silver , £9.99
Eco Hero
Products striving to be kinder to the planet whether through sustainable packaging, ingredients, conscious ethos, campaigning or production.
Adaptology Skincare £28-£48
Aroma Active Laboratories , £8-£15
Prai Beauty X M&S, MenoGlow, £14-£30
This Works, Stress Check , £4-15
Whind Skincare , £32-£69
The Innovator Award
All products that bring something entirely different to the market making a real difference to the way we consume beauty and wellness, showing true innovation.
Aromatherapy Associates, The Atomiser Essential Oil Diffuser , £120
Code8, Create Your Own Lipstick at Colour ID Lab , £75
Floral Street Fragrances, Scentschool in a Box , £24
Lion/ne, Holistic Skin Consultation Service , £65
Wonderskin, Wonder Blading Peel & Reveal Lip Color Kit , £28
Oral Care Hero
Toothpastes, mouthwashes, whiteners, toothbrushes, flossers and even tongue scrapers – everything that keeps our smile bright, breath fresh and our dentist happy.
Dentemp Oral Care Kit , £8
MySmile By Dr Uchenna Whitening Toothpaste , £17.99
Oral-B iO Series 9 , £500
Polished London Rejuvenating Tooth Serum , £16.99
Truthbrush Fresh Fluoride Toothpaste Tablets , £4.50
Mum & Baby Hero
Open to all products for mums-to-be, new mums and little ones. From stretch mark creams and belly oils to gentle shampoos, nipple creams to nappy creams, baby sun cream, sleep-well sprays and balms.
Bramley Little B, Magic Balm , £20
Burt's Bees, Burt’s Bees Mama Nourishing Body Oil , £7.49
Burt's Bees, Burt’s Bees Mama Soothing Nipple Cream , £9.99
Dermatology M, Ultra Rich Vitamin E 10% Intensive Face & Body Cream , £42
Pura 100% Plastic-free Baby Wipes (700 wipes) , £18.24
Cleanse and Glow Hero
Open to skincare products that cleanse or exfoliate from balms to cleansing bars, scrubs, acids and peels
Katherine Daniels, Essential Miracle Cleansing Jelly, £29
Keys Soulcare, Golden Cleanser, £20
Paula's Choice, Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant, £26
Sand & Sky, Australian Pink Clay Deep Pore Cleanser, £22.20
Skingredients, Refillable PreProbiotic Cleanse, £26
Best Lash or Brow Enhancer
Open to all lash and brow products designed to colour, care, amplify and shape. From mascaras to brow pencils, growth serums and DIY lashes, we celebrate them here.
Blink Brow Bar London, Clear Brow Gloss , £21
Glossier Boy Brow , £14
Hollywood Browser Beauty. Hollywood Brow Perfector , £9.71
Lashify Control Kit, £115
Lottie London Super Fake Mascara , £6.95
Best At-Home Beauty Tool
Open to all beauty tools from gua sha to at-home IPL via cleansing cloths and hair towels Tech or non-tech, we rely on them all for the salon results at home.