Glossy Picks: Brand new beauty buys to brighten up your weekend

Eye makeup fans you're in for a treat this week; not only have we tried out the latest mascara launch from Urban Decay, Pat McGrath released what we're thinking could be the palette of the summer, if not the whole year – scroll down for our verdict on Divine Rose II. If your mind is preoccupied with a return to the yoga studio, we also reviewed a brand new eco-friendly yoga mat while if you're still in home-mode, we lit a candle that makes staying home more appealing than ever... Urban Decay Lash Freak Mascara, £21



Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, editorial director "Mascaras are just getting better and better and this new addition by Urban Decay is one of the most pigmented blacks I’ve tried. In line with their All Nighter Foundation and Setting Spray it’s extremely long wear but what I like is the funky brush that has three different elements to it (a little bit at the end to define those individual lashes, a curved surface to grip and give mega volume from the roots and a kind of bulbous bit that’s like Spanks for lashes that lifts them right up). I can’t use lash curlers - they make me queasy - but this neatly sidesteps that process. You have to play with a bit to get just the right about of ink in the right places, but this is fun, flake-free and seriously eye-opening." Buy it now Sisley Paris Triple Oil Balm Make-Up Remover & Cleanser, £88

Loved by: Catherine Fulwood, commercial projects manager "I’m a sucker for a balm cleanser and this Sisley Paris one doesn’t disappoint; there’s something about the texture that feels so luxurious and when I’m told to massage it into my face I happily oblige. In all honesty putting on make up over the last few months hasn’t been a priority, but when I make an effort and brave the odd park picnic I’m actually looking forward to taking it all off too, thanks to this. It boasts a trio of three nourishing oils (babassu, shea and macadamia), and on contact with the skin the balm melts into an oil, after adding water the oil transforms into a milky emulsion and in one clean sweep, all my face and eye make up is gone. After rinsing, skin feels soft and not at all greasy, while the tub may be big I’m saving this for those days when I really want to treat myself." Buy it now Pat McGrath Labs Divine Rose II Artistry Palette, £115

Pat is back at it again with another new palette of dreams, seriously has there ever been a bad launch from the Mothership? Because this is just a home run, firstly let’s start with the packaging because let’s face it, it’s a work of art! The epitome of avant-garde couture, a weighty palette with an iconic Divine Rose print on the outer packaging. Next, we have the shades, a spectrum of rich tones that go incredibly well together and blend with total ease. Including a mixture of four pressed shimmers, four holographic shades, and two pigmented mattes ranging from pretty pinks and peaches to mesmerising golds and bronzes. Triochrome is the stand-out pigment from this palette, the holographic shade flickers from green to dark pink as the light catches it; it’s truly out of this world. Buy it now Sana Jardin Jaipur Chant Mendel candle, £48

Loved by: Ophelia Froud, associate editor "During lockdown we had candles burning in almost every room. Wince. Cost. I know. You might as well be burning scented tenners. But everyone went candle crazy. The Sana Jardin Jaipur Chant arrived after we had tried and tested almost every brand out there. It added more calm to the calm with a blend of Indian tuberose, Moroccan jasmine, French Narcisse and Italian lemon. By lighting the Jaipur Chant from a brand which is a force for good in the world (they work with female flower harvesters in Morocco to upcycle their floral waste and empower them through fair commerce), we can now have our morning candles burning guilt-free knowing that behind every calming smell is a powerful cause." Buy it now Nuddy Ultra Volume Blow Dry Bar, £8.95

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, social media and graphic designer "If being at home during lockdown has shown me one thing, it’s how much consumer waste I go through. As I embark on trying to do my best this Plastic Free July and forevermore in life, I’m trying to swap my everyday staples. What’s great is that it’s encouraged me to try new products; I’m loving this 100 per cent plastic-free shampoo bar from British indie brand Nuddy and what I love even more is you get more bang for your buck. It lasts twice as long as your standard bottle of shampoo, around 80+ washes to be precise. Formulated for all hair types, I’ve been using on my afro hair myself and I’m so pleased with the results; it’s infused with natural coconut oil and argan oil so leaves you with soft, weightless, bouncy hair without the icky waxy residue. Plus, it earns brownie points for being vegan-friendly, plastic-free, cruelty-free, SLS free and made in the U.K – phew, what more can a bar of shampoo do?" Buy it now & Other Stories Perle de Coco Body Lotion, £8 for 300ml

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer Fans of Sol De Janeiro's signature fragrance will love this just as much. It's scented with milky coconut, warm vanilla and sweet caramel and lingers on the skin long after it's sunk in (which happens very quickly). At only £8, it's a fraction of the price of other similarly delicious lotions and the very subtle shimmer it has is the perfect touch for summer evenings. If you fall as hard as I have for the scent, you'll be pleased to know there's also a hair perfume and a body scrub in the same fragrance. Dreamy. Buy it now Pai British Summer Time Sensitive Sunscreen SPF 30, £32

Loved by: Catherine Fullwood, commercial projects manager "Just as I began to test out this sunscreen, it started pouring with rain, I do hope I haven’t jinxed the weather! As unpredictable as British summertime might be, one thing that should be a constant is applying protection, and it’s something I have become religious about in the past few years, better late than never hey? Even if I’m not jetting off anytime soon, there’s something relaxing about that scent (I can’t be the only one), all I need now is pool and a frozen margarita. This mineral sunscreen is made from 99 per cent natural ingredients (and plant extracts) and is formulated especially for sensitive and eczema-prone skin. It sinks in easily, I found it worked best over my moisturiser and under my make up. At 40ml, the tube is the perfect handbag size." Buy it now Moo Hair Miracle Mask, £25

Loved by: Hattie Sloggett, GTG contributor "Obsessed is an understatement! Edinburgh's Moo Hair has a small range of products that are completely cruelty-free (they even refuse to sell in countries that might test on animals), packaged in glass bottles and jars so they are 100 per cent recyclable and completely vegan. Their 'miracle' products are divine but their hair mask is a showstopper. Packed full of goodness such as marula oil, Icelandic moss and sweet almond oil, this gooey joy leaves your hair feeling strong, shiny and rehydrated. It's suitable for all hair types because it's up to you how long you leave it on. From five minutes to my, very indulgent, five hours, this mask is friends with everyone. I don't believe that anything will actually rid you of split ends other than your hairdresser's sharp blades but this bad boy is the next best thing. I know they don't test on animals, including 'highland coos' but honestly, any creature with a mane would love to get their hands on some of this." Buy it now Spots and Stripes Skin Goals Gentle Cleansing Lotion, £13

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, editorial director "My son, aged 12, has just started asking about skincare and of all the products I bring home for testing (usually swiped by his older sister) he laments that there’s never anything aimed at him. But he practically bit my hand off when this natural cleanser for boys arrived and is taking to it with admirable gusto, messaging it in for a good 30 seconds and flanneling it off with warm water. In this gender-fluid age, I did wonder why I needed a special ‘boys’ product, but he told me that he wanted the reassurance that this was right for him. (Incidentally, the girls’ cleanser is identical in all but packaging). Parents will love (and borrow) this natural brand for tweens and teens made in the same factory as high-end clean brands such as Wildsmith and Cowshed. It was developed by a mum who simply couldn’t find anything natural that was suitable for her daughter. It has shampoos, spot sticks, hair balms, natural deos and a great hand sanitiser. No moisturiser though, teens and tweens generally don’t need it, lucky them. Kids do tend to gravitate towards things that smell quite fruity and foam everywhere and this manages to grab their attention without harsh surfactants or eau de bubblegum and contains gentle anti-bacterial natural oils. My son thinks it’s cool and I’m happy because I know he’s using it. Now it’s me stealing his things!" Buy it now Neighbourhood Botanicals Dear Diary Lip Balm, £12

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "I'm a nostalgia addict and despite having gone to school in Wiltshire in the early 2000s, I always pictured myself in an american high school in the 90s and this balm fits perfectly with that vision. It even has that unmistakable hubba bubba strawberry bubble gum scent (not easy to achieve an artificial fragrance from all plant-derived ingredients, but they got there somehow!) Not all about the aesthetic, this is made from jojoba oil, shea butter, rice bran and castor oil to moisturise the lips and keep them as kissable as your high school sweetheart." Buy it now Organic Apoteke Eco Travel Yoga Mat, £60



Loved by: Hattie Sloggett, GTG contributor "After last week’s announcement that gyms and studios are permitted to re-open from July 25 we have been getting ourselves ready for some much-needed studio time on the mat away from our WFH offices, bored little darlings and neverending dishwasher reloads. Many studios have announced a new BYOM (bring-your-own-mat) policy to keep in line with the stricter hygiene standards. So it was time to invest in a new travel mat that can be easily transported around town. The launch of Organic Apoteke's new eco-travel mat could not have come at a better time. This beautifully designed cork must-have rolls or folds perfectly for out-and-about stretching. It's anti-microbial and therefore odour resistant, created from 100 per cent natural rubber and cork making it biodegradable and provides an amazingly good grip even when wet." Buy it now MORE GLOSS: How to clean your yoga mat according to yoga teachers Birchbox x Wander Beauty Limited Edition Box, £29.75 for VIP customers / £35 for non-VIPs