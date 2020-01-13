This retailer just made sustainable beauty shopping easier

The world of sustainable shopping can be a confusing place and in a bid to simplify things (in luxury market at least) Net-a-Porter dedicated a new corner of its site to pieces from 45 fashion brands which met key ethical criteria. Called Net-Sustain it has now expanded to include 27 beauty brands including Barbara Sturm , Tata Harper , Vintner’s Daughter and Cosmydor . To be included, products are vetted against seven pillars set by Net-a-Porter: considered materials and ingredients, considered processes, reducing waste, locally made, craft and community along with the new pillars of vegan and animal welfare. They don't have to adhere to all of them though - they only have to fit one or more. NAP tells us that they will be 'badged' according to each pillar so customers can easily identify which buys align with their priorities (although at the time of writing these badges weren't visible and we have asked NAP for a response). We see this as a positive step towards sustainable shopping - here's our pick of the best.

Cosmydor Essential Care Vanilla, £35 for 75ml We love a multi-tasker, and this softening formula from French brand Cosmydor is rich enough to be used on both the hands and the face. The packaging is 100 per cent recyclable and the cream itself is formulated with sesame oil, shea butter and beeswax. The brand believes we can get everything we need from nature, and this shines through in the ingredients list which is entirely chemical-free. Buy it now

Vintner's Daughter Active Botanical Serum, £175 for 30ml Pricey, we know, but we allow it thanks to 22 active ingredients that help fight the signs of ageing and create clear, even-toned, firm and radiant skin. Vintner's Daughter hails from Napa Valley in California; founder April Gargiulo spent two years researching ingredients before launching her brand, which offers just two hero products - this serum and an essence. Buy it now





Tata Harper Daily Essentials Set, £63 This set acts as the perfect intro to Tata Harper, holding host to the Regenerating Cleanser, Hydrating Floral Essence, Rejuvenating Serum, Repairative Moisturizer, Replenishing Nutrient Complex, Restorative Eye Crème and the Resurfacing Mask. The all-natural formulations are handcrafted in Vermont, with every product stamped with a code so you can tell how fresh it is. Buy it now

De Mamiel Sleep Series Anchor, £42 for 10ml We can always rely on Annee De Mamiel's brand to deliver products that actually work (they come from the brain of an acupuncturist trained in Chinese medicine, after all), and this little pot of joy is no different. It relaxes, soothes and lures you into a peaceful night's sleep with a blend of herbs, watermelon seed oil and passionflower oil, as well as minerals such as magnesium, zinc and vitamin B. Buy it now

Kjaer Weis eyeshadow, £32 We've long admired MUA-led brand Kjaer Weis for its sustainable credentials - you just buy one of the heavy-duty silver cosmetic cases and refill it with your chosen make-up shade as many times as you like. This natural formula eyeshadow is available in five flattering shades, and is kind to sensitive eyes and free from gluten, petroleum and parabens. Buy it now

Kora Organics Noni Bright Vitamin C Serum, £62 for 30ml Miranda Kerr claims to use this every morning, and if it's good enough for her... With ingredients including antioxidant-rich noni fruit, Australian kakadu plum, acerola cherries, orange and lemon peel (and vitamin C, of course) it brightens skin for a more radiant complexion. It’s free from parabens, sulfates, synthetic fragrances and synthetic colours. Buy it now

Dr. Barbara Sturm Clarifying Serum, £175 for 30ml German aesthetics doctor Barbara Sturm is known for her anti-ageing and rejuvenating treatments, and her knowledge is reflected in her high performing product range which all harness the power of purslane to combat premature ageing. For a radiant glow, you can't go wrong with this serum; it soothes redness and sensitivity as well as hydrating the skin and smoothing fine lines. Buy it now

Bear Nourish Supplement, £25 for 300g Look after yourself from the inside out with this vegan supplement, filled with pre- and probiotics to increase healthy cultures in the gut. We're fans of Bear for more than just the powerful products, though. The brand donates a fixed dollar amount from each product sold to WildArk and the Great Barrier Reef Foundation to help protect and conserve the natural wonders of the world. Buy it now

Circumference Active Botanical Refining Toner, £80 for 150ml We know this looks like a posh ironing water, but rest assured you're going to love it much, much more than that. It's made with lavender hydrosol and organic aloe leaf juice that hydrate and minimise pores, while mullein leaf extract protects from the effects of environmental stressors. Never heard of Circumference? Here's the 411. It's New York City based-brand, only uses natural ingredients sourced from native soil to craft its products, meaning it's done no unecessary travelling. In addition, every part of the packaging is fully recyclable. Buy it now





Irene Forte Brightening Pomegranate Face Mask, £99 for 50ml Irene Forte's products are described as a Mediterranean diet for the skin because the ingredients are sourced from farms in Sicily. This vegan mask gently buffs and remove impurities without causing irritation, and is founder Irene's favourite product from the range. We know it seems a lot of money for a mask, but the brightening results speak for themselves. Buy it now

Uma Oils Ultimate Brightening Rose Powder Cleanser, £65 for 113g For a travel-friendly speedy cleanse, you can't go wrong with a powder cleanser, and this is one of our favourites out there. Uma Oils products are handcrafted in the Ayurvedic tradition, with each formula is grown, blended and bottled in small batches at the brand's Indian estate. This cleanser purifies pores and reduces redness, and can also be used as a mask - just add water to create a hydrating paste and voila, a two-in-one! Buy it now