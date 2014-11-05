Not Fair: 10 afro hairstyles that will give you major hair envy

1 / 11

10 afro hairstyles that will give you major hair envy

From long hairstyles to short hairstyles, natural hair to protective styling, there’s never been a better time or place to get some beauty inspiration than the heads of today’s bevy of afro hair beauties.

Whether you’re looking for a new range of hair updos, haircuts, good weave advice or hairstyles for curly hair, these are 10 of my favourite celebrity hair ideas and useful tips and tricks from the experts for making sure hair looks its best both in the short and long-term. Click through the gallery to see the afro hairstyles that have been making me green with envy...

Image credits: Getty Images