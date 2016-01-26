Not Fair: Ella Eyre on her hair, makeup and fitness favourites

With a succession of successful singles, two MOBO Awards and a scene-stealing role as the face (and voice) of Emporio Armani Diamonds fragrance under her belt, it’s no surprise that British singer and songwriter Ella Eyre is regarded as one of our brightest and most exciting stars.

Guaranteed to always provide an aspirational dose of hair and beauty inspiration every time she hits the red carpet, suffice to say, the chance to interview her has always been high on my journalistic wishlist. So, when I got the chance to, I was understandably very excited and my time with her definitely didn’t disappoint. Effortlessly cool and extremely friendly, Ella happily divulged the contents of her makeup bag and beauty regime with me, and there I was, laptop at the ready, to furiously type up her every word.

From her makeup essentials to her love of HIIT, finding products to suit her hair type (Ella’s heritage is a beautiful combination of Jamaican, Maltese and British) to channelling her inner Belieber (I feel you Ella), here's a glimpse into her health, beauty and fitness favourites.

GTG: If you could describe your approach towards beauty in 3 words, what would they be?

EE: Simple, fresh, bold.

GTG: Your hair always looks amazing. What are your favourite hair products and how do you keep your hair in such great condition?

EE: My favourite products are from Aveda – I’ve been using them since I was a kid. Really incredible stuff and they make my hair feel moisturised, fresh and alive. I have a lot of heat applied to my hair, since I have to have it done every day, and so I love their Damage Remedy Serum , £23, and shampoos and conditioners - their leave-in conditioners in particular.

GTG: If we were to look inside your makeup bag, what 3 products would we always find?

EE: Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation , £36.50, is my favourite one as it’s really light and I don’t usually need to put anything else on top. I also love Estée Lauder highlighter and Bobbi Brown Creamy Matte Lip Color , £20, in Jenna – a really bold orangey red colour which perks you up on a shit day. I don’t really like wearing too much makeup, I like to keep my skin fresh, with a strong eyebrow and then a wash of lip colour.