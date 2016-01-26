Not Fair: Ella Eyre on her hair, makeup and fitness favourites

With a succession of successful singles, two MOBO Awards and a scene-stealing role as the face (and voice) of Emporio Armani Diamonds fragrance under her belt, it’s no surprise that British singer and songwriter Ella Eyre is regarded as one of our brightest and most exciting stars.
Guaranteed to always provide an aspirational dose of hair and beauty inspiration every time she hits the red carpet, suffice to say, the chance to interview her has always been high on my journalistic wishlist. So, when I got the chance to, I was understandably very excited and my time with her definitely didn’t disappoint. Effortlessly cool and extremely friendly, Ella happily divulged the contents of her makeup bag and beauty regime with me, and there I was, laptop at the ready, to furiously type up her every word.
From her makeup essentials to her love of HIIT, finding products to suit her hair type (Ella’s heritage is a beautiful combination of Jamaican, Maltese and British) to channelling her inner Belieber (I feel you Ella), here's a glimpse into her health, beauty and fitness favourites.
GTG: If you could describe your approach towards beauty in 3 words, what would they be?
EE: Simple, fresh, bold.
GTG: Your hair always looks amazing. What are your favourite hair products and how do you keep your hair in such great condition?
EE: My favourite products are from Aveda – I’ve been using them since I was a kid. Really incredible stuff and they make my hair feel moisturised, fresh and alive. I have a lot of heat applied to my hair, since I have to have it done every day, and so I love their Damage Remedy Serum , £23, and shampoos and conditioners - their leave-in conditioners in particular.
MORE GLOSS: 20 ways to simplify your afro hair care regime
GTG: If we were to look inside your makeup bag, what 3 products would we always find?
EE: Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation , £36.50, is my favourite one as it’s really light and I don’t usually need to put anything else on top. I also love Estée Lauder highlighter and Bobbi Brown Creamy Matte Lip Color , £20, in Jenna – a really bold orangey red colour which perks you up on a shit day. I don’t really like wearing too much makeup, I like to keep my skin fresh, with a strong eyebrow and then a wash of lip colour.
GTG: What are your skincare essentials? Do you have any hero products that you reach for when you’re on the road?
EE: I use Garnier Micellar Water , £1.99, to take off my makeup and Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream , £24, as it’s really hydrating. I also use Murad Foaming Cleanser , £25. I don’t like putting too many products on my face as I have young skin and I don’t want to clog it up.
MORE GLOSS: The 10 best concealers for olive and dark skin tones
GTG: What are your favourite ways to stay in shape?
EE: I don’t really like to spend too much time in the gym, (although I do love the gym), but I like to keep it short and sweet – 4 HIIT sessions a week lasting 45 mins, and that’s me done, or spinning.
GTG: What songs are on your workout playlist?
EE: It really varies. I love Sinead Harnet and I love the new Bieber album – I’m not afraid to admit it! I feel kinda embarrassed saying that, but I also don’t really care at the same time!
MORE GLOSS: The best wearable technology and fitness apps that’ll take your workout to the next level
GTG: What’s your favourite thing to do during your downtime?
EE: I’m a bit boring to be honest – I’ve gotten a bit domestic-obsessed as I bought a house recently and so I love looking at flooring, new furniture and for new ways to decorate.
GTG: If you hadn’t become a singer, what profession would you have liked to have pursued and why?
EE: Something with animals - I'm obsessed with them. I wanted to be vet, but I didn’t fancy sticking my arm up a cow’s arse. My dream is to adopt a load of different animals and have a farm – like a modern day Noah’s Ark!
GTG: Is there anyone that you have gotten or would get star struck in front of and why?
EE: I don’t really get star struck by people, but appreciate certain people and meeting them. One of my favourite people is Samuel L. Jackson. I met him when I sang at one of his events and sat at a dinner table with him. He was such a wicked person to be around.
GTG: What's your favourite line from one of your songs?
EE: “Let the motherfucker burn!” It can fit into whatever you want it to, into many different scenarios. It’s very true – you can be brutal and I think a lot of people can relate with it.
GTG: Not Fair is a column created for women of colour and its inspiration draws from difficulties I had as a teenager finding the right shades for my skin tone and hair type, and seeing a wide range of different ethnicities portrayed in beauty and the media. I wondered if you’d had similar experiences and whether this has improved nowadays in your opinion?
EE: It’s definitely in a better place now. Products for curly hair were limited growing up but now, there’s a lot more variety. It’s a question of playing with and trying different products. Unfortunately the right products are more on the expensive side, so it depends on what you can afford and what works for you.
GTG: What’s the best piece of beauty advice that you’ve ever received?
EE: I try to do this, but don’t succeed all of the time(!) – to take your makeup off before bed. If you don’t do it, you’ll regret it. My skin really suffers if I don't and then it takes ages to get it back to the way it was.
GTG: And finally, how does it feel to be the face of Emporio Armani Diamonds?
EE: It’s amazing! I started it a year ago and the whole thing has been wonderful. It was my first ad campaign and a new experience and I love the brand, so it’s really cool.
Emporio Armani Diamonds is proud to be sponsoring MTV Brand New in their search to find the hottest upcoming music acts for 2016.
www.armanibeauty.co.uk . #Armanidiamonds.
Follow Ayesha on Twitter and Instagram .
Want to know all about the latest in beauty, health and wellness? Sign up to our newsletter to stay in the loop.