SKIMDO: the new must-have for curly hair

Maintaining a big barnet of curls can be a tricky business; for anyone with naturally tousled tresses this will come as no surprise. While the correct combination of products and tools can lead to perfectly conditioned, frizz-free curls, we've searched high and low for one wonder product that does it all. Cue SKIMDO.



Newly launched SKIMDO , £45, is a revolutionary new conditioning hair styling cream designed by Kimberley Cowans. Kimberley, who is of Jamaican and Russian descent, spent years looking for a product that would both tame and restore her curly tresses, and when product after product failed to tick all the boxes (we know the feeling) she concocted her very own magic formula.

Yes, magic. In all our years of testing supposed frizz-fighting products (that’s well over a decade) we've never come across anything quite like it. Not only does SKIMDO almost completely eradicate frizz but its also leaves hair incredibly shiny and deeply conditioned - which for dry, curly hair is no mean feat. Better still, the formula contains zero parabens, sulphates or formaldehyde, is non-greasy, doesn't leave any residue and lasts between washes. Hello hair heaven.