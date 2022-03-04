The 9 best humidity-proofing hair care products

Is the current humid spell causing your style to shift a bit too frequently at the moment? If so, you’re not alone. The extra moisture in the air can give rise to all manner of hair care conundrums including fluffiness, frizz and flat roots . Luckily though, there’s a wide range of serums, seals and spritzes out there that act as an ‘invisible umbrella’ of sorts to shield your hair from the elements. Whether you’ve got fine or thick hair, curls or waves, here are the products that’ll soup up your styling routine. Label.m Anti-Frizz Mist for Fine Hair, £17.50 for 150ml

Great for: Fine, fluffy hair Lightweight and non-greasy, this fast-absorbing hair mist is great for keeping flyaways in check. Formulated to be used on both damp hair to speed up blowdry time and dry hair for a fast frizz fix, it works wonders for the time-short. Buy online EIMI Mistify Me Strong Fast-Drying Hairspray, £13.60 for 300ml

Great for: Humid-proof hold Whether you’re looking to give your messy bun extra staying power or to weatherproof your curls, a quick spritz of this lightweight hairspray should see you through the day. Fast-drying with a nifty applicator designed to disperse finer, smaller droplets, it provides plenty of hold without the heaviness. Available in Wella stocked salons nationwide. Find your nearest branch here . Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray, £24 for 200ml

Great for: Long-lasting protection It’s unsurprising that retailers struggled to hold onto their stocks of this when it first launched. It’s something rather special. Designed to provide humidity protection for up to two to three washes, it leaves hair smooth and silky thanks to an innovative polymer that activates when exposed to heat. If you’re interested in maximum effect with minimal effort, (who isn’t!), it’s your perfect match. Buy online Percy & Reed Perfectly Perfecting Wonder Balm, £18 for 75ml

Great for: Dry, thick hair This pre-styling essential works much in the same way as a makeup primer . It helps speed up drying time, hydrates and smoothes to give hair greater manageability and control when dry. An impressive multi-tasker that provides great bang for your buck. Buy online MORE GLOSS: The new spray that cuts your air dry time in half KMS Anti-Humidity Seal, £20.50 for 150ml

Great for: Dullness and flyaways It's well worth having a can of this on your desk at all times due to its ability to boost vibrancy and tame frizz in one fell swoop. Its spray applicator also provides a welcome level of control for even distribution too. Buy online Sachajuan Hair Powder, £32 for 35ml

Great for: Limp roots and lank ends If rising temperatures cause your roots to fall flat, a pump of this texture-building powder will help raise their spirits. It’s definitely pricey, but a little goes a long way. Simply direct its pump applicator to the area in need of a pick-me-up and work in. It gives both natural-looking lift and extra grit to slippery ends to provide the illusion of fullness and thickness when humidity strikes. Buy online MORE GLOSS: Dry shampoos, tried and tested Mark Hill Taming Anti-Humidity, £5.99 for 250ml

Great for: Fine hair types Weightless in texture and low in price, this budget-friendly pick ticks a wide range of humidity-proofing boxes. Great for updos and loose styles alike, it’s a worthwhile finishing touch for keeping locks on lockdown. Buy online Bumble & Bumble Curl Anti-Humidity Gel Oil, £25 for 190ml

Great for: Naturally or chemically curly hair Part styling gel, part nourishing oil, this hybrid buy provides the best of both. Enriched with capuacu butter and Brazilian oils to leave curls soft and moisturised, it adds definition and hydration in equal measure. Buy online Living Proof No Frizz Humidity Shield, £12 for 60ml