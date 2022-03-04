The 9 best humidity-proofing hair care products

Ayesha Muttucumaru 23 June 2018
dealing-with-humid-hair
Friends TV series, NBC

Say goodbye to limp roots, frizz and flyaways with our pick of the best style-saving beauty buys

Is the current humid spell causing your style to shift a bit too frequently at the moment? If so, you’re not alone. The extra moisture in the air can give rise to all manner of hair care conundrums including fluffiness, frizz  and flat roots .

Luckily though, there’s a wide range of serums, seals and spritzes out there that act as an ‘invisible umbrella’ of sorts to shield your hair from the elements. Whether you’ve got fine or thick hair, curls or waves, here are the products that’ll soup up your styling routine.

Label.m Anti-Frizz Mist for Fine Hair, £17.50 for 150ml

Great for: Fine, fluffy hair

Lightweight and non-greasy, this fast-absorbing hair mist is great for keeping flyaways in check. Formulated to be used on both damp hair to speed up blowdry time and dry hair for a fast frizz fix, it works wonders for the time-short.

Buy online

EIMI Mistify Me Strong Fast-Drying Hairspray, £13.60 for 300ml

Great for: Humid-proof hold

Whether you’re looking to give your messy bun  extra staying power or to weatherproof your curls, a quick spritz of this lightweight hairspray should see you through the day. Fast-drying with a nifty applicator designed to disperse finer, smaller droplets, it provides plenty of hold without the heaviness.

Available in Wella stocked salons nationwide. Find your nearest branch here .

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray, £24 for 200ml

Great for: Long-lasting protection

It’s unsurprising that retailers struggled to hold onto their stocks of this when it first launched. It’s something rather special. Designed to provide humidity protection for up to two to three washes, it leaves hair smooth and silky thanks to an innovative polymer that activates when exposed to heat. If you’re interested in maximum effect with minimal effort, (who isn’t!), it’s your perfect match.

Buy online 

Percy & Reed Perfectly Perfecting Wonder Balm, £18 for 75ml

Great for: Dry, thick hair

This pre-styling essential works much in the same way as a makeup primer . It helps speed up drying time, hydrates and smoothes to give hair greater manageability and control when dry. An impressive multi-tasker that provides great bang for your buck.

Buy online

MORE GLOSS: The new spray that cuts your air dry time in half

KMS Anti-Humidity Seal, £20.50 for 150ml

Great for: Dullness and flyaways

It's well worth having a can of this on your desk at all times due to its ability to boost vibrancy and tame frizz in one fell swoop. Its spray applicator also provides a welcome level of control for even distribution too.

Buy online

Sachajuan Hair Powder, £32 for 35ml

Great for: Limp roots and lank ends

If rising temperatures cause your roots to fall flat, a pump of this texture-building powder will help raise their spirits. It’s definitely pricey, but a little goes a long way. Simply direct its pump applicator to the area in need of a pick-me-up and work in. It gives both natural-looking lift and extra grit to slippery ends to provide the illusion of fullness and thickness when humidity strikes.

Buy online

MORE GLOSS: Dry shampoos, tried and tested 

Mark Hill Taming Anti-Humidity, £5.99 for 250ml

Great for: Fine hair types

Weightless in texture and low in price, this budget-friendly  pick ticks a wide range of humidity-proofing boxes. Great for updos and loose styles alike, it’s a worthwhile finishing touch for keeping locks on lockdown.

Buy online

Bumble & Bumble Curl Anti-Humidity Gel Oil, £25 for 190ml

Great for: Naturally or chemically curly hair

Part styling gel, part nourishing oil, this hybrid buy provides the best of both. Enriched with capuacu butter and Brazilian oils to leave curls soft and moisturised, it adds definition and hydration in equal measure.

Buy online

Living Proof No Frizz Humidity Shield, £12 for 60ml

Great for: A silicone-free option

This lightweight spritz guards hair against the effects of humidity thanks its patented OFPMA molecule. The 60ml size that's available is also particularly handy for popping into your bag for quick top-ups on the go.

Buy online

Follow Ayesha on  Twitter  and  Instagram .


You may also like

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Glossy Picks: our latest beauty and wellness favourites tried and tested

Glossy Picks: New beauty and wellness launches May 2022


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

Cos linen shorts, £45

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More