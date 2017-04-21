Things we’ve learned from Queen Elizabeth II

Britain’s longest reigning monarch is in her ninth decade, and is as active as ever, both in terms of royal duties and lifestyle. Quite how the Queen pulls off a full working week (the only day that she doesn’t attend to her red box of government papers is Christmas Day), a packed schedule of official engagements and a position as Head of the Commonwealth (53 independent states) is pretty boggling, but then she’s never been one to skirt royal duties or bunk off to play bowls instead. Here are just a handful of learnings we’ve gleaned from the Queen over the years (65 on the throne and counting)...

One is never too old to ride a steed

Her Majesty trots down to the stables regularly, reportedly riding her horses once or twice week according to a statement made to the BBC by her former press secretary Dickie Arbiter. Years of riding are likely to have boosted Queen Elizabeth’s core strength, not to mention general wellbeing. We’re saddling up as we speak.

Planning in physical activity is non-negotiable

Perhaps the Queen has been referring to our 100 years of fitness series ; according to reports she remains a keen walker, taking her corgis out for rambling walks come rain or shine in her standard athleisure attire; read, headscarf and rain mac. Combine her daily walks with horseriding and working the room at official functions and her fitness levels are likely unusually high for her age.

One must never fade into the background

Older age does not equal beige. The Queen’s favourite colour is apparently yellow, as worn to the wedding of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, tying in with her flower of preference, the carnation. Standing out in the crowd is the aim of the game (“I have to be seen to be believed”), and we don’t see her settling for wishy washy biscuit hues anytime soon.

Hard graft will get you far

Aside from her royal duties, Her Majesty is also a trained mechanic, dating back to her time serving in the Women’s Auxiliary Territorial Service. If her Bentley malfunctions, she could likely deal with it hands on if needs be. Kudos.

A healthy diet pays dividends

Despite the almost daily formal dinners, garden parties and banquets, Queen Elizabeth keeps her diet balanced, particularly avoiding overindulging when’s she’s not entertaining according to Arbiter:

“She’s very disciplined. No starch is the rule. No potatoes, rice or pasta for dinner.”

Arbiter goes on to underline that her down to earth eating habits were established in childhood:

“During the war they lived on rations like everyone else. Her Majesty still prefers to eat simple food afterwards, like meat with veg, not processed foods.”

We feel that Amelia Freer would approve .

Extravagance is overrated

She may travel in a gilded carriage from time to time, but in her personal life, Queen Elizabeth keeps it real. From her wedding dress bought with ration cards to her high estimation of Kate Middleton’s homemade chutney, her royal highness values craftsmanship over ostentation.