What Deciem's Co-CEO Nicola Kilner spends her beauty budget on

DECIEM are on a mission to change the world of beauty based on one simple principle - they aim to do everything others don't do. They took the beauty world by storm with their unique creation of an umbrella of beauty brands boasting a promise of being 'authentic, different, functional, beautiful and sensibly priced'.

Co-CEO Nicola truly knows the beauty industry inside out, allowing her to put a unique stamp on DECIEM's innovation. Having recently been awarded a CEW Acheiver Award for her contribution to the industry, Nicola is fully immersed in every aspect of the DECIEM story. Here’s a glimpse into her beauty routine…

GTG: Do you prefer to shop on or offline for beauty, and why?

NK: "For haircare and makeup I love to shop online as I really like to seek information about ingredients and how they work, as well as read reviews to see what others think. For fragrance it has to be offline as it is so important to me to understand the brand story as the connection to me is far greater than the scent alone."

GTG: Which shops or sites do you buy your beauty products from?

NK: "I love the brands Cult Beauty have curated, and as someone who already shops from ASOS regularly, the fact you can now add some amazing beauty products into your delivery is super convenient — especially if it's the evening and you want something the next day with no time to go to a store!"

GTG: What is the last makeup item you bought and why do you like it?

NK: "A slight extension of makeup, but I am obsessed with Tan-Luxe The Water in Medium/Dark , £33. It gives the most divine colour and has none of the downsides that traditional fake tans do. I also recently bought a new Bobbi Brown Gel Eyeliner pot , £25 (I usually get the duo set from British Airways duty free on board)."