Who, what, hair: the best budget-friendly conditioners

Should a good hair day cost you the earth? Definitely not. The world of budget beauty has come leaps and bounds in the last decade with impressive results attainable just by spending a tenner or even less. While more specialist hair conditioners (sulfate-free, silicone-free etc.) may be less common on a mass scale, there is certainly a good bunch out there that promises great bang for your buck. With brands beginning to cater for a range of different hair types too (finally!), these are the beauty bargains that provide supreme condition for your cash. L’Oreal Paris Elvive Fibrology Air Conditioner, £2.89

Great for: fine hair types. Fine hair types are certain to benefit most from this root boosting conditioner. Delivering on its claims to thicken and volumise, it provides valuable lift at the scalp and fullness at the tip, to leave hair feeling light, airy, revitalised and refreshed in one fell swoop. Buy online . Lavera Organic Mango & Organic Avocado Colour & Shine Conditioner, £5.95

Great for: fine to medium thick hair types. Silicone-free and subtly scented, this pick serves as a softness enhancing pick for coloured and non-coloured hair types alike. Adding sheen, suppleness and smoothness, it acts as a fruit cocktail of the most appetising. Buy online . Tresemme Expert Botanique Nourish and Replenish Silicone-free Conditioner, £4.50

Great for: thick, curly and Afro hair types. First things first - this conditioner smells good enough to eat and when teamed with its creamy texture, it's akin to a tropical smoothie. A hardworking silicone-free choice enriched with coconut milk and aloe vera, it smoothes and soothes in equal measure to provide impressive nourishment when your ends need it most. Buy online . OGX Hydrating Macadamia Oil Conditioner, £6.99

Great for: dry, medium thick hair types. Leaving hair soft and supple, this pick formulated with a conditioning recipe of macademia oil, sugar cane extract and bamboo extract acts as a quenching formula for frazzled ends. With a scent that brings to mind days of summer past and rehydrating results to boot, it leaves a headstrong mane feeling noticeably more manageable. Buy online . Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Reconstructor Conditioner, £4.99

Great for: Very dry medium thick to thick hair types. Successfully straddling the line between hair conditioner and hair mask, this treatment for damaged hair adds amazing bounce, shine and lustre to locks feeling the effects of styling, sun and sea. Refusing to give up its place on our bathroom shelves despite launching several years ago, it provides the type of quick-fix hydration and instant swoosh factor that makes its loyal following no surprise at all. Buy online . Shea Moisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Shine Conditioner, £8.79