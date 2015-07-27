8 best powder and cream foundation compacts

8 / 9

Nars Radiant Cream Compact Foundation

Monsieur Nars and team make my favourite foundations; if I ever receive a ‘you look healthy’ compliment or something of the like, it’s invariably when I’ve slipped on a little Nars base. This foundation should garner you praise in particular if you have dry or dehydrated skin, as the texture feels rich and restorative, yet it appears to sink into skin rather than sit on top of it. 93% of dry skinned women surveyed by Nars felt that it improved the appearance of their skin, and it also claims to boost moisture levels by 80% during wear, which is quite something for those that feel that traditional foundations can look heavy and make skin feel parched. Radiance wise, it goes big on dewiness and will definitely be a bit much for combination to oily skins, but for dull, depleted skin, it’s frankly delicious. The packaging protects the product (no handbag fluff is creeping into this compact), and as usual from Nars the shade range is commendable. P.S, the mirror is massive.

Nars Radiant Cream Compact Foundation , £28