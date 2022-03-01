All the skincare and makeup Reese Witherspoon uses to look phenomenal at 45

If you buy something we write about we may earn an affiliate commission. It seems like actress Reese Witherspoon, 45, hasn't aged a day since we first saw her on our screens way back in the early 90s (who remembers Cruel Intentions?), and comparisons to her lookalike daughter Ava Phillippe, 21, are always rolling in, a testament to how youthful she looks. How does she stay looking so fresh-faced? Reese partly puts it down to the skincare she uses, saying earlier this year: “I have always been conscious of what’s being put on my skin, but after all the time I’ve spent on-sets throughout my career, I’ve learned so much. As my knowledge has grown so has my desire to use clean and consciously created products.” Here we take a deep dive into Reese's makeup and skincare habits to try and copy her forever young look. The rose face oil: Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil, £61

Earlier this year Reese signed up as global brand ambassador for clean and sustainable beauty brand Biossance and called out this facial oil as a favourite from the brand, saying on Instagram: "It’s luxurious, light and basically feels like a spa in a bottle. It's so incredibly moisturising, it's not greasy or heavy." The oil was created to brighten, firm, and hydrate the skin while locking in moisture. "I not only fell in love with Biossance’s products, especially the Rose Oil, but also the innovative, female-led team and its mission towards a sustainable future. My skin has never felt healthier," she said. Buy now

The fuss-free cleanser: Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser, £14.99



Reese isn't alone in loving this no-frills cleanser; models Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne are also fans. It's soap and fragrance-free, non-pore blocking, non-foaming and non-irritating, is designed not to strip the skin of natural oils yet help to remove dirt, makeup and impurities without drying. Buy now The microbiome-supporting cleanser: Elizabeth Arden Superstart Probiotic Cleanser Whip to Clay, £19.80



As a long term fan of Elizabeth Arden skincare, Reese no doubt has a jam-packed skincare routine of favourites from the brand but namechecked this unique formula cleanser on Instagram. "It smells really good," she said of the cleanser which transforms from a light whip texture to a clay, to purify the skin and infuse it with probiotics to support the skin barrier . Buy now

The pre-red carpet serum: The Inkey List Hyaluronic Acid Serum, £5.99

Reese's long-time makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan used this budget serum to hydrate and plump the actress' skin ahead for the 2020 Emmys, followed by a few drops of the brand's Q10 Serum , £4.99, which is full of antioxidants. Buy now

The probiotic serum: Elizabeth Arden Superstart Skin Renewal Booster, £45

Another serum favoured by Reese, the actress shouted out this serum on Instagram, noting that the probiotics in it are "really good for the skin." Buy now The hyperpigmentation buster: Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum, £49



This lightweight serum is another of Reese's favourite from Biossance. It boosts brightness thanks to 10 per cent vitamin C and shiitake mushrooms, which fade existing dark spots and stop new ones from forming. “Ever since I had babies I have these little brown spots," Reese said on Instagram, showing hyperpigmentation on her chin. "Hyperpigmentation is not fun, it’s just part of life, but they’ve really been helped by this.” Buy now

The sheet mask: Elizabeth Arden Superstart Probiotic Boost Skin Renewal Bio Cellulose Mask, four for £40

"This is so luxurious and moisturising," Reese says of this sheet mask. "Sometimes I wear it on planes." It's infused with hyaluronic acid and coconut water for a big, hydrating drink for the face. Buy now The face tool: Nurse Jamie NuVibe RX Amethyst Massaging Beauty Roller, £75

Sharing her morning routine on Instagram, Reese said she uses this massage tool both morning and night to help with the dark circles under her eyes. Buy now

The nighttime cleanser: Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Cleansing Face Oil, £25

Reese said on Instagram that she uses this at night to start her bedtime skincare routine. "I love this," she said. "It takes off all my makeup and makes my skin so soft and moisturised.” Buy now The awards ceremony base: Armani Fluid Sheer Highlighter, £30, and Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, £43

When doing Reese's makeup for the 2021 Oscars makeup artist Tracey Levey blended these two Armani bases to create a flawless glowing look for the red carpet. Buy now The at-home peel: Elizabeth Arden Prevage Progressive Renewal Treatment, £180

Another favourite from Elizabeth Arden, Reese said she loves this at-home peel because it's "gentle." You use it over four weeks for a brighter, clearer complexion. Buy now

Reese sings the praises of this moisturiser, which has squalane, omega fatty acids, ceramides and plant sterols that will help to nourish, plump, hydrate and feed the skin. “It's really lightweight and it’s not sticky or greasy," she said on Instagram. "Don’t forget your neck, it’s so important," she added. The eye-bag banisher: The Inkey List Caffeine Eye Cream, £8.99

Kelsey said she used this "to prevent concealer from creasing as well reduce puffiness and any unwanted darkness," ahead of The Emmys. Buy now The final step before makeup: The Inkey List Polyglutamic Acid Serum, £12.99

"Virtual awards or not, makeup is makeup and proper skin prep is always essential," Kelsey said of the pre-Emmy's prep. She called this "the perfect makeup base or ‘primer’ to lock in moisture." Buy now The luxury foundation: Pat McGrath Skin Fetish Sublime Perfection Foundation, £60

Kelsey used this in shade eight all over Reese's face and decolletage for the Emmys. It has a silky texture which blurs and softens fine lines, rather than sitting in them for a flawless base. Buy now The under-eye concealer: Pat McGrath Skin Fetish Sublime Perfection Concealer, £26

To brighten Reese's under eyes, Kelsey used this concealer in shade L4, followed by the Blurring Under-Eye Powder , £25, in Light to set the concealer and avoid any creasing. Buy now The eye defining eyeliner: Pat McGrath PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil, £23

For lower-lash definition, Kelsey used this easy to use eyeliner pencil on the outer corners of Reese's eyes and the lower lashline. Buy now The dramatic mascara: Pat McGrath Dark Star Mascara in Xtreme Black, £26

A few generous coats of this lengthening, volumising mascara meant Reese didn't need any false lashes and kept her look natural. Buy now The classic red lipstick: Pat McGrath Matte Trance Lipstick in Elson 2, £35