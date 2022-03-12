Counterfeit beauty products contain cyanide

18 May 2015
countefiet-beauty-products
Getty Images

Increasing numbers of criminal gangs are producing and importing fake beauty products that contain a killer cocktail of harmful ingredients

Reports have emerged that criminal gangs are creating counterfeit versions of leading makeup brands such as MAC, Benefit and Urban Decay that contain dangerous levels of lead, mercury and cyanide.

Thought to be located in areas of Eastern Europe and China, investigators have suspended more than 5,500 websites for selling fake luxury goods over the past 18 months. In one container alone police found more than 4,700 fake versions of MAC products including foundation, bronzer, lip gloss and eye shadow.

The bogus beauty products are thought to contain a toxic mix of lead, arsenic, mercury, copper and cadmium - which in turn can lead to high blood pressure, fertility problems, memory and concentration problems and in extreme cases, even death. The gangs have also been found to produce sun cream that contains no protection against harmful UV rays.

Detective Superintendent Maria Woodall, of the Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit, said: “Criminals are exploiting every opportunity to fool customers into buying counterfeits in order for them to make some quick cash – putting people’s health, homes and lives at risk. Beauty products are meant to enhance your features, however, the fakes can in fact do quite the opposite. Not only could these products have serious implications for your health and wellbeing but by simply going online and buying from a rogue site or dealer, your personal and financial information is at risk.”

As well as top cosmetic brands, other popular counterfeit items are Christian Dior face cream, Estee Lauder night cream and Dove soap and shower gel.

To be sure you’re purchasing the real deal experts have advised that legitimate luxury brands are very rarely sold at heavily discounted prices, meaning ‘great deals’ are probably too good to be true. Officers have also highlighted the dangers of buying other counterfeit goods, including electrical items such as hair curlers and straighteners.


You may also like

9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

Euphoria makeup artist Doniella Davy has launched her makeup range

How to calm sensitive skin fast: the products a celebrity makeup artist always uses for red carpet events

The best cream blushers for a natural flush


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Explore More