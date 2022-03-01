Dolphin Skin: the sheeny shiny beauty trend making a splash

We'd never thought Flipper would become a beauty icon, but the sheeny, shiny wet skin of a dolphin peeping its bottlenose through the waves is the look we're all after at the moment. "With it being autumn there’s a different quality to the light which makes dolphin skin the perfect autumn look," says makeup artist Lisa Caldognetto . "There's a much more golden light at this time of the year, so when your face has got that dolphin shine to it, everything reflects in a different way and you look more healthy and radiant." Originally coined by US makeup artist Mary Phillips, who works with Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian, dolphin skin looks wet, glassy and silky smooth as everyone's favourite sea mammal. Mary tried out the look on Hailey Bieber at a BareMinerals photoshoot; she obviously looked perfection when made over as a dolphin, with slippery smooth cheeks and a rosy glow.

"Your face should look like you just stepped out of the crystal clear ocean, gleaming and glistening," says Nick Lujan, global director of artistry for Kevyn Aucoin . "Dolphin skin is hyper-glowing and youthful, super-plump and hydrated, with the makeup applied in sheer layers to keep dimension," adds Lisa Caldognetto . "It looks effortlessly done but in actual fact, it takes an absolute full-symphony orchestra to achieve." "It's all about building and enhancing dimension on the skin focusing on the high points such as the brow bones, the cupid's bow and most importantly, the cheekbones," says Lisa. You need to layer highlighter and coverage products to copy Flipper's complexion.

Queens of glistening makeup Iconic London created a Dolphin Skin Bundle , £49, with everything you need to create the slippery look; a sheer blush, illuminating highlighter drops and a seriously glowy setting spray. If you ask us, dolphin skin sounds fairly similar to glass skin , the Korean skincare trend of 2017, the difference being that there are more steps to achieving dolphin skin – layers of iridescence and blush are needed to look like a dolphin (and you thought they were blue/grey) whereas glass skin was more about a dewy look than a wet look. Any skin tone can rock the dolphin look, a glossy glowing complexion is universal.

What not to use for dolphin skin As well as avoiding matte products, sidestep highlighters that have large particle shimmer, advises Nick, as these will create more texture on the skin, defeating the smooth sheen you're trying to achieve. Avoid glittery and shimmery highlighters too (luminous is better) and swerve setting sprays with alcohol in as this will dry everything out and defeat your skin goal. Super-rich creams should be avoided on dolphin days too, as they can make everything slide off.