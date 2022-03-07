Why we’re swapping our smokey eye palettes for these new glossy lacquers

And if the mere thought of slicking a sticky balm or gloopy lip gloss over your peepers gives you the horrors, fear not. Eyeko has masterminded the tool for the job in the form of its new highly-pigmented Galactic Lid Glosses, £15 each, that come in five mesmerising metallic hues with astrological names: Zodiac, Luna, Stardust, Retrograde and Solstice.

If you’ve always resided firmly in the powder eyeshadow pack, now’s the time to take the plunge because a glossy eye was a mainstay on a whopping six AW19 runways including powerhouses such as Toga, Tom Ford and Prabal Gurung.

From glazed locks to dewy shine on lips or a mirror-like lustre on nails, it’s official - everything looks infinitely prettier with a kick of extra gloss. But if there’s one area that leaves us a little sheen-shy, it’s our eyelids with most of us settling for a comfort blanket matte finish.

If anyone knows how to craft a best-selling eye product, it’s the brains behind this London-based brand who, since launch in 1999, have made it their mission to create a total ‘eye wardrobe'. Following on from its mascaras, liners and brow perfecters, its latest launch is vegan and comes in the signature squeezy tube.

Here’s why we’ve fallen for the twinkling eye trend…

1. It’s seriously fool-proof

A quick scroll of Instagram could have you thinking a flawless eye look requires a painting-by-numbers technique with a multitude of shades painstakingly targeted on different zones. But backstage at the AW19 shows, makeup artists such as Erin Parsons for Alice + Olivia proved the beauty of a straight-forward swipe of shadow. Her models sported a veil of shimmering colour right across the lid for an aesthetic that was as speedy as it was chic.

Lucia Pieroni took the same approach at Christopher Kane, adding a glistening layer from the upper lash line to the brow bone.

2. It takes seconds to execute

With a nifty doe-foot applicator, Eyeko Galactic Lid Gloss is perfect for recreating the look in a flash. The lightweight cream-glitter formula is designed to lock into place so you can skip eye primer and even brushes.

Simply moisturise the area then nestle the tip in your inner corner and glide across to your outer corner. For an ultra-sharp edge, employ a trusted make-up artist trick and use a business card as your template. Alternatively, smudge with your fingers for a smouldering cloud of glitz.

2. There’s a shade to flatter everyone

All that glitters is not gold… it’s glimmering mauve, copper and cool-toned silver, too. Thanks to Eyeko Galactic Lid Gloss’ five-strong shade selection, you can take a bespoke approach to your sparkle. Each features a different cosmic-inspired tone from Zodiac’s burnished rose gold to Retrograde’s iridescent purple and Stardust’s instantly illuminating silver-white.

Build up the formula to dial up your intensity or layer a couple for a custom blend. They even double up as highlighters - just dab at the inner corners of your eyes for an other-worldly brightening effect.

Eyeko Galactic Lid Gloss, £15, is available now from eyeko.co.uk

Written in partnership with Eyeko