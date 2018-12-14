Flower Beauty by Drew Barrymore has landed in the UK - and you’ll be able to afford everything

When it comes to low-priced high-quality makeup, Superdrug’s beauty aisles are overflowing with options. From E.l.f. to Revolution, there’s something for everyone but it’s the retailer’s most recent conquest that has particularly piqued our interest - Drew Barrymore’s Flower Beauty has just made its UK debut and we can’t wait to see if it’s been worth the wait.
Prices range from just £7.99 for a double-ended lipstick to £14.99 for a radiance-boosting primer. We’ll race you to Superdrug...
There are 10 pieces in the first rollout covering base, lips and cheeks. One product that we’ve got our eye on is the Mix N’ Matte Lipstick Duo in Red Velvet , £7.99, which Drew modelled in a recent Instagram post . Featuring a full coverage matte lipstick on one end and a matching pearlised gloss on the other, it provides a range of party season possibilities at your fingertips. It’s also available in four other shades too - Honey Nude, Melon Kiss, Tickled Pink and Violet Vixen - to suit both subtle and statement looks. If you’re on the hunt for something long-wearing though, try the three-shade collection of Liquid Lipsticks , £7.99, instead.
There’s also a great choice of primers available - an In Your Prime Hydrating Primer for dry skin types, and a Pore-Minimising option too (both £9.99). In terms of base, there’s a five-shade Light Illusion Full Coverage Concealer , £8.99, and Light Illusion Foundation , £12.99. Their reach is surprisingly narrow though and certainly at odds with the brand’s ‘Beauty is for Everybody’ tagline. Stranger also, is that the foundation is available in 10 shades and the concealer in six in the US. Here’s hoping that the ranges will stretch to reflect Superdrug’s otherwise inclusive messaging.
Cheeks-wise, the news is a little better. There are two palettes to choose from. For definition, try the Lift & Sculpt Contour Palette , £12.99, which contains a trio of blush, bronzer and highlighter shades. For a megawatt sheen, try the Shimmer & Strobe Highlighting Palette , £12.99, instead. Designed to give you a chiselled glow, it also comes with a handy brush to fine-tune your handiwork. And to set it, there’s the Seal the Deal Long-Lasting Setting Spray too , £7.99.
As well as her beauty range, the actress has also announced the arrival of her Flower Eyewear line into Asda . There are nine styles to choose from and they cost £80 each, with two available for £119. Prices include designer frames, distinct lenses, anti-reflective coating, advanced varifocal lenses (if required), scratch resistant coating, thinner lenses (if required) and optional tints too. Bargain. With it being the most expensive time of the year, these purse-friendly launches are a welcome arrival.
