The Gloss Report: Waterproof mascaras tried and tested
Whether it’s to tide you over during a day at the beach or to withstand streams of happy wedding tears, come summer us girls all need a decent waterproof mascara to keep our lashes fresh and flawless throughout the day.
So, on the hunt for a smudgeproof saviour the Glossy Posse have been lathering up our lashes all week with the best the beauty industry has to offer - and here’s what we thought...
Chanel Le Volume de Chanel Waterproof Mascara
Price: £25
Feedback: "With the original Le Volume De Chanel receiving rave reviews I had high hopes for their latest waterproof version - and I was not dissapointed.
"Created with a special formula to be both sweat- and water-resistant this mascara gives a flawless hold from noon until night. It also has a great volumising effect due to a combination of natural waxes and polymers that ensure an even and smooth coating from roots to tips. The best part though - I didn’t have to use a brillo pad to remove it, as is typical with most waterproof mascaras. It slid off quickly and easily with a good cleanse. So in short it’s everything that’s amazing about a Chanel mascara - but lasts even longer. What’s the catch?"
Is it gym / rain / tear proof?
Yes - I battled through rain, wind and fire on my commute to and from work and it didn’t budge an inch, not a smidge.
Was it worth the money?
Definitely - a beautiful mascara with an easy to use brush and long-lasting wear. I’d go as far to say it’s good value for money.
Would you recommend this to a friend?
100%
Reviewer: KR
Score: 10/10
Chantecaille Supreme Cils Mascara
Price: £45
Feedback: "With a price this high for a mascara I was getting ready for it to blow my socks off. However, I’m a little sorry to say it didn’t fully deliver.
"Don’t get me wrong there were quite a few things about it that were lovely. For one it was perfect for creating depth and power to lashes. The brush's unique snowflake-shaped bristlesâ€¨ are specifically designed to grab and coat every lash with the volume-enhancing formula. On top of that, unlike other long-wearing, water-resistant mascaras, Supreme Cils' Rosewater-infused formula can be gently removed with just warm water - no special based makeup removers required.
"However, by the end of the day my lashes were looking a little worse for wear and definitely could have done with a top-up. On the whole it was a lovely mascara - just not up to scratch for the stayingpower you really need with a waterproof product."
Is it gym / rain / tear proof?
Ish - it was fairly intact after a shower but the lashes had started to clump together and flake somewhat.
Was it worth the money?
No - I really don’t think you have to spend big to get as good as, if not better results than this mascara.
Would you recommend this to a friend?
No - far too pricey for my friends.
Reviewer: KR
Score: 6/10
Smashbox Full Exposure Waterproof Mascara
Price: £19
Feedback: "My name’s Ayesha and I’m a crier. Whether it’s after an emotional movie (Fault In Our Stars anyone?), or a midsummer swim, my eye makeup runs a serious risk of being found anywhere but on my eyes after a night out or a week away in the sun. However, thanks to this waterproof mascara, I can look forward to staying long and full of lash both in and out of the water (and the cinema too).
"Great for adding fullness to lashes that require depth of colour and volume, it provided noticeable definition and length without feeling clumpy and stayed put despite setting the shower on full blast at the end of a long, hard day. It was a little fiddly to remove though (as can be expected from waterproof mascaras), so if you do invest, make sure to also purchase an suitable eye makeup remover that’s formulated for makeup of this type. It’ll help you to remove it effectively, but gently and save you a few lashes in the process too!"
Is it gym / rain / tear proof?
Yes.
Was it worth the money?
Yes.
Would you recommend this to a friend?
Yes.
Reviewer: AM
Score: 9/10
Max Factor Clump Defy Water Resistant Mascara
Price: £10.99
Feedback: "With another waterproof mascara, comes another blub-fest of a movie to test it out on (How To Train Your Dragon 2 - surprisingly emotional FYI).
"An hour in, and I was in floods. FLOODS. With tears running down my cheeks, they thankfully weren’t tinged with the dark colouring of mascara to make my humiliation even worse. With stage one proving a supreme success, I left the cinema with my head held high among the movie-watching crowd (despite me being the only person over ten in said crowd).
"Stage two - the shower, and unfortunately this particular mascara didn’t fare as well as it had done earlier in the day. My eyes were left veering perilously close to panda territory, with two black smudges left underneath my eyes. That being said though, I LOVED the brush - it provided great separation, noticeable length and zero clumps and I would definitely use it during my time spent out of the water instead."
Is it gym / rain / tear proof?
Gym and tears? Yes. Rain? No.
Was it worth the money?
No.
Would you recommend this to a friend?
No to the waterproof version. Yes, to the standard one.
Reviewer: AM
Score: 5/10
Bobbi Brown No Smudge Mascara
Price: £19.50
Feedback: "I’ve been on the hunt for good waterproof mascara for as long as I can remember. Since I wear contact lenses every day, my eyes are at risk to frequent watery moments, which can often leave me with black lines streaming down my face (think Lauren Conrad in that The Hills argument).
"Being a big fan of all things Bobbi, I was excited to see how this mascara would fare against my lenses, as well as sniffles, showers and sweaty workouts. Presented in a slick chrome tube, a couple of swipes of this miracle formula lengthened, curled and defined my lashes in an instant.
"After a few more coats, my lashes looked more dramatic and thankfully refrained from clumping. Each stroke separated individual lashes, making them look fuller but it still managed to maintain an overall natural look. If you’re already committed to a certain mascara, apply this on top so that you can still benefit from its waterproof wonder power."
Is it gym / rain / tear proof?
YES! I put this mascara to the ultimate test by wearing it on a trip to watch The Fault In Our Stars. While I was in frequent floods of tears, this mascara stayed firmly attached to the lashes. It also refused to budge when my contact lenses gave me watery eyes. Winning.
Was it worth the money?
Yes.
Would you recommend this to a friend?
Yes.
Reviewer: HI
Score: 10/10
MAC False Lashes Waterproof
Price: £19
Feedback: "MAC fans will be pleased to hear their favourite False Lashes mascara is now available in a waterproof version, and it doesn’t disappoint! Promising 12 hours of water, tear and humidity-proof wear, its fancy applicator brush delivers twice the wow factor of a normal mascara and it gives a great false lash effect without clumping or making a mess."
Is it gym / rain / tear proof?
I’m pleased to say MAC have lived up to their claims with this one, I wore the product all day and showered with it on that evening and it didn’t budge. My lashes had slightly less va-va-voom post-drenching and it had started to go a little clumpy around the base, but overall very positive feedback.
Was it worth the money?
If it’s a waterproof mascara you’re after and you aren’t too worried about the falsh lash effect staying put all day, I’d say MAC’s version is worth the money.
Would you recommend this to a friend?
Absolutely, for a waterproof mascara that doesn’t budge come rain or, well, rain, I would definitely recommend this product to a friend.
Reviewer: EJ
Score: 9/10
Lancome Hypnose Waterproof
Price: £22.50
Feedback: "To be honest I tend to only ever wear waterproof mascaras for either weddings or summer holidays - basically, at events I know could potentially involve eye makeup malfunctions/mishap/issues. I also stray from wearing them on a daily basis due to previous experiences - I find that the application never results in the natural and voluminous look I try to achieve. However after putting the Lancome Hypnose waterproof mascara to the test, all my wishes came true. Not only was it well and truly waterproof but it certainly achieved lovely natural-looking eyelashes."
Is it gym / rain / tear proof?
Yes, definitely.
Was it worth the money?
Yes.
Would you recommend this to a friend?
Yes.
Reviewer: FD
Score: 9/10
Clinique High Impact Waterproof Mascara
Price: £17.50
Feedback: "Despite being a bit of a baby when it comes to films, adverts and arguments (in addition to this, I am also a ‘happy crier’) I hardly ever wear waterproof mascara. I’m in love with my magical little bottle of Benefit and, most of the time, I stick to it. When I first applied Clinique’s High Impact Waterproof Mascara though, I was seriously swayed. Before even reaching the water test, I loved the falsh lash effect created by the mascara and the fact that despite being designed for water resistance, it didn’t compromise on impact. It came off easily at the end of the day (more on the water test later) and didn’t clump or leave black smudges."
Is it gym / rain / tear proof?
Unable to muster up the tears (for once), I decided to really put this product through its paces and go for a swim. When I came up for air I am pleased to say the mascara hadn’t budged an inch - no dark rings, no black smudges and my lashes still looked super voluminous!
Was it worth the money?
At £17.50 it’s probably a bit expensive for a mascara - but then many effective products are! As it’s something you could use every day and because the product works so well, I would say it is definitely worth the money.
Would you recommend this to a friend?
To all my fellow over-emotional friends out there - yes, I would definitely recommend this product to you.
Reviewer: EJ
Score: 10/10
Laura Mercier Waterproof Mascara
Price: £17.50
Feedback: "Promising nothing other than a waterproof formula, this mascara strikes me as a ‘luxe basic’. The packaging is chic and grown up and the finish is very natural and understated - I’d say that this mascara slots nicely into the ‘daytime makeup category’. There are no bells and whistles here, just simple definition and a smooth, clump and flake-free texture. Pleasingly sooty without veering into false lash territory, colour payoff is impressive but you’ll need to build it up by a good three coats if volume is what you’re after."
Is it gym / rain / tear proof?
I’m on the fence - while there was no dramatic fallout, my severe hayfever certainly tested this mascara to the limit. There were a few smudges by the end of the day; I’d say it could certainly survive the gym but tears and rain might be pushing it.
Was it worth the money?
No.
Would you recommend this to a friend?
Perhaps one looking for a barely there lash effect without such severe allergies…
Reviewer: AH
Score: 6/10
By Terry Lash Coat Mascara
Price: £14
Feedback: "Like an anorak for your lashes (or Burberry trench if you’re feeling more glamorous), this genius topcoat can be applied over your favourite mascara, instantly transforming it into a waterproof formulation of itself. Its gel texture is a doddle to apply and post-use lashes are fuller, glossier and set for the day. It’s makeup for cleverclogs."
Is it gym / rain / tear proof?
Yes, yes and yes - just make sure that you comb it through lashes thoroughly.
Is it worth the money?
Yes.
Would you recommend this to a friend?
Yes.
Reviewer: AH
Score: 9/10
