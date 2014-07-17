The Gloss Report: Waterproof mascaras tried and tested

2 / 11

Chanel Le Volume de Chanel Waterproof Mascara

Price: £25

Buy online

Feedback: "With the original Le Volume De Chanel receiving rave reviews I had high hopes for their latest waterproof version - and I was not dissapointed.

"Created with a special formula to be both sweat- and water-resistant this mascara gives a flawless hold from noon until night. It also has a great volumising effect due to a combination of natural waxes and polymers that ensure an even and smooth coating from roots to tips. The best part though - I didn’t have to use a brillo pad to remove it, as is typical with most waterproof mascaras. It slid off quickly and easily with a good cleanse. So in short it’s everything that’s amazing about a Chanel mascara - but lasts even longer. What’s the catch?"

Is it gym / rain / tear proof?

Yes - I battled through rain, wind and fire on my commute to and from work and it didn’t budge an inch, not a smidge.

Was it worth the money?

Definitely - a beautiful mascara with an easy to use brush and long-lasting wear. I’d go as far to say it’s good value for money.

Would you recommend this to a friend?

100%

Reviewer: KR

Score: 10/10