Glossy Posse Picks: 7 new must-have beauty buys for spring

We’re getting our glow on this week with the latest launches to promise brighter skin, softer statement lips and a healthy sheen for tired complexions. Read on for the most impressive finds in this week’s beauty haul including a true multi-tasking eye, lip and cheek hero and Huda’s latest lash drop… Decleor Aromacleanse Clay Powder Cleanser £22.40

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, Editorial Director "Another Korean beauty trend to hit the mainstream, a powder cleanser lets you create a thick clay mask or a gentle light milky wash, depending on how much water you add. I put a teaspoon of this into my hand with a few drops of water and it transformed into a fine smooth foam that smelled faintly of citrus. It’s infused with anti-inflammatory neroli (orange) essential oil and antibacterial green oregano and mercifully doesn’t smell as strongly as many of the brand’s products, which may make it more suitable for sensitive skins. “My dry skin needed a really good but gentle clean as I was peeling and a little sensitised after microneedling. I applied a thick layer of paste, which dried quickly and came off easily with a flannel, taking with it the flaky skin and debris. My skin felt supple and not at all parched. I’m using it a couple of times a week as a second cleanse. Good for your carry-on baggage (it’s waterless, obvs) and for the environment - lack of water means less packaging." Buy it now Zoeva Heritage Highlighter Powder, £10.50

Loved by: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor "I love this cute highlighting powder for a little radiance. I've actually been using it as a shimmery blush for a natural and healthy glow because the finely milled texture allows you to effortlessly build up the colour. It's not overly shimmery so you don't look like you've dabbled in a huge pot of glitter, but has enough illuminating sparkle to make skin appear healthy, glowy and radiant. Plus the small gold box is perfect to slip into your on-the-go travel kit for touch-ups." Buy it now Nudestix Magnetic Nude Glimmer in 99% Angel, £24

Loved by: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor "There are few multitasking makeup products out there that I’d actually use in all of their possible ways - most of the time I’ll have a preference, but in the case of this new launch from Nudestix I’m genuinely going to save space in my makeup bag. A super light, sheer, shimmering liquid-gel, it’s a subtle eye gloss, highlighter and strobe cream in one, which can be used on eyes, lips and cheeks as you see fit. I used the 99% Angel shade which brightened eyelids, added a luminous sheen to cheekbones and even impressed when mixed with a little eye cream to disguise dark circles. It’s thin and watery at first but dries to a comfortable and waterproof finish for an instant, buildable glow." Buy it now Bobbi Brown Crushed Liquid Lip, £19

Loved by: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer "With the colour payoff of a lipstick, butter-like feel of a balm and glide of a gloss, these new lip colours from Bobbi Brown provide the best of all three categories. Unlike a lot of liquid lipsticks out there, they don’t feel drying at all, with their gel-like textures giving them delicious slip and a smooth, even finish. Available in 14 shades, there’s a great selection of brights and berries to choose from. Personal favourites are the rosy ‘Smoothie Move’ for day and the deep purple/red ‘Cool Beets’ for night. For staying power, I’d team with a lip liner to safeguard your efforts, but in terms of formula, feel and finish, I’m a big fan." Buy it now Huda Beauty Jacqueline Lashes, £19

Loved by: Alexandra Harrison, Account Executive "If you’re a false lash addict like me, you’ll love Huda Beauty’s latest addition. They are more on the natural side, yet deliver a hint of glam that I think would suit a variety of eye shapes. The lashes are inspired by Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez’s natural beauty, offering a soft, wispy look focused on volume rather than drama. They are double-stacked with layered eyelashes of varying lengths which work to create a beautiful lash look without looking too fake." Buy it now Lanolips 101 Rose Gold Ointment, £13

Loved by: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer "A basic multitasking staple just got all disco - apparently the new rose gold shade of this bestselling lanolin based balm is inspired by fireworks over Sydney Harbour, and also, blood. Weird as that fusion sounds, it works - it has just enough shimmer to make lips look fuller but not frosted and it’s as moisturising as the regular ointment. It sticks around for longer than your average lip gloss in my experience and you don’t need much - I’d dab it on and build colour to avoid going overboard and making a mess. I didn’t get on with it so well on cheeks (I think it only works for dry skins) but on lips, it’s the perfect fusion of colour and care."



Buy it now Estée Lauder Pure Colour Envy Lip Repair Potion, £25