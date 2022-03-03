Jones Road Beauty: does Bobbi Brown’s new clean beauty stack up against her namesake brand?

Bobbi Brown’s first new makeup collection in five years is here as Jones Road Beauty finally launches in the UK after rave reviews in the US. It's a 20-piece collection of 'clean' makeup and skincare staples from £20 for an eyeliner pencil to £34 for a moisturiser. It's designed to create a no-makeup makeup look with simple products - eyeliner, lip gloss, eyeshadow - that suit every age, skin type and tone. Bobbi says she wanted to create "the makeup equivalent of a Swiss Army Knife: easy, cool, multi-purpose products that could be used to nail any look, whether it be no-makeup makeup or something with more drama," and we think she's succeeded.

A clean beauty brand (free from phthalates, sulfates and cyclic silicones) is a logical step for Bobbi, who last year debuted her supplement brand Evolution18 , after training as a health coach. Jones Road Beauty is her venture back into cosmetics since she left her hugely successful namesake brand Bobbi Brown in 2016 (she sold the brand to Estee Lauder in 1995 but remained as creative director until six years ago).

Back in the high-shine power-suited 1990s, Bobbi stood out as pioneer for 'nude' makeup that looked like skin only better. Her first launch was the now-iconic nude lipstick, Lip Color in Brown, designed to look like lips rather than masking them. Suddenly everyone was ditching their power red and asking for it.

Jones Road Beauty has a similar vibe to those early days with signature Bobbi elements we know and love such as nude eyeshadows and barely-there lip shades, but with a 2021 twist. “I created my original brand in the 90s. Things are different today,” Bobbi says. "There is a new definition of what beauty is. Imperfect is beautiful. Jones Road celebrates that. It’s the ultimate no-makeup makeup.” When she left Lauder, Bobbi said in an essay that she'd become disillusioned by the trend for heavier makeup, especially contouring. "It's also a bit disheartening to see trends like contouring, which make young women feel like they need to be something other than who they are."

At present you won't find foundation as such in the Jones Road Beauty collection, although there is a colour-correcting Face Pencil in 25 shades to lighten dark circles, redness and dark spots. Bobbi describes the collection as 'evolving' so never say never.

As with the Bobbi Brown brand, Jones Road Beauty has minimalist packaging; it's white and black in millennial pink boxes, with functional product names such as The Mascara and The Face Pencil.

As for the name of the brand itself, the inspiration came from an unlikely place – the sat nav app Waze. “In the car, it’s my job to look at Waze, and tell my husband which way to go,” Bobbi tells us. “On one trip I looked at the map and saw 'Jones Road’ and thought ‘what about Jones Road Beauty?’ I called the team and they loved it, I asked my husband and he loved it. And that is where it was born. I also thought it sounded a little British.” Bobbi explained on Instagram that she was unable to use her surname in the brand moniker, writing: "Since I couldn’t use Brown, Jones was a nice name."

What to buy from Jones Road Beauty