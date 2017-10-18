L’Oreal’s new Age Perfect makeup line for 55+ skin has landed

If you’ve struggled to find makeup for 55+ skin at a budget-friendly price, L’Oreal Paris’ latest launch could provide a valuable helping hand. Introducing Age Perfect makeup, a curated range of makeup essentials that aims to provide the tools needed to help women adapt their makeup routine to suit their changing needs and skin texture as they get older.

An extension of the Age Perfect skincare line from the brand (the no.1 brand for mature skin), the 8-product collection features a foundation, concealer, blusher, BB cream, mascara, brow pencil, lip liner and lipstick. Designed to merge skincare with makeup, they’ve been created with an objective to enhance rather than disguise.

Makeup for mature skin types is an area of the beauty industry where there’s a need for improvement and the stats back that up. Research shows that 70% of women over the age of 55 say they feel invisible in society, 87% say they’re unrepresented in advertising, 81% say they go unacknowledged by retailers and 70% feel they are invisible to the beauty industry. With this launch providing a range of products at affordable price points, it stands as a positive step in the right direction towards better representation.

It’s an approach that L’Oreal Paris Ambassador Helen Mirren sees as particularly encouraging: “I applaud L’Oréal Paris for embracing the fact that women want to look as good as they can at whatever age that they are,” she says. “I am genuinely very excited about the new L’Oréal Age Perfect Foundation because for the best part of my later life I have been looking for a foundation that suits the kind of skin you have as you get older, so having a foundation that doesn’t settle into the wrong places, that has great staying power and at the same time doesn’t look heavy is just wonderful.”

What can you expect from the new line-up? Here’s are the full details.

Age Perfect Anti-Ageing Radiant Foundation, £12.99