L’Oreal’s new Age Perfect makeup line for 55+ skin has landed

If you’ve ever felt ignored by the beauty industry because of your age, this new launch is an encouraging step towards better representation
If you’ve struggled to find makeup for 55+ skin at a budget-friendly price, L’Oreal Paris’ latest launch could provide a valuable helping hand. Introducing Age Perfect makeup, a curated range of makeup essentials that aims to provide the tools needed to help women adapt their makeup routine to suit their changing needs and skin texture as they get older.
An extension of the Age Perfect skincare line from the brand (the no.1 brand for mature skin), the 8-product collection features a foundation, concealer, blusher, BB cream, mascara, brow pencil, lip liner and lipstick. Designed to merge skincare with makeup, they’ve been created with an objective to enhance rather than disguise.
Makeup for mature skin types is an area of the beauty industry where there’s a need for improvement and the stats back that up. Research shows that 70% of women over the age of 55 say they feel invisible in society, 87% say they’re unrepresented in advertising, 81% say they go unacknowledged by retailers and 70% feel they are invisible to the beauty industry. With this launch providing a range of products at affordable price points, it stands as a positive step in the right direction towards better representation.
It’s an approach that L’Oreal Paris Ambassador Helen Mirren sees as particularly encouraging: “I applaud L’Oréal Paris for embracing the fact that women want to look as good as they can at whatever age that they are,” she says. “I am genuinely very excited about the new L’Oréal Age Perfect Foundation because for the best part of my later life I have been looking for a foundation that suits the kind of skin you have as you get older, so having a foundation that doesn’t settle into the wrong places, that has great staying power and at the same time doesn’t look heavy is just wonderful.”
What can you expect from the new line-up? Here’s are the full details.
Age Perfect Anti-Ageing Radiant Foundation, £12.99
With 10 shades ranging from Golden Ivory to Espresso, this medium to full coverage foundation contains wrinkle-targeting ingredient, Pro-xylane, a sugar-protein hybrid designed to prevent moisture loss and maintain elasticity. Helping blur uneven skin tone without drying it out, it’s the range’s star product.
Launching at Boots.com shortly
Age Perfect Illuminating Concealer, £9.99
Thin textured and illuminating, this concealer has been designed to disguise darkness without settling into lines, dragging or caking. It also comes with a doe foot applicator for ease of application. It’s only available in three shades though unfortunately at the moment - here’s hoping further shades are in the pipeline.
Age Perfect BB Cream, £10.99
With blendable pearls to give skin a soft focus finish, this daily base with skin brightening actives gives skin a lit-from-within glow. Available in Light Medium and Medium Dark, it would be great to see its shade range extended to match that of the foundation.
Age Perfect Satin Glow Illuminating Blusher, £7.99
For the ideal pop of colour, this radiance-boosting four-shade range of blushers with soft pearl pigments has been formulated to provide a natural glow without drying out skin.
Age Perfect Lash Magnifier Mascara, £11.99
The brand’s first mascara designed with the needs of mature lashes in mind, its formula containing pro-keratin and filloxane helps to thicken and strengthen delicate lashes in the long-term.
Age Perfect Brow Magnifier, £6.99
A double-ended brow pencil in two shades that adds thickness and definition to areas of sparseness, its soft tip allows you to sketch in individual hairs and enhance your natural brow shape with ease.
Age Perfect Anti-feathering Lip Liner, £5.99
Perfect for preventing your lipstick from bleeding or smudging, this lip liner adds subtle but effective definition to lips.
Age Perfect Rouge Lumiere Lipstick, £7.99
Containing hydrating oils to reveal softer lips after continued use, these colour-rich lipsticks (12 shades in total) aim to provide great colour payoff and conditioning benefits too.