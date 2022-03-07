Why statement graphic Euphoria eyes are a fun look for every age

After what felt like the longest wait ever (it hasn't been on since 2019!), season two of US teen drama Euphoria finally dropped on Sky this week and as you'd expect from the show which made glitter tears a *thing* the makeup (or lack thereof) was just as captivating as in season one. Rue, played by Zendaya, 25, is still rocking a bare face, relatable skin texture and all, while Maddy, played by 31-year-old Alexa Demie wears razor-sharp eyeliner flicks and Jules, played by Hunter Schafer, 23, combines the two with a barely-there base and intricately applied eyeliner shapes.

While viewers and TikTok rave about the outlandish makeup looks (eye makeup tutorials inspired by the show being viewed 516.7 million times on TikTok), nobody in the show passes comment on them. Bold, colourful makeup is deemed normal to the characters and with millions of people watching the tutorials online, we're expecting to see makeup inspired by the show everywhere as season two continues. We spoke to top makeup artist Lisa Caldognetto about how to recreate three of the show’s most-talked-about eye makeup looks. Glitter and metallics are your friends. Euphoria eye makeup look 1: Maddy’s pastel rhinestone eye

From Maddy’s first appearance on the show when she rocked a relatively subtle glitter eyeliner to episode one of season two, where she wore fthe sharpest flicks we've ever seen, her looks have been all about the eyes, namely rhinestone-studded lids. She wears them around her brows, along her upper-lid liner flicks, in arches on her orbital bone and exaggerated eye shapes around the whole perimeter of her eyes.

“Underneath her elaborate armour, Maddy feels the pain of crushed childhood dreams and a psychotic and abusive boyfriend. I designed her makeup to have a fantastical element to it because despite her fierce outward personality, Maddy is a diehard romantic who wants to transcend the loveless marriage that is her home life,” Doniella Davy wrote on Instagram. Lisa loves the feminine feel of Maddy's makeup. “With wispy cat eyes in pastel shades, Maddy’s eye makeup has an optimistic spring feel about it with the feminine shape and colour,” says Lisa. Here’s her guide on how to create it – sidestep the trademark rhinestones to make it more wearable in everyday life. How to do Maddy's Euphoria makeup

Zendaya plays the main character Rue, who also narrates the show. The majority of the time Rue goes makeup-free, with relatable texture shining through, but when she does wear makeup, it’s statement-making. It’s fair to say her iconic glitter tear look doesn’t translate to every day *that* well but we’ve still had hours of fun recreating the makeup. “The placement of the product is key to make this look wearable,” says Lisa. “My first suggestion is to apply this in the inner tear duct area densely in the V then have it softly blown out. A liquid eyeshadow will give you long wear." How to do Rue's Euphoria makeup

1. Start with the OG liquid eyeshadow, Stila's Magnificent Metals Glitter and Glow Liquid Eye Shadow in Diamond Dust , £18.40. Apply it using the applicator and blend with your finger. 2. Pro makeup artist brand and queen of glow Danessa Myricks' Colorfix 24-Hour Color Glaze in Crystal , £18, is perfect for Rue's under-eye sheen. Dab on using your little finger. 3. If glitter isn't your thing, opt for Glossier Lidstar in Slip , £15. The texture shimmers and glistens giving a softer effect. The other variation of this would be to place it on the middle-lower lash line. This will also make your eyes look bigger and Bambi-like. Press the Victoria Beckham Beauty Lid Lustre, £38 in Blonde or Honey directly in the centre and lightly smudge out. Euphoria eye makeup look 3: Jules’ Colourful Eyeshadow

Jules, played by Hunter Schafer 23, wears tie-dye inspired technicolour eye makeup in unconventional shapes (think circles by the brows and half squares around the eyes); it’s not a polished look, often with mascara left off. “Jules’ look is carefree, playful and a real breath of fresh air from the polished Insta-glam filtered makeup we see so much of,” says Lisa. "Team vibrant colour with a muted one to make this wearable." How to do Jules' Euphoria makeup

TikTok user Chloeandcos uses a nude pencil liner to create ultra-sharp liner wings that she dots with tiny rhinestones for this subtle take on Maddy's makeup Jules-inspired pastel eyeliner wing tutorial