14 beauty and wellness buys motivational speaker Malin Andersson uses to keep her on top form

For a daily dose of relatability, Malin Andersson's Instagram page is the place to go. The 28-year-old motivational speaker uses her platform to share her take on everything from the realities of lactose intolerance and hair removal to messages of body positivity and moments of mindfulness.

Malin first appeared in the public eye in 2016 when she was a contestant on ITV2's Love Island, but has since distanced herself from reality TV, writing on her Instagram: “I rarely speak about the show and always refuse comment when giving interviews as this is not who I am anymore.” She became a motivational speaker following the loss of her mum for whom she was a carer, and less than a year later, the death of her newborn baby Consy. Malin went on to share that she’d been in an abusive relationship, battled an eating disorder and in April this year experienced a miscarriage. It was this combination of events that lead her to become a motivational speaker, helping others going through the same experiences. “I’ve had to have a lot of strength for the rocky life I’ve endured so far,” she told us. “I’m a mental health advocate and public speaker, I raise awareness and fight for causes that pain me. I like to give a voice to those that don’t have one. “I don’t really have much family left around me which makes my closest friends my family. I am full of energy most days and live life like each day is the last – I believe in manifesting a fruitful and abundant life by choosing to remain positive and see the best in most things!" Here Malin shares the beauty buys she loves and the wellness rituals she follows to stay positive. My typical workday “I live in Cambridge with my chihuahua Oprah. I wake up between 5 and 6 am and start my day off with meditation. I then light incense and my assistant makes sure I have a fresh juice made from celery, kale, ginger, apple ready first thing on an empty stomach. My work is sporadic; one day I could be working from home shooting brand content and giving interviews to press, the next I could be filming on set with brands. I’ve recently teamed up with Look Fantastic to help debut the ‘Fearless’ YouTube campaign, which aims to encourage people to open up about personal adversity and destigmatise mental illness.

"After work I like to unwind with the gym, movies, reading and journaling and always use lavender spray on my pillow at night. Every day is different but I make sure I end my day without using my phone too much." My weekend "I don’t really count the weekend as anything as I’m constantly working, however I like to get creative! I enjoy painting, swimming and bird watching. I’m super spiritual so I love getting reiki done and practising yoga. On the other side of things, I love a good party!" My favourite beauty treatments “I love to get LVL lashes done [it lifts and straightens your natural eyelashes from the root, so that they look thicker and fuller], as well as brow lamination and also have extension tapes in my hair for thickness. I also shave my face to remove peach fuzz. " Wellness from the inside “For me, taking care of your mind, body and soul is so important. Taking supplements, juicing, eating a varied healthy diet, exercising, meditating, reading and staying off my phone are all ways in which I achieve this. It all varies but keeping all three elements of the human body in balance I feel is key to a successful life.” My life mantra "Without struggle, there is no progress." My beauty essentials Cetraben Daily Cleansing Cream, £8.50



"I use this every day in the shower and it helps so much with any dry or sensitive skin issues I may be having. I suffer from psoriasis and I swear by Cetraben’s products to help keep it at bay." Buy now Natural Birthing Company Mama's Moments Birthing Essentials Gift Pack, £20

Currently pregnant, Malin shouted out the Natural Birthing Company on her Instagram, saying she's loving the brand's skincare at the moment. The Natural Birthing company range includes everything from stretch mark oils, to pillow mists, perineal massage oils to cooling body sprays, so Malin has all she needs to support her body during pregnancy and postpartum. Buy now Weleda Skin Food , £8.25

"This is the best thing my face has experienced. It's super hydrating." Buy now La Mer The Lip Volumizer, £65



"This is just unreal. It leaves your lips hydrated and in such good condition. I will never go back to any other lip products!" Buy now Creed Aventus For Her , £160, and Tom Ford Tuscan Leather , £240

"Both of these fragrances are sultry and strong and I feel they represent me and my personality." Buy now Sol De Janeiro Coco Cabana Cream, £18



"This smells so tropical and reminds me of holidays and travelling, which is one of my favourite things to do. It also leaves my skin feeling super soft." Buy now Givenchy Prisme Libre Matte-Finish and Enhanced Radiance Loose Powder , £22

"This gives me a mirror skin, flawless finish but also helps my makeup to stay on all-day." Buy now Pixi Rose Tonic, £10



"I love using this to tone my face." Buy now Lulu Lemon Align HR Pant, £88

"This is so dewy and I love a glossy skin finish." Buy now Versace Dressing Gown

, £385, and Slippers, £90

