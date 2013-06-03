My Beauty Stash: BeautyMART

BeautyMART is the brainchild of beauty aficionados Anna-Marie Solowij (former Beauty and Health Director of Vogue) and Millie Kendall (of Ruby and Millie fame). With beauty boutiques in Harvey Nichols and now online at thisisbeautymart.com , BeautyMART brings together Anna and Millie’s edit of the best, most ingenious and cult products from around the world. A bit like rummaging in a beauty editor’s beauty cupboards, it is pure beauty junkie heaven. We took a snoop inside Anna-Marie and Millie’s own personal beauty stashes to discover what they use on a daily basis. This is what we found... Anna-Marie Solowij





DKNY Bag - vintage Face Stockholm Nail Polish in No.58, £14, available in-store at BeautyMART “Every year I wear this - I’ve always been obsessed with this fluoro orange. I particularly love it though this season with all the neons around in fashion.” LURK PRJV1 Perfume Oil , £42 “Created by two women designers, this is a wonderful essential oil blend fragrance that contains no fixatives or preservatives. The tiny bottle is perfect for carrying in even the smallest clutch bag.” Elizabeth Arden 8 Hour Cream , £25 “I have always, always used this product for as far back as I can remember. I love the smell, the texture and how I can use it for everything from cuticles to dry lips.” Batiste Dry Shampoo Original , £1.50 “I’ve always used this product to stretch out a blow-dry - it just really works on my hair. They have brought out many versions recently but the classic is still my favourite.” Coup D’Eclat Lifting Ampoules , £36 “I used to pick this up in French pharmacies. It works brilliantly first thing when I’m feeling tired or at the end of a long day and I have to go out somewhere. It somehow just gives skin a lift - a tight, just-woken-up look, plus a real glow.”

Smashbox O-Plump Intuitive Lip Plumper , £17.50 “This lip product makes thin lips look bigger and it contains a lip tingling ingredient so they feel bigger too. I swear it has a plumping effect. It also has a hint of colour and tastes really really good.” Rimmel London ScandalEyes Eyeshadow Stick in Tempting Turquoise, £4.50 “I love wearing a slash of bright colour on my eyelids and this is perfect for that shot of vivid colour. Plus it doesn’t crease or smudge.” Japonesque Safari Kabuki Brush , £19.50 “Japonesque brushes are amazing quality, but also, why can’t you have fun with something that works really well at the same time? It just blends brilliantly too.” Zelens Triple-Action Advanced Eye Cream , £75 “I have used this since it launched and think it really works to help diminish fine lines, and I really think it reduces the general look of tiredness from the eye area.” Givenchy Prismissime Visage Mat and Glow Soft Compact in Sunny “I have literally had this for about six years. I just love the packaging and the fact that you can use each little square individually or you can swirl a brush over it and use it as a bronzer. Once when it was all I had in my handbag at the time I even used it as a beige lip colour!” Louise Gray for Topshop Compact “This was a limited edition collection and I just totally loved the colours and the compacts. I just think it’s great when brands have fun with cosmetics - it makes the whole idea of make-up so enjoyable.” Rimmel London ScandalEyes Volume Flash Mascara , £7 “I have always loved the Rimmel brand. I love this one because it gives a really thick, false lash effect look - without the glue and the false lashes!” Helena Rubinstein Lash Queen Feline Blacks Mascara “Apart from the packaging being amazing, this is a fabulous mascara too. It’s not available in the UK, so I will pick one up every time I go to Paris. I’d say the effect is like a cleaner version of a false lash look. The brush is brilliant as it gives a real fanned out effect without any nasty clumping.” Revlon JustBitten Kissable Balm Stain in Rendezvous , £8 “These coloured balm sticks are so easy to use and they twist up so you’re never digging around trying to find a sharpener. The difference between this one and other more expensive brands, is that this is almost half the price plus it has a lovely mint flavour.” James Read BB Gradual Tan Pen for Face , £22.50 “This for me is a modern classic and I always keep it in my bag. It gives loads of moisturisation and a hint of instant flattering colour, but then develops to a gorgeous glow over a few hours.” Millie Kendall

Face Stockholm Blush-On in Shamballa , £18 “I’m a complete blush obsessive, always have been. My olive skin can look quite creamy if I don’t have any on. Face Stockholm is a brand from my youth and I remember when it launched the first time round - the quality of the products is brilliant.” Shiseido Lacquer Rouge in RD203 , £23.50 “My favourite lipstick of all time was Shu Uemura’s Lip Rouge in 908 until they discontinued it. I’m always on the hunt for something that looks like it. I think this one is a pretty close match.” EOS Smooth Sphere Lip Balm in Honeysuckle Honeydew , £7 “These are all over my house and all three generations of us use them! Lip balms can be so boring generally, but get one of these out of your handbag and they’re an instant head turner. A friend of my daughter’s returned from New York with bags of them and I was buying for BeautyMART at the time and so I made sure that we included them too. This is their star product and they’re great stocking stuffers made up of high quality ingredients with fantastic packaging too. They’ve been really popular and we’ve sold so many of them. I’ve been a fan of the brand for years.” Revlon Just Bitten Kissable Balm Stain in Honey , £8 “I know everyone does these, but in my opinion Revlon do the best ones. The colour range is great and they finish really well. I personally like the light pink shade as it’s really easy to wear.” Givenchy Eye and Brow Prisme “This set can be used for both eyes and brows. The main reason for why it is in my handbag is because it also possesses the world’s smallest tweezers with a tiny Givenchy logo engraved on them!” Bourjois Effet Smoky Pencil in Ultra Black, £5.49, available in-store at BeautyMART “I am useless at doing my own smokey eye and I find this pencil really easy to use. It has a good brush to blend the pencil out and is incredibly soft and easy to smudge.” Vintage hair accessory from the 20s “I got this from a Vintage Fashion Fair near Primrose Hill. They hold them every month or so and I got a great pair of boots from there too.” Chanel Poudre Universelle Compacte Natural Finish Pressed Powder , £33 “I had an obsession a couple of years ago with pressed powder. I used to work for a Japanese beauty company for a long time and so as is often done there, I cleanse twice and opt for a matte rather than glossy complexion. I carry this with me during the day to get rid of any excess shine.” Daniel Sandler Lip Gloss in Vivid Energy , £13.25 “I love this product because you can apply it like a lipstick for a lot of pigment or alternatively as a stain, by using a separate brush instead of the wand to paint it on sheer so that you have the pigment without the gloss. There are lots of ways to wear it and I like a product that can be versatile - it means you only have to carry one with you.”