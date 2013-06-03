My Beauty Stash: BeautyMART

BeautyMART is the brainchild of beauty aficionados Anna-Marie Solowij (former Beauty and Health Director of Vogue) and Millie Kendall (of Ruby and Millie fame). With beauty boutiques in Harvey Nichols and now online at thisisbeautymart.com , BeautyMART brings together Anna and Millie’s edit of the best, most ingenious and cult products from around the world. A bit like rummaging in a beauty editor’s beauty cupboards, it is pure beauty junkie heaven.
We took a snoop inside Anna-Marie and Millie’s own personal beauty stashes to discover what they use on a daily basis. This is what we found...
Anna-Marie Solowij
DKNY Bag - vintage
Face Stockholm Nail Polish in No.58, £14, available in-store at BeautyMART
“Every year I wear this - I’ve always been obsessed with this fluoro orange. I particularly love it though this season with all the neons around in fashion.”
LURK PRJV1 Perfume Oil , £42
“Created by two women designers, this is a wonderful essential oil blend fragrance that contains no fixatives or preservatives. The tiny bottle is perfect for carrying in even the smallest clutch bag.”
Elizabeth Arden 8 Hour Cream , £25
“I have always, always used this product for as far back as I can remember. I love the smell, the texture and how I can use it for everything from cuticles to dry lips.”
Batiste Dry Shampoo Original , £1.50
“I’ve always used this product to stretch out a blow-dry - it just really works on my hair. They have brought out many versions recently but the classic is still my favourite.”
Coup D’Eclat Lifting Ampoules , £36
“I used to pick this up in French pharmacies. It works brilliantly first thing when I’m feeling tired or at the end of a long day and I have to go out somewhere. It somehow just gives skin a lift - a tight, just-woken-up look, plus a real glow.”
Weleda Skin Food , £9
“For me this is a real classic - it’s just a really really good basic moisturiser, and I love the rather medicinal smell that makes it feel like it’s no-nonsense. A wonderful multi-tasker, I use it on my face, my body, on dry hands, cuticles and even to smooth down those hairs that stick up when you’ve had a blow-dry.”
Année de Mamiel Altitude Oil , £22
“This is an amazing aromatherapy blend by the wonderful Année which is great when flying to stop getting any lurgies on a plane, for fighting against colds, for decongesting, and even helping with hayfever. I tend to put a few drops on my hands and breathe in deeply or put some on my wrists.”
Melvita Argan Oil with Geranium Roll On , £9.50
“I’ve always had a rather alternative approach to perfume and I don’t really do traditional fragrances. I love this argan oil and geranium roll-on as it smells wonderful as a scent but it is also deeply nourishing for cuticles and dry patches.”
Fred Ferrugia Stackable Palettes
“This is not available at at BeautyMart but it is the most incredible stackable palette you can buy at Sephora in Paris. It looks a bit like an iPod and you can choose whatever colours and textures you want to go in it. It’s like an entire make-up bag in one nifty design.”
Other accessories:
Topshop sunglasses , £16
Comme des Garcons Wallet , £135
Smythson Mara Collection 2013 Kings Diary , £185
Anya Hindmarch Travel Card Wallet
Acne Make-up Bag
“This was a present from Millie and I love it - I think it’s actually a purse but I use it as a make-up bag.”
Lemon by Mary Greenwell , £60
“We are the exclusive retailer of Lemon and it really is the most incredible scent. It’s inspired by sun drenched Mediterranean memories and contains mandarin, lemon and bergamot but also amazing woody notes too such as oakmoss, patchouli and Tonka bean. It really changes when you wear it.”
Chanel’s Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sheer Powder SPF 15/PA++ , £38
“I love this compact and I think it’s a modern classic. It’s perfect for pale-skinned women who don’t want to wear bronzers to give skin a slight hint of warmth, and it gives skin a beautiful soft glow.”
Sonia Kashuk Moisture Luxe Tinted Lip Balm in a Hint of Coral
“This isn’t available at BeautyMart - I got it from Target in the US - but I love it as it’s sheer but gives that easy-to-wear pop of colour that looks amazing at this time of year.”
Estée Lauder Double Wear Concealer , £20
“I have always used this fabulous concealer that doesn’t come off, covers up pigmentation and blemishes and when I’m busy and I use it as a foundation too.”
Smashbox O-Plump Intuitive Lip Plumper , £17.50
“This lip product makes thin lips look bigger and it contains a lip tingling ingredient so they feel bigger too. I swear it has a plumping effect. It also has a hint of colour and tastes really really good.”
Rimmel London ScandalEyes Eyeshadow Stick in Tempting Turquoise, £4.50
“I love wearing a slash of bright colour on my eyelids and this is perfect for that shot of vivid colour. Plus it doesn’t crease or smudge.”
Japonesque Safari Kabuki Brush , £19.50
“Japonesque brushes are amazing quality, but also, why can’t you have fun with something that works really well at the same time? It just blends brilliantly too.”
Zelens Triple-Action Advanced Eye Cream , £75
“I have used this since it launched and think it really works to help diminish fine lines, and I really think it reduces the general look of tiredness from the eye area.”
Givenchy Prismissime Visage Mat and Glow Soft Compact in Sunny
“I have literally had this for about six years. I just love the packaging and the fact that you can use each little square individually or you can swirl a brush over it and use it as a bronzer. Once when it was all I had in my handbag at the time I even used it as a beige lip colour!”
Louise Gray for Topshop Compact
“This was a limited edition collection and I just totally loved the colours and the compacts. I just think it’s great when brands have fun with cosmetics - it makes the whole idea of make-up so enjoyable.”
Rimmel London ScandalEyes Volume Flash Mascara , £7
“I have always loved the Rimmel brand. I love this one because it gives a really thick, false lash effect look - without the glue and the false lashes!”
Helena Rubinstein Lash Queen Feline Blacks Mascara
“Apart from the packaging being amazing, this is a fabulous mascara too. It’s not available in the UK, so I will pick one up every time I go to Paris. I’d say the effect is like a cleaner version of a false lash look. The brush is brilliant as it gives a real fanned out effect without any nasty clumping.”
Revlon JustBitten Kissable Balm Stain in Rendezvous , £8
“These coloured balm sticks are so easy to use and they twist up so you’re never digging around trying to find a sharpener. The difference between this one and other more expensive brands, is that this is almost half the price plus it has a lovely mint flavour.”
James Read BB Gradual Tan Pen for Face , £22.50
“This for me is a modern classic and I always keep it in my bag. It gives loads of moisturisation and a hint of instant flattering colour, but then develops to a gorgeous glow over a few hours.”
Millie Kendall
Face Stockholm Blush-On in Shamballa , £18
“I’m a complete blush obsessive, always have been. My olive skin can look quite creamy if I don’t have any on. Face Stockholm is a brand from my youth and I remember when it launched the first time round - the quality of the products is brilliant.”
Shiseido Lacquer Rouge in RD203 , £23.50
“My favourite lipstick of all time was Shu Uemura’s Lip Rouge in 908 until they discontinued it. I’m always on the hunt for something that looks like it. I think this one is a pretty close match.”
EOS Smooth Sphere Lip Balm in Honeysuckle Honeydew , £7
“These are all over my house and all three generations of us use them! Lip balms can be so boring generally, but get one of these out of your handbag and they’re an instant head turner. A friend of my daughter’s returned from New York with bags of them and I was buying for BeautyMART at the time and so I made sure that we included them too. This is their star product and they’re great stocking stuffers made up of high quality ingredients with fantastic packaging too. They’ve been really popular and we’ve sold so many of them. I’ve been a fan of the brand for years.”
Revlon Just Bitten Kissable Balm Stain in Honey , £8
“I know everyone does these, but in my opinion Revlon do the best ones. The colour range is great and they finish really well. I personally like the light pink shade as it’s really easy to wear.”
Givenchy Eye and Brow Prisme
“This set can be used for both eyes and brows. The main reason for why it is in my handbag is because it also possesses the world’s smallest tweezers with a tiny Givenchy logo engraved on them!”
Bourjois Effet Smoky Pencil in Ultra Black, £5.49, available in-store at BeautyMART
“I am useless at doing my own smokey eye and I find this pencil really easy to use. It has a good brush to blend the pencil out and is incredibly soft and easy to smudge.”
Vintage hair accessory from the 20s
“I got this from a Vintage Fashion Fair near Primrose Hill. They hold them every month or so and I got a great pair of boots from there too.”
Chanel Poudre Universelle Compacte Natural Finish Pressed Powder , £33
“I had an obsession a couple of years ago with pressed powder. I used to work for a Japanese beauty company for a long time and so as is often done there, I cleanse twice and opt for a matte rather than glossy complexion. I carry this with me during the day to get rid of any excess shine.”
Daniel Sandler Lip Gloss in Vivid Energy , £13.25
“I love this product because you can apply it like a lipstick for a lot of pigment or alternatively as a stain, by using a separate brush instead of the wand to paint it on sheer so that you have the pigment without the gloss. There are lots of ways to wear it and I like a product that can be versatile - it means you only have to carry one with you.”
HIPP X RGB Nail Polish in Tint 1 , £14
“I don’t do nail art and I rarely wear nail colour as I’m quite low maintenance about what I do and what I use. I like that mannequin nail look which is close to skin colour as it looks really classic. We have just launched this range and we’re really excited about it as BeautyMART is its exclusive retailer in the UK. It’s a really clever idea as the range comprises of four Tint and four Foundation colours which can be worn in so many different ways – a same colour French manicure, tips or separately. They have a great formula, they’re quick drying and they’re easy to apply too.”
DHC Revitalising Moisture Eye Strips
“These come in sachets which are really convenient to carry around. Just place them underneath each eye for a bit of moisture, to get rid of dark circles and to give skin a bit of elasticity so that when you put concealer on it doesn’t look dry and pasty. Great if you work long hours and you need to go to an event after work without worrying about completely re-doing your make-up.”
Yu-Be Moisturising Skin Cream, £12.50, available in-store at BeautyMART
“I love this as I have an obsession with Carmex. A friend once brought me a Carmex Healing Body Cream from the States for me to try which I loved but they don’t sell it here in the UK unfortunately. However this moisturiser from Japanese brand Yu-Be smells like it and feels like Carmex for the body. I like its simplicity and the fact that it’s an all-purpose moisturiser too.”
Ray-Ban Aviator Sunglasses , £131
“Mine are actually fakes and I got them in Thailand on a trip with Ruby many years ago. Ruby haggled for an hour and I got them for about a quid!”
Chanel Make-up Bag
“This was a press gift - I rotate bags weekly and this is one that is just so practical. As it’s black, I have had it to hand this week because I am wearing a lot of pink, wishing for some sunshine, and can't have a make-up bag competing with my outfit!”
Hair and Make-up by Salina Thind at Era Management.