Not Fair: Nicole Scherzinger on her beauty, hair and fitness secrets

When it comes to the celebrities I would just love to wake up looking like, Nicole Scherzinger is right up there keeping Beyoncé and Lupita Nyong’o company at the top. From Pussycat Doll to X Factor Judge, from stage to screen, audiences have gravitated to her sense of humour and down-to-earth attitude, gaining her a legion of loyal fans across the world.
Lovely to speak to and just as nice as I’d hoped, I asked Nicole about her top tips for getting camera-ready: from her makeup bag must-haves to her hair essentials , her fitness favourites to finding beauty products for her skin tone to best suit her Filipino, Russian and Hawaiian heritage. Oh, and a few of her guilty pleasures thrown in for good measure too.
Here are the beauty basics according to Nicole (I’m buying all of these products as we speak by the way...)
AM: What’s in your makeup bag? What product would you hope they never discontinue?
Nicole: I love Make Up For Ever lip liners and lipsticks. My favourite lipstick was MAC Tiger Tiger but they did actually discontinue it! It was great for my skin colour. But they sent me a bunch to replace it.
I find it’s hard to find a really good black, waterproof creamy eyeliner, but Urban Decay and Too Faced do great ones.
AM: Your skin is amazing - what are your top tips?
Nicole: I add a lot of moisturiser to my foundations to illuminate my skin and use highlighter on my cheekbones. I also use cream blushes and cream eyeshadows - Chanel , Max Factor and MAC do the best ones.
AM: Your hair always looks incredible. What are your go-to hair products?
Nicole: L’Oréal hairspray which is a classic, Bumble and bumble Surf Styling Spray , £21.50, Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray , £38 and Herbal Essences Heat Protectant . They’re just the best products.
AM: Could you give us an insight into your fitness regime? What’s your favourite way to stay fit?
Nicole: I love running and I love hot yoga. I just love the sweat, I love that it pushes you in hot temperatures and I love the stretching side of it.
AM: What’s on your workout playlist?
Nicole: My favourite songs for the summer are Truffle Butter and Major Lazer Lean On.
AM: Every girl has imagined themselves as a Pussycat Doll! What are your secrets for exuding body confidence?
Nicole: Take care of yourself and do what makes you feel good. Eat the right food, exercise, workout, listen to music that puts you in a positive mood. Find time for prayer and meditation and make time for you – take a bath, go for a massage, workout, stretch…
AM: Not Fair is a column created for women of colour. Its inspiration draws from difficulties I had as a teenager finding the right shades for my skin tone and seeing a wide range of different ethnicities portrayed in beauty and the media. I wondered if you’d had similar experiences and whether this has improved nowadays in your opinion?
Nicole: Yes I think so. Growing up was hard for me, I didn’t really fit in especially with my skin colour. But now it’s a melting pot and everyone’s mixed. I love how diverse it is.
I didn’t think that my skin tone used to be matched by brands, but now brands like Armani and Dolce & Gabbana and YSL who were typically more light in tone now have more orange tones and the right pigment to suit my skin tone and other exotic skin tones as well. I’m really excited about it.
AM: Do you have any tricks for taking a good picture?
Nicole: Yes. For a good selfie it’s all about the lighting! Find great lighting and hold the camera up at an upwards angle.
AM: Who’s your beauty icon?
Nicole: Everyone from Bridget Bardot to Kate Moss to Gwen Stefani to J.Lo.
AM: What are your favourite guilty pleasures? TV shows, food…
Nicole: I love pizza, Mexican food, chocolate…and I love love love truffles! I don’t watch TV, so I can’t say, but I love crisps, a roast dinner and a good curry!
