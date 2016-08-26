Not Fair: Nicole Scherzinger on her beauty, hair and fitness secrets

When it comes to the celebrities I would just love to wake up looking like, Nicole Scherzinger is right up there keeping Beyoncé and Lupita Nyong’o company at the top. From Pussycat Doll to X Factor Judge, from stage to screen, audiences have gravitated to her sense of humour and down-to-earth attitude, gaining her a legion of loyal fans across the world.

Lovely to speak to and just as nice as I’d hoped, I asked Nicole about her top tips for getting camera-ready: from her makeup bag must-haves to her hair essentials , her fitness favourites to finding beauty products for her skin tone to best suit her Filipino, Russian and Hawaiian heritage. Oh, and a few of her guilty pleasures thrown in for good measure too.

Here are the beauty basics according to Nicole (I’m buying all of these products as we speak by the way...)

AM: What’s in your makeup bag? What product would you hope they never discontinue?

Nicole: I love Make Up For Ever lip liners and lipsticks. My favourite lipstick was MAC Tiger Tiger but they did actually discontinue it! It was great for my skin colour. But they sent me a bunch to replace it.

I find it’s hard to find a really good black, waterproof creamy eyeliner, but Urban Decay and Too Faced do great ones.

AM: Your skin is amazing - what are your top tips?

Nicole: I add a lot of moisturiser to my foundations to illuminate my skin and use highlighter on my cheekbones. I also use cream blushes and cream eyeshadows - Chanel , Max Factor and MAC do the best ones.