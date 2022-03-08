Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty is coming

Anna Hunter 2 August 2017
fenty-beauty-rihanna

And we finally have a launch date for you…

Rihanna’s much-anticipated foray into beauty has been shrouded in mystery- the first Instagram post on the @fentybeauty account consisted of a black box with no caption. While we’re still short on detail, we can tell you that the brand will launch on our shores, as well as in Sephora overseas, and you can get your hands on it as of 8th September in Harvey Nichols in the UK and Ireland. Bad gal Riri has revealed that Fenty Beauty will be makeup heavy, and her cosmetics are being manufactured by the same company that produces Marc Jacobs makeup  and  Kat Von D cosmetics , so we’re expecting high quality things.

Given Rihanna’s penchant for a bold lip, coloured smokey eye and funky finish (metallic, holographic, matte- she keeps us guessing), we’re holding our breath for some covetable and creative makeup. Back to school beauty could well be boring, but we suspect that Fenty Beauty will be making quite the splash in our September makeup overhaul. Meet you in Harvey Nics…

Follow  Fenty Beauty  on Instagram and sign up to the mailing list on the  Fenty Beauty Website  for more updates


