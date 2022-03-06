Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's MUA shows us how to create a supermodel glow in 7 minutes

Makeup artists to the stars Monika Blunder's in-demand foundation-concealer hybrid Blundercover launched on Cult Beauty earlier this year to rave reviews and an almost immediate sell-out – it has thankfully since been restocked!

Here the celebrity MUA shares how to create her signature glowing A-list makeup look in just seven minutes and shares the reason she never skips eyelash curling. "I love doing my makeup really quickly in the morning because I'm a busy woman; I have family and a business so seven minutes is a good number for me," she tells us.

Ever the pro, Monika starts by clipping her hair back with Harry Josh Pro Tools Hair Clips , £4.99 and follows with Monastery's Attar Floral Repair Concentrate , $168, which is a balm that Monika uses when she's in a rush to give her a gorgeous glow right away. It's only available in the US, where Monika lives, but it can be shipped over here.

Next up, she goes in with three different shades of Blundercover , £45, which completely covers redness. She begins with shade three underneath her eyes, buffing it in on her eyelids too to cover redness. She follows by mixing shades three and four, applying the combo into her T Zone. She buffs it in: "It's all in the blending," she says.

Monika curls her lashes next "If I just do one thing it's always curling my lashes; it opens my eyes and makes me look awake. I never miss this step."

Next she applies Lancome Lash Idole Mascara , £23.50. "If I'm creating a natural look I just do one coat and I don't apply it to my lower lashes, especially if I'm not wearing any other eye makeup as this makes it look more natural."