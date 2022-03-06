Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's MUA shows us how to create a supermodel glow in 7 minutes

22 October 2021
monika-get-the-gloss-in-7-1

Monika Blunder has painted the faces of actresses Gemma Chan, Emilia Clark and Megan Fox, as well as RHW. Here she shares an ultra-fast tutorial for rosy skin and explains why she never skips curling her lashes

Makeup artists to the stars Monika Blunder's in-demand foundation-concealer hybrid Blundercover launched on Cult Beauty  earlier this year to rave reviews and an almost immediate sell-out – it has thankfully since been restocked!

Here the celebrity MUA shares how to create her signature glowing A-list makeup look in just seven minutes and shares the reason she never skips eyelash curling. "I love doing my makeup really quickly in the morning because I'm a busy woman; I have family and a business so seven minutes is a good number for me," she tells us.

Ever the pro, Monika starts by clipping her hair back with Harry Josh Pro Tools Hair Clips , £4.99 and follows with Monastery's Attar Floral Repair Concentrate , $168, which is a balm that Monika uses when she's in a rush to give her a gorgeous glow right away. It's only available in the US, where Monika lives, but it can be shipped over here.

Next up, she goes in with three different shades of Blundercover , £45, which completely covers redness. She begins with shade three underneath her eyes, buffing it in on her eyelids too to cover redness. She follows by mixing shades three and four, applying the combo into her T Zone. She buffs it in: "It's all in the blending," she says.

Monika curls her lashes next "If I just do one thing it's always curling my lashes; it opens my eyes and makes me look awake. I never miss this step."

Next she applies Lancome Lash Idole Mascara , £23.50. "If I'm creating a natural look I just do one coat and I don't apply it to my lower lashes, especially if I'm not wearing any other eye makeup as this makes it look more natural."

She brushes up her brows with Kosas Air Brow brow gel , £21, and follows with more Blundercover to clean up under her eyes post-mascara.

Monika powders next with Charlotte Tilbury's Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder , £35, to take down shine then adds Tata Harper's Cream Blush in Naughty , £30.50, onto her cheeks, blending it in with a multi-use brush. She adds a touch to the bridge of her nose too for a healthy flush.

She finishes with Glossier's Ultra Lip in Coupe , £14, for a coral pop of lip colour. "I like this because it's more like a stain," she says. She follows with lip liner to stop it from bleeding into the feathers of the lips and she's done!

Follow Monika Blunder for more celebrity MUA tips 


You may also like

9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

Euphoria makeup artist Doniella Davy has launched her makeup range

How to calm sensitive skin fast: the products a celebrity makeup artist always uses for red carpet events

The best cream blushers for a natural flush


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

River Island midi dress, £39

Cos linen shorts, £45

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

More Gloss

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

Explore More