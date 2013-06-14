Taylor Swift's pretty green eyes

Aside from her voice, it's fair to say one of Taylor Swift's biggest talents is becoming her red carpet style. She rarely looks anything but flawless, and her appearance at the Fragrance Foundation Awards 2013 was no exception. With a stunning white floor length dress complete with sheer panel (naturally) and super toned arms, most onlookers were probably blown away by her fashion sense but actually, it was the country singer's eyes that caught our, er, eyes.

On trend as ever, Taylor's blue-grey eyes stood out under her heavy trademark bangs thanks to full and fluttery lashes and a twinkling line of aquamarine on her lids and along the lower lash line.

Oceanic hues have been hotter than ever this summer, with make-up maestros such as Chanel and Dior releasing collections full of pretty emerald greens, cobalt blues and turquoises for nails, eyes and even lashes. Chanel's Summer 2013 collection, inspired by butterfly wings and azure skies, set the tone for the season with a playful and vibrant look for eyes and nails, while Dior's Bird of Paradise collection brings peacock-like shades into the mix with two eyeshadow quads and bright nail colours to set it all off.

The summer months provide the perfect opportunity to mix up your make-up bag and try out some new colours, and if you're heading to any festivals this year, the anything-goes attitude is a great excuse for bolder and brighter eyes - just make sure your lip colour is on the nude end of the spectrum a la Swift and you won’t look like you fell in a dressing up box.

So don't glow green with envy at Taylor's gem-like eyes - get even instead and copy the look with these eyeliner must-haves:

Diorshow Waterproof Liner in Aqua Green

£18.50, www.feelunique.com

Part of the Bird of Paradise collection, this super smooth and waterproof formula will give eyes a pop of minty aqua green.