Taylor Swift's pretty green eyes

Judy Johnson 14 June 2013
taylor-swift
Getty Images

Ditch your black kohl and opt for more of a sea breeze hue for summer like Taylor Swift. Judy Johnson picks out the best aqua green eyeliners

Aside from her voice, it's fair to say one of Taylor Swift's biggest talents is becoming her red carpet style. She rarely looks anything but flawless, and her appearance at the Fragrance Foundation Awards 2013 was no exception. With a stunning white floor length dress complete with sheer panel (naturally) and super toned arms, most onlookers were probably blown away by her fashion sense but actually, it was the country singer's eyes that caught our, er, eyes.

On trend as ever, Taylor's blue-grey eyes stood out under her heavy trademark bangs thanks to full and fluttery lashes and a twinkling line of aquamarine on her lids and along the lower lash line.

Oceanic hues have been hotter than ever this summer, with make-up maestros such as Chanel and Dior releasing collections full of pretty emerald greens, cobalt blues and turquoises for nails, eyes and even lashes. Chanel's Summer 2013 collection, inspired by butterfly wings and azure skies, set the tone for the season with a playful and vibrant look for eyes and nails, while Dior's Bird of Paradise collection brings peacock-like shades into the mix with two eyeshadow quads and bright nail colours to set it all off.

The summer months provide the perfect opportunity to mix up your make-up bag and try out some new colours, and if you're heading to any festivals this year, the anything-goes attitude is a great excuse for bolder and brighter eyes - just make sure your lip colour is on the nude end of the spectrum a la Swift and you won’t look like you fell in a dressing up box.

So don't glow green with envy at Taylor's gem-like eyes - get even instead and copy the look with these eyeliner must-haves:

Diorshow Waterproof Liner in Aqua Green

£18.50, www.feelunique.com

Part of the Bird of Paradise collection, this super smooth and waterproof formula will give eyes a pop of minty aqua green.

Chanel Stylo Yeux Waterproof in True Blue

£19, www.selfridges.com

A shocking blue from the new butterfly-inspired range that will make all eye colours stand out from the crowd.

Clarins Waterproof Eye Pencil in Turquoise

£17, www.houseoffraser.co.uk

A gorgeous turquoise hue reminiscent of a blue topaz stone thanks to its slight shimmer, this long wearing pencil has a blending sponge on the end so you can create a soft line.

Laura Mercier Caviar Stick in Mint Snow

£20, www.johnlewis.com

A super-soft and highly pigmented crayon-like pencil, use this as a shadow or a bold liner and smudge gently to create beautifully bright green eyes.

Urban Decay 24/7 Glide On Pencil in Chaos

£14, www.houseoffraser.co.uk

This electric blue liner from the king of colour Urban Decay genuinely glides on effortlessly and seamlessly with no scratches or gaps.



