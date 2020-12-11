The expert edit: How a Pussycat Doll wakes up, works out and what she spends on beauty

If you were a teen in the mid-2000s you probably had a few Pussycat Dolls songs on your iPod (Buttons, Don’tcha and When I Grow Up were the soundtrack to many-a night out) and most likely best know Ashley Roberts, 39, as a member of the band, who were set to reunite this year (now postponed to 2021). I’m a Celebrity… viewers will know Ashley from her stint in the jungle in 2012, while dance lovers may know her from Strictly in 2018 where she was runner up.

Nowadays, while waiting to head out on tour for Doll domination, Ashley works at Heart Radio on the breakfast show with Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston. Here she fills us in on her busy work schedule, her daily workouts and the beauty she buys on repeat.

My typical day

For the first time in my life I have a regular work schedule and I love the routine; I work Monday to Friday, 6:30 am to 10 am for Heart as the showbiz reporter. My day starts with dry body brushing and then a cold shower to get me feeling alive and vibrant with a bit of a ‘jhuz’ for life. It wakes my brain up and gets it running to start processing what I need to do. I have breakfast halfway through the show, normally about 8 am. It’s usually some kind of eggs, avocado, spinach, I kind of mix it up, sometimes I’ll add peppers in with my eggs or other times feta in an omelette.

After work if the sun is shining I head to the park and take a walk in nature then I either do a Tabata style circuit workout at the park where I get my heart rate pumping or I train with personal trainer Dalton Wong over Zoom, with his mini bands and sliders to make the exercises extra intense.

When studios are open I love spinning. I go to Boom Cycle, it’s one of my favourite studios. I love exercise; it’s not only for my physical health but it’s for my mental health so it’s very important to me. My mom was a personal trainer when I was younger; she did step aerobics in the 80s so it’s kind of set in stone that it’s part of my lifestyle. Even when I go home and visit her – which has been a while – we do yoga classes and hike together.

My weekend

I sleep in, which is such a luxury after my weekday wake up calls. I usually Facetime my mom too. I go for a lot walks and I've been colouring lately to calm my busy mind.

Wellness from the inside

Because I get up so early for work, I’m normally in bed by 8:30 pm (lockdown was great because it meant I got no FOMO!). I usually read a book in bed such as Glennon Doyle’s Untamed , £12.99. It sets my brain in a positive space before I knock out. Supplement wise, I take magnesium powder at bedtime. My choice is Biocare , £11.80; it’s supposed to help with sleep and I think also a bit of gut health so I drink that in water before I go to bed.