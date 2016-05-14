The Gloss Report: liquid lipsticks
The Gloss Report: liquid lipsticks
Looking for a colour that will last a little longer on your lips? Or perhaps something more intensely pigmented? Liquid lipsticks will be your new go-to. But which ones actually do what they say? From high-end to budget, brights to nudes, we've tried the latest and most hyped liquid lipsticks on the market and given our honest reviews. Click through the gallery to find out what we thought...
Too Faced Melted Liquified Long Wear Lipstick in Chihuahua, £19
The promise: "Get the staying power of a stain and the intense color of a liquid lipstick in one long-wear formula."
We give it: 9/10
Review: “I am a liquid lipstick fiend. Ever since I set my eyes (and of course, my lips) on my beloved Sephora Matte Lip Cream in 01, I’ve become quite the collector. The Too Faced Melted Lipsticks are up there on the scale and are definitely some of my favourites. The packaging is fun and the applicator makes applying the product super easy. The long lasting pigmentation is great, without being too heavy on the lips which is something that can often be hard to come by. Chihuahua is my go-to matte daytime shade and it’s the perfect pinky nude or ‘your lips but better’ colour as I often call it and with its easy application it makes applying it throughout the day an absolute dream.”
Reviewer: LP
Maybelline Vivid Matte Liquid in Nude Thrill, £6.99
The promise: "Drench your lips in vivid color with a matte finish. Pure pigments collide with a creamy liquid base for a soft, cushiony feel."
We give it: 6.5/10
Review: "If you’re a die-hard matte fan, this may not be powder-dry enough for you. It stays moist and creamy on the lips (well they do tell you it has a ‘soft cushiony feel’) - enough to leave a print on my teacup, which might not be everyone’s, er, cup of tea. Blotting did ramp up the matte, however, without too much loss of intensity. The velvety finish suited my dry skin - anything too matte can be ageing on me. I took the advice from the Maybelline website of applying from the inside of the lip and working outwards to avoid going getting too much pigment around the edges, which can make the lip line wobbly (less of a problem with the nude shade I tried, but crucial if you’re going for a striking colour). A great everyday nude, which lasted good couple of hours. A good budget buy, but only if you like your matte a little softer."
Reviewer: VW
Laura Mercier Paint Wash Liquid Lip Colour in Orchid Pink, £22
The promise: "Rich, cushiony, colourfast shades that float on lips and stay the whole day."
We give it: 7/10
Review: "I have to admit, I'm not really a fan of liquid lipsticks - they are just a bit too near a lipgloss in texture, so I always find myself 'slipping' on application! The multi-purpose applicator of this Laura Mercier one however makes the product super easy to apply, using the tip to define a line and the flat side of the paddle brush to blend the colour over the lip for full coverage. The colour is highly pigmented and intense and gives a rather matte, velvet finish, which actually lasts! It's so pigmented that I did struggle to not make a mistake - it's quite difficult to correct once you've gone wrong, but that is probably due to my lack of liquid lipstick experience! The overall finish is perfect for an evening look (a little too much for the daytime for me), and I also felt as though my lips were hydrated and not drying out as the evening wore on. I'm still not convert, but if you're a fan of liquid lipstick then the Laura Mercier one is a good bet."
Reviewer: SM
Ellis Faas Milky Lips in L208 Soft Peach, £23
The promise: “A long-wear, fluid lipstick that provides highly-pigmented colour, and a glossy finish that lasts overtime. Especially loved by women who do not like to feel lipstick on their lips.”
We give it: 8/10
Review:The long silver ‘bullet’ packaging may look more like space age weaponry than lip colour, but the utilitarian brush-on applicator hides something a lot more ‘human’ and luxurious within, namely a pretty much suit-all, moisturising lipstick. By human, I mean that makeup artist Ellis is a connoisseur of believable colour (her classic red is the exact replica blood...creepy but effective), and this nude hued shade is no different. Being pale sometimes peach makes me look a bit washed out and wan, not to mention yellowing in the dental department, but this shade seems to tie in harmoniously with my colouring without highlighting less than pearly whites. As for longevity, considering the light texture and initial glossy effect it goes the distance, although if you’re after a bold, matte effect this may disappoint. The term ‘milky’ is an apt one; think creamy, hydrating colour and a glide-on texture. I’ve fallen for Ellis’ unique range hook, line and sinker, the only drawbacks to consider are the relatively steep price point and slightly messy delivery system."
Reviewer: AH
NYX Liquid Suede in 03 Cherry Skies, £6.50
The promise: “Our Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick glides on and sets into a striking matte finish. Velvety soft and waterproof, this long-lasting lippie creates a positively polished look with every swipe.”
We give it: 9/10
Review: “Super pigmented and non-drying, this high impact liquid lippie impressed me so much that I’ve now made it my new go-to statement red. The shape of its applicator was perfect for lining my lips beforehand and its modern matte formula proved a winner in my books. Providing enough intensity with a single swipe, it also gave me just the right amount of time to fine-tune my handiwork before it set.
“In terms of longevity, it passed the coffee test, but fell short of the food test and required a top up afterwards. If you do need to reapply, I’d recommend starting off from scratch as it did have a tendency to start peeling otherwise. When it comes to price point, I was pretty blown away - it provided the type of finish more characteristic of a more expensive buy. Budget beauty as its very best if you ask me.
Reviewer: AM
Lipstick Queen Vesuvius Liquid Lipstick in Candy, £22
The promise: “Glamour is about to get volcanic with these high-gloss liquid lipsticks”
We give it: 7/10
Review: "There is something distinctly volcanic about this liquid lipstick as the silent twist-to-release mechanism can mean a sudden eruption of colour (at least that was my first encounter!). Not wanting to waste what looked like a gorgeously creamy texture, I took the opportunity to apply a generous helping of this candy paint to my lip. I was pleased to see it layers really well - delivering high colour intensity, non-tacky texture and some staying power. In subsequent sessions I’ve experimented with a daintier layer, to give a more muted, and highly wearable, colour effect. The faint scent of mint in the formula is surprising, though not unwelcome - just a word of caution to those with a more sensitive lip - the cool mint can tingle! While not replacing my staple handbag favourites (mainly due to the candy shade), this liquid lipstick will certainly be making an appearance or two this summer."
Reviewer: GB
L’Oreal Paris Colour Riche L’Extraordinaire Liquid Lipstick in Rose Melody, £8.99
The promise: “Colour Intensity of a Lipstick. Magnifying shine of a gloss. Softness of a balm”
We give it: 8/10
Review: "I’ll be honest I don’t know if I’m a huge fan of so-called liquid lipsticks. I love a lipstick as I think they look classy and chic and I like glosses for simple, beachy shine. I also love coloured balms for their nearly-there, better-than-your-own-lips effect. However I’m not so sure about it all being thrown in together - I find the combination of all this a bit OTT, a bit too Kim Kardashian for me when I prefer a more natural look. However, me aside (!), this lip lacquer definitely delivers on all the accounts above, providing great colour, a high shine and a weirdly soft balmy texture on the lips that isn’t tacky at all, just smooth and silky and has me rubbing my lips together constantly. I’m not sure how they manage all this in one product, but they have. Maybe, just maybe I could be converted….."
Reviewer: ST
Hourglass Opaque Rouge Liquid Lipstick in Icon, £23
The promise: "A richly pigmented and silky smooth matte lip color that delivers continuous wear without flaking or dryness."
We give it: 8.5/10
Review: “The Hourglass Opaque Rouge Liquid Lipstick has been at the top of my must-try liquid lipstick list for sometime. The packaging is super luxurious but small enough to pop in your handbag or clutch and keep it with you all night long for reapplication. I tried the shade Icon, a deep blue red that is perfect for evening wear. The application is a little on the difficult side due to the incredible pigmentation of the lipstick, but as long as you take a little longer to apply and steady your hand you’ll be fine. The matte finish lasts incredibly well on the lips - I put this to the test during a meal and with only a slight bit of a touch up needed I was pleasantly surprised. It’s a little bit drying but not so much that it’s unbearable. I’ve already worn this a couple of times since and I just can’t get enough.”
Reviewer: LP
Stila Stay All Day Lipstick in Chianti, £16
The promise: “A creamy-matte, full-coverage lip colour that delivers intense moisture with bold, long-lasting colour and stays in place for up to 6 hours of continuous wear.”
We give it: 9/10
Review: “Long-lasting lipsticks and I don’t have the most successful of relationship histories. They always often go off wandering - could this pick from Stila finally be the one I’ve been looking for? First impressions-wise, its deep almost gothic plum colour really did push me out of my comfort zone. I was tentative - it looked somewhat out of place on a hot summer’s day. However, it offered a refreshing change. Its applicator proved to be a great shape for enhancing the curves of my lip line and its matte non-drying formula provided both full coverage and intense colour in one application. Did it stick around though? I’m happy to report that it did indeed (for the most part), refusing to transfer onto many a drink I had throughout the morning. Snacks proved a little too much, but a gentle blot and blend did the trick. Chianti is perhaps a little too daring for me to wear on a daily basis, but with 20 shades in the range I have plenty more to choose from. This could be the start of something beautiful.”
Reviewer: AM
