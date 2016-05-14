The Gloss Report: liquid lipsticks

2 / 10

Too Faced Melted Liquified Long Wear Lipstick in Chihuahua, £19

The promise: "Get the staying power of a stain and the intense color of a liquid lipstick in one long-wear formula."

We give it: 9/10

Review: “I am a liquid lipstick fiend. Ever since I set my eyes (and of course, my lips) on my beloved Sephora Matte Lip Cream in 01, I’ve become quite the collector. The Too Faced Melted Lipsticks are up there on the scale and are definitely some of my favourites. The packaging is fun and the applicator makes applying the product super easy. The long lasting pigmentation is great, without being too heavy on the lips which is something that can often be hard to come by. Chihuahua is my go-to matte daytime shade and it’s the perfect pinky nude or ‘your lips but better’ colour as I often call it and with its easy application it makes applying it throughout the day an absolute dream.”

Reviewer: LP