The Gloss Report: Smokey eye palette reviews

8 / 9

L’Oréal Paris Color Riche La Palette Smoky

Price: £14.99

Buy online

Feedback: “Compact and slimline, my first impression of this palette was how easily it slipped into my handbag. When I opened it up, my delight continued, thanks to its great selection of shades that popped on my darker skin tone. From creating a nude base to easy layering of the deeper shades to add a soft hazy smokiness, they provided noticeable intensity to my eyelids.

“In terms of brushes, I would say that there are probably other palettes out there that perhaps provide sturdier variations and in terms of longevity, I did notice that some of the shadow did fall underneath my eyes as the day wore on. However, that being said, these small niggles wouldn’t prevent me from recommending it due its size, shade range and more affordable price point - three factors that cumulatively make it a great day to night transitioner.”

Reviewer: AM

Score: 8/10