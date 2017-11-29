The best glitter makeup for grown-ups

When Edward Cullen stepped into the light in a forest glade in the first outing of the Twilight Saga, don’t tell me you weren’t mesmerized, and secretly wishing for spangle skin yourself. We’re all magpies at heart, drawn to the sparkly things in life, and after what has seemed like centuries of ‘no makeup makeup’ dominating the catwalk, glitter is finally getting a look in via some of the most masterly makeup artists, designers and brands out there. Pat McGrath seemed like a one woman pioneer for all things shimmering when she debuted red glitter lips at shows and subsequently launched her sell-out microfine glitter effect lip kits (Lust 004 if you’re lucky enough to track one down). The sequinned packaging of the already cult McGrath Labs product offering is telling of spangle’s now edgy, high fashion credentials, but when ‘nude’ experts such as Burberry’s Wendy Rowe started decking eyes in glitter, we knew something was up. We’re not suggesting that you do a Val Garland at Giambattista Valli and trace glitter under your eyebrows (looked great on Gigi but…), yet sparkle shouldn’t be the eternal reserve of children’s parties, 80s scrunchies and underfed vampires. It’s finally playtime for us mere mortals, even if that just entails blinging up a compact or two. Here’s a guide to party season glitter, no matter what level your commitment to glitz. I’ve not put the eyebrows on here but they fall into the PhD grading of glitter I feel. Beginners So the following constitutes cheating a bit as your face won’t actually have much to show for in the sequin stakes, but on the other hand, your handbag will. These provide a cheerful upgrade from the usual black plastic palettes and uniform beige lipsticks lurking sulkily in your clutch bag. Break these out and doing your makeup in public is basically entertainment for all. Lancôme Limited Edition Sparklings Black Ombre Hypnose Ultra Pigmented Eyeshadow, £22

Try saying that after a few mulled wines, but just LOOK at that lid. Despite the ever so slightly Barbie-ish festive packaging, the velevty, irididescent shadows within are more metallic than heavy glitter in terms of finish, plus shades veer towards the plum, navy, grey and khaki rather than gharish teen glitz. Also, the shadows were created by Lisa Eldridge , which is a glittery goer in itself. Buy it Diorific Limited Edition Vernis Nail Liner, £20.50

Pinterest has seen a 135 per cent year on year increase in searches for glitter nails, but if a subtle stripe or dot of sparkle is more your style than full-on diamante talons, this golden snowglobe of a polish is your ticket to neat DIY nail art for silly season. Swipe it down the centre of your nail, dot at the end of glitter-fy (definitely a verb) your cuticles- anything goes. Buy it Intermediate Up the ante, without going overboard. Eyecatching is the aim. Urban Decay Liquid Moondust Cream Eyeshadow, £13.18

On offer in a kaleidoscope of colours, Urban Decay’s much loved Moondust has been made liquid, and it is a magical thing. Mermaid-like in its iridescence, each shade has a quite literally dazzling multifaceted effect, and can be blended out to a fairy-like finish or layered to achieve something close to a metallic. The slim applicator brush allows you to use these as either liners or shadows (try tracing the waterline with gold for daytime), and the formula dries quickly to a smooth texture with no flaking, because glitter is super fun until it’s IN YOUR EYE. Buy it Fenty Beauty Cosmic Gloss Lip Glitter, £16

Shiny, holographic and swimming with glitter, Ri Ri describes this as "glitter on glitter on glitter". That's a lot of glitter in one sentence. Depending on which colourway you opt for, this rich gloss can actually come off more subtle than you might think (Space Suit is a violet tinged rose gold), and it makes lips look lovely and plump as well as quite literally lit. You'll be pleased to know that the texture is also smooth rather than gritty as is so often the case with our good friend glitter. Buy it Beauty Pie Foil Rush Shimmer Eyeshadow Trio, £40 (or £16.79 with Beauty Membership)

Created for Beauty Pie customers by popular demand, this powder mousse textured eye glitter can be smooshed on to impressively opaque glimmery effect, yet the gold, navy and grey hues are wearable enough to prevent overkill. If you're veering into the advanced camp, dab them in the centre of your lips. T'is the season after all. Buy it Advanced Onlookers may need sunglasses. Topshop Lip Kit, £18

Barely there this ain’t. If you want to throw the kitchen sink at a glitter look, this lip kit will do just that, but I’d advise eating before any glitz lipped outing, and air kissing only. The kit combines a mattifier for a secure canvas, loose glitter, a liner and a lip paint in a matching shade, although you might want to throw a lip brush into the mix for ultimate precision. Once on, all of your Wizard of Oz/ Disney princess fantasies will be made real, but it will also probably flake off a bit by midnight, Cinderella style. High maintenance, yes, high impact, definitely. I dare you. Buy it NYX Face + Body Glitter, £5.50