The 10 best waterproof eyeliner pencils

11 / 11

IT Cosmetics No Tug™ Waterproof Anti-Aging Gel Eyeliner, £17

A newbie to the British market, this futuristic eye pencil promises a lot- apparently it comes loaded with peptides, antioxidants, hydrolyzed collagen and silk. I’d ignore most of that and focus on the dense black pigment and creamy formula- it does indeed apply with no tugging and very little effort on your part, and the colour stays true all day. A hidden sharpener will keep the nib in good shape, and the fact that is was developed with plastic surgeons means that it’s a good bet for sensitive eyes or contact lens wearers.

Buy online

Need makeup that won't ruin your precious eyelash extensions? See here for the best makeup for eyelash extensions

Follow Anna on Twitter @AnnaMaryHunter and Instagram @annyhunter