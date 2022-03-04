6 homemade face masks to make in your blender

Sustainably sourced, organic, plant based and natural are all foodie criteria that more and more of us are on the lookout for, so given our zeal for inner health and conscious consumption, it makes a whole lot of sense that we apply the same logic to our outer beings, so to speak. Or in short, what we put on our mug should be as virtuous and nutritious as what we put in it. If you fancy going DIY, have some spare groceries or simply want to get better bang for your buck in the Nutribullet stakes, you’re very much invited to our skin food supper. Connoisseurs of natural skincare at your service...

Xochi Balfour, wellness and natural skincare writer, founder of The Naturalista

Avocados are an unusually oily fruit and a rich source of vitamins A (retinol) and E (alpha-tocopherol), particularly beneficial to skin due to their antioxidant and collagen-boosting properties. Natural antioxidants are particularly important when looking at holistic anti ageing methods since they protect from the oxidative damage and dark spots caused by free radicals that occur from both the body’s normal metabolic processes and also from environmental pollutant and stresses. Avocados have a high antioxidant content without any chemical manufacturing or potential side effects – what I often think of as payoffs – that often come with factory made skin creams.The inclusion of matcha green tea powder here further enhances the antioxidant properties and I like to use it topically because, as with in tea, a little goes a long way. It is a good source of chlorophyll and compounds called catechins, both of which fight free radical damage and inflammation both inside and out. Along with soothing honey, it is also gently antimicrobial and very helpful where fighting acne, breakouts and blemishes is concerned. Finally, a touch of protein-rich egg white supports skin tone and elasticity and gives a gentle surface boost of natural collagen.With a hot soft cloth to remove this at the end, you also get some gentle exfoliation and your skin feels perfectly fresh and primed for moisturisation. A little coconut, rosehip or other face oil finishes things off perfectly, providing plenty of natural nourishment and protection as cold winter weather looms ever closer.This makes enough for two masks; you can halve the ingredients of you are on your own or keep the rest in a jar in the fridge for up to two days.Ingredients1/4 ripe avocado1 tsp thick honey1 tsp egg white1/2 tsp matcha powderMix all the ingredients into a smooth paste with a pestle and mortar, fork, or your blender. Place in the fridge to cool for five minutes. Apply all over a clean face, avoiding the eye area, and leave on for ten to fifteen minutes before gently removing with a warm face cloth.

Hala El-Shafie, author of ‘Beauty from the Inside’, Aduna

Consultant Nutritionist and founder of Nutrition Rocks

Aduna Moringa is an excellent source of antioxidants with high levels of vitamin A, vitamin C and vitamin E. These nutrients help promote healthy skin whilst the powerful antioxidants help slow down the ageing process, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.Facemasks using moringa superleaf powder as the base can help with eliminating impurities in the skin, rejuvenating and detoxifying. Being super rich in nutrients vitamin A, C and E, applying moringa topically helps build strong collagen in the skin, reduce wrinkles and because of its anti-inflammatory and natural antiseptic properties, it can be beneficial for those with skin that is prone to problem skin and acne. Moringa powder is a very powerful cleansing agent which aids in ridding the skin cells of free radicals and restoring the vitality and youthful complexion of the skin. It is also useful for protecting the skin from pollution and smog. Here’s how the vits within can be of benefit...Vitamin A – rocks the skin you’re in by keeping it sexy, soft and supple and helps to rejuvenate and repair skin cells and tissue. In some cases, vitamin A has been shown to have a positive effect on improving acne. A vitamin A rich facemask promotes a smoother, more radiant complexion.Vitamin C – helps with turning back the clock a little by assisting collagen producing, giving skin strength and elasticity. As it's such a powerful antioxidant it naturally helps slow down the ageing process reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.Vitamin E – not only improves your skin texture, but it can also prevent wrinkles and help counteract the effects of sun damage, smoking and pollution. Moringa and avocado moisturising face mask Ingredients:½ (soft) avocado½ tablespoon Aduna Moringa Green Superleaf Powder1 tablespoon honey1 teaspoon hot water to help blendInstructions:Mix all of the ingredients together in your blenderApply to your face. Take care to keep away from the eyesLeave mask on your face for about 20 minutesRinse with warm waterMoisturiseThis is a powerful smoothing and brightening face mask where we combine the powerful beauty benefits of moringa teamed with the avocado which is rich in vitamin E, healthy fats and antioxidants to help keep the skin smooth. The moringa helps reduce inflammation on the skin, which is fantastic if you suffer from redness or breakouts. Honey helps brighten the skin and is also a thorough cleanser thanks to its natural antibacterial and antimicrobial properties. The natural oils in the avocado help moisturize the skin naturally. Moringa and Green Tea Rejuvenating Face Mask Ingredients:1 tablespoon raw organic honey (liquid)1 tablespoon Aduna Moringa2 tablespoons green tea (ideally warmed)½ teaspoon lemon juiceInstructions:Add the moringa to the warmed green tea and give it a brief whizz until it forms a thick pasteNow mix the (liquid) honey into the paste and add the 1/2 teaspoon of lemon juice and mix thoroughlyApply the mixture to your cleansed face and leave it on for 15-20 minutesWash off face mask with waterIn addition to the beautifying effects of moringa in this facemask, the green tea and lemon juice makes this a great rejuvenating face mask. The green tea is a powerful antioxidant and natural UV protector, rich in multivitamins and minerals that nourish the skin and helps fight the signs of aging. The vitamin C in the lemon juice boosts collagen production while citric acid tightens pores and brightens skin. Lemon juice also contains lutein which strengthens natural antioxidants, fights premature aging and enhances UV defence. This skin mask is great if glowing and blemish free skin if the aim of your game (why wouldn’t it be?!).

Neal’s Yard Remedies

Recipes extracted from The Beauty Book and Cook, Brew and Blend Your Own Herbs Aloe Vera Cooling Mask For all skin typesGive your skin a moisture boost with this cooling combination of aloe vera, lavender essential oil, and kaolin clay. Aloe vera is commonly used as a healing and moisturising gel and is great for use on damaged skin. Kaolin clay helps to purify the skin by drawing out impurities, and glycerine provides the skin with moisture.Makes 30g (1oz)Ingredients1–2 tbsp aloe vera juice1 tbsp glycerin1–2 tbsp kaolin2 drops lavender essential oilHow to makePlace the aloe vera juice, glycerin, and kaolin in a bowl. Using a hand-held whisk or a stick blender, whisk together to make a paste.Add the essential oil to the paste and mix well. The paste should be thick enough for you to spread or brush evenly.Add more aloe vera juice if the mixture is too thick, and more kaolin if the mixture is too runny. Use immediately or it may dry out.How to applyApply the mask to freshly cleansed skin with the fingertips or with a clean foundation brush, avoiding the delicate eye area. Leave on for 5 minutes, but do not allow to dry. Remove with warm water and pat skin dry with a clean towel. Witch Hazel and Lavender Face Mask Makes enough for 1 treatmentGreen clay is the common name for montmorillonite, a naturally occurring mineral-rich clay with highly absorbent properties. As it dries, it draws impurities from the skin and cleanses pores. At the same time, gently astringent witch hazel and soothing lavender tighten the pores and help to promote a clear complexion.Ingredients2 tsp green clay powder2 tsp witch hazel1 egg, lightly beaten2 drops lavender essential oilMethodMix the green clay with the witch hazel in a blender or bowl to make a paste.Add the beaten egg and mix in the lavender essential oil.Apply the pack to your face and leave on for 10 minutes.Gently remove with cool water, then pat dry with a clean towel. Reviving Tomato Mask For all skin typesGive your skin a reviving boost with this vitamin-rich mask. Tomatoes are great for the skin as they have cooling and astringent properties and are rich in skin-brightening vitamin C. Olive oil is commonly used in skin-care preparations because it is skin softening and nourishing. It is also rich in oleic acid and is great for moisturising dry skin.Rich in beta-carotene and vitamin C, tomatoes are an incredible source of lycopene – a substance found to reduce the risk of cancer, protect the eyes and skin, and boost immunity.Makes enough for one applicationIngredients1 medium-sized tomato2 tsp cornflour1 tsp olive oilHow to makeHold the tomato steady and use a sharp knife to score an “X” through the skin at the base. Immerse completely in boiling water for about 20 seconds, or until the skin splits.Using a slotted spoon, carefully remove the tomato from the water and immediately plunge it into a bowl of iced water to cool it.When the tomato is cool enough to handle, use a paring knife to peel off the skin, starting at the base where the “X” was made.Mash the tomato with a fork in a bowl and strain the seeds using a sieve.Add the cornflour to make a paste. Pour the oil into the paste, and mix well in your blender. The paste should be thick enough for you to spread or brush evenly. Use immediately.Love natural beauty? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest au naturel news