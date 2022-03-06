A guide to using exfoliating acids in your skincare routine

Acid. As skincare ingredients go, it sounds harsh, unforgiving and in theory a very.bad.idea. Until you consider that, actually, antioxidant powerhouse vitamin C is an acid, essential fatty acids give skin, joints and generally our body’s cells life, and that the much hailed skin-rejuvenating agent retinol is also itself an acid. Acids aren’t looking quite so aggro now, actually.

No doubt you will have heard talk of exfoliating acids in the context of skincare too- if you’re a regular reader, you’ll be au fait with an exfoliating toner and the overwhelming preference of derms, facialists and skincare experts for chemical exfoliants over physical ones . Basically, on the whole, dissolving dead skin cells by way of an exfoliating acid is regarded as kinder to skin them sloughing away crud with a gritty scrub.

That said, exfoliating acids aren’t to be sploshed about willy nilly- use the wrong one and you could provoke irritation, while overuse can up your chances of sensitivity and sun damage. Here’s how to fine tune your acid use for smoother, clearer, brighter skin, pick the best acid for you in the first place and what to look for on the label.

Why use an exfoliating acid?

Because there’s nothing better to gobble up those lacklustre dead skin cells according to the pros. Acid over elbow grease every time- consultant dermatologist Dr Justine Kluk explains just a few acidic advantages:

“The benefits of introducing an acid include loosening the ‘cement’ between dead skin cells to smooth and brighten dull skin, unblocking pores and reducing fine lines and wrinkles by increasing collagen density. The results tend to be cumulative, but due to their exfoliating action, products containing acids can leave your skin looking immediately refreshed too.”

So you’ve got both short term and long term gains in the sweep of a cotton pad. Aesthetic doctor Dr David Jack highlights a few other acid perks:

“The skin should generally be at an acidic pH to inhibit the growth of damaging bacteria and encourage the growth of good skin bacteria. In addition the acid pH sustains an optimum level of oiliness in the skin, ensuring correct function of the sebaceous (oil) glands in the skin and improving the skin’s barrier function.”

In essence, whatever your skincare aims, from keeping blemishes at bay to revving up collagen synthesis, an exfoliating acid can play a vital role in your regime, and if you’re still not sold on the gentle efficiency of many 21st century formulations, doctor in dermopharmacy and founder of Lixirskin Dr Colette Haydon has some words of reassurance:

“Acids were once associated with strong and aggressive chemical peels , but we’ve since discovered how to formulate and combine them more effectively as they have a wonderful synergetic effect, and they’re now rivalling everyday ingredients for a key place in the bathroom cabinet.”

When looking to stock said bathroom cabinet, however, Dr Jack emphasises that there are some key considerations to take into account rather than just picking an ‘off the peg’ acid option:

“On reading the label, you need to look at the type of acid being used and whether it is suitable for your particular skin type or condition, consider the pH at which it is supplied and stabilised, and be aware of the strength of the acid in the preparation.”

Which naturally prompts the question...

Which exfoliating acid is right for me?

We can’t give you a failsafe personalised prescription, but the following acid vs. skincare needs guidelines can help you to find a smooth operator that will leave skin healthy and balanced rather than raw and angry. Also, be aware that there are three acid families to get acquainted with:

AHAs: alpha hydroxy acids include glycolic, lactic, mandelic, malic, tartaric and citric, although as skincare expert Paula Begoun points out, the latter is technically lemon juice, which tips skin too far on the acid pH spectrum. AHAs are particularly helpful if you’re trying to create even skintone and for refining to skin’s surface to make it more radiant.

BHA: the lone ranger salicylic acid makes up the one man band of beta hydroxy acids, but it goes places that AHA can’t in that it penetrates the pore lining and is “oil soluble” according to Paula. It also exfoliates and hydrates and can help to minimise the appearance of pores, shrink spots and is generally suitable for most skin types.

PHAs: Poly hydroxy acids include lactobionic acid and gluconolactone, and their large particle size means that they penetrate more slowly than the likes of high strength, fast action glycolic acid (an AHA as above), offering up a gentler means of exfoliation that’s ideal for those of us with a weaker skin barrier.

Now that you’ve met the three acid dynasties, here’s what to have on your radar according to your skin type.

Sensitive skin

We’ll start low and slow- if you have a tendency towards the sensitive, or are new to using exfoliating acids full stop, Dr Kluk thinks that ‘baby steps’ are best:

“If you are thinking about introducing an acid to your skincare routine, my advice would be to start with a single product, pick the lowest strength you can find and introduce the product gradually.”

As for exfoliating acids suited to delicate skin, Dr Kluk suggests mandelic acid, as it’s helpful “for increasing radiance with minimal downtime by providing superficial exfoliation to brighten dull skin. The larger particle size means that it doesn’t penetrate as deeply and may be better tolerated by reactive skin types.”

Dr Jack also recommends azelaic acid for reactive skin, as “it has been shown to reduce both redness dryness, and boasts multiple benefits while remaining one of the least irritating acids.” If you suffer from rosacea , Dr Jack advocates azelaic acid in particular.

Try:

The Ordinary Azelaic Acid Suspension 10%, £5.50 for 30ml