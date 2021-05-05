10 sun creams Caroline Hirons buys at Space NK

Which sun cream does the woman who's tried everything really rate? Look no further than Caroline Hirons' SPF edit for SpaceNK which has everything from hydrating creams, sensitive skin heroes, skincare-first formulas to lightweight serums and over-makeup sprays. And to mark sun awareness week, and to remind us all of the importance of sun protection, there's 20 percent off everything in the edit. Not only that, there's 20 per cent off anything from the brands featured - stock up on top names such as Murad, Dr Dennis Gross (excluding tools and devices) Shiseido and Kiehl's, when you shop in-store at SpaceNK and online at spacenk.com between Tuesday 4 May and Monday 10 May 2021. For online purchases, enter the code CHSPF on the Shopping Bag page. Caroline Hirons' sun cream edit starts here. If you choose to buy, we may earn affiliate commission. For top-ups over makeup: Coola SPF 30 Spray, Pina Colada , £25

We all know that SPF in your foundation isn't enough. While every little helps, you'd have to really cake it on to get the level of protection it says on the pot. Caroline has put this all-skin-tones broad-spectrum spray in her edit for base-wearers, because it's lightweight and sprays on easily without disrupting your makeup. “It's ideal for people who wouldn’t normally top-up when wearing makeup, and it smells like your summer holidays," she says. Buy now Best for children: Ultrasun Kids SPF50+ , £30

It can be a race against the clock and a melting ice cream when applying sunscreen to a wriggly toddler. Unlike the ice cream, however, this formula is non-sticky and non-greasy and a hit with Caroline. "Suitable for children above the age of three, and their older siblings. Winner winner.” Buy now Anti-pollution SPF for city-dwellers: Murad City Skin Age Defense broad spectrum SPF 50 , £60

This is our Editorial Director Victoria's go-to mineral sunscreen as it combines ant-ageing and pollution protection. Says Caroline: “It's a multi-tasking SPF that not only offers UVA and UVB protection, but also contains a polymer matrix that helps protect against pollution found in modern life. Suitable for all skin tones.” Buy now For a silky texture: Shiseido Expert Sun Face Cream SPF 50+, £32

If you like your suncare to feel luxurious this hydrating cream with antioxidant protection is for you. “Tried and trusted – Shiseido sun care uses all their skincare expertise to deliver a great texture with added antioxidant protection. Suitable for all skin tones," says Caroline. Buy now

For dry skin: Kiehl's Ultra Light UV Defense Gel SPF 50 , £30

Fast absorbing, light and fragrance-free, this non-comedogenic pollution-protecting gel can easily be layered on top of your daily skincare. “This lotion sinks into the skin and is a great choice for anyone with dry skin, " says Caroline. "As well as protecting from UV rays Ultra Light UV Defense Gel can help reduce signs of ageing such as wrinkles and dark spots. It is suitable for all skin tones.” Buy now For blue light protection and glow: Ultra Violette Screen Queen SPF 50+, £36



As nourishing as a serum, this has plenty of hard-working ingredients and is a great hydrator too. Kakadu plum is very high in vitamin C for protection, repair and glow while an ingredient called 'dragosine plus' lends blue light protection. What's more, it smells of roses." The lightweight formula of Queen Screen sinks into the skin. It’s a dream for normal to dry skin. With no pilling and no white cast it’s a great choice for any skin tone or type," says Caroline. Buy now

Best for water resistance: Ultra Violette Extreme Screen HydratingBody and Hand Skincreen SPF50+ , £27

If you wash your hands a lot – who doesn't these days – this is one for your handbag and will serve you well on the beach too. “High protection and high quality – just as you would expect from an Australian sun care brand," says Caroline. It imparts a subtle shimmer, is super lightweight, and is water and sweat-resistant for up to four hours. The perfect option for when you’re out and about - particularly in the summer months. Suitable for all skin tones.” Buy now For sensitive skin of all skin tones: Dr Dennis Gross All Physical Sunscreen SPF 30 , £46

This brand new launch does it all, for everyone. It's reef safe, mineral, lightweight and so easy to apply daily. "It's one of my picks because it offers invisible, lightweight protection. It is a physical sunscreen that suits the most sensitive of skins," says Caroline. Buy now To prevent and treat pigmentation: Ultrasun Anti Pigmentation Face SPF 50+, £32



Pigmentation is the issue that Caroline answers the most questions about when it comes to SPF and this facial sunscreen has the solution. "This SPF is literally designed to not only help current pigmentation problems but to prevent further issues arising," she explains. "Works well under makeup and plays well with others. Suitable for all skin tones.” Buy now Hydration for mature skin: Caudalie Anti Wrinkle Face Suncare SPF50+, £19

