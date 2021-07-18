Skincare experts say this is how strong your vitamin C serum should be

Alongside retinol , SPF , peptides and ceramides , vitamin C has claimed its place as a daily essential in skincare. What else can act as a potent antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, make pigmentation less visible, support collagen production and provide a base level of UV protection? It's a great ally all year round but especially in summer as it increases the effectiveness of your sunscreen and gives the skin better protection from UV rays, according to skincare expert Paula Begoun of Paula's Choice. When combined with vitamin E the sun protection is even greater, according to a study .

Many experts agree that a high percentage of vitamin C in your serum is essential for visible results. But how high is high? "I would call anything from 10 per cent onwards high-strength," says skin expert Ingeborg Van Lotringen, author of Great Skin: Secrets the Beauty Industry Doesn't Tell You.

What you consider a high percentage may also depend on your skin type, as aesthetician Dr Sophie Shotter explains. "Sensitive skin may only need a 5 per cent formulation, an average type skin ten to 15 per cent and an oilier skin 20 per cent. Research suggests there is no additional benefit to using higher percentages than this."

In the UK, vitamin C serums don't tend to go above 30 per cent due to EU regulations and despite Brexit, there are no murmurings at present about this changing. However, in the US, Allies of Skin sells its 35% Vitamin C+ Perfecting Serum . If you're desperate to get your hands on it you can buy it on import site Revolve for £102, or via FaceGym in the UK but Allies of Skin tells us there are no plans for it to retail generally over here.

You should also look for an opaque bottle as exposure to sunlight can oxidise vitamin C, making it redundant. In addition look for vitamin C in the form of l-ascorbic acid. "This is the most active form of vitamin C and is the one I would look out for in the ingredients list," says Dr Sophie.

High-strength vitamin C can often tingle when you apply it, but it's not necessarily a bad thing. “Some people might sense a stinging or burning feeling, which can be alarming, especially because we know irritation is bad for skin," says Inge. However, in vitamin C's case, this is not irritation, it’s the skin adjusting to the product’s pH and the feeling should stop in a matter of minutes.

“Whether your vitamin C stings or not depends on your skin and its pH," she adds. "Some feel stinging sooner than others. I'd say you can expect some stinging from 10 per cent formulas onwards. Any stinging after five minutes, or prolonged redness or itching means you've chosen a product that's too much for your skin, and you should build it up slowly," Inge advises.

You will often find vitamin C alongside antioxidant ferulic acid which is known for decreasing fine lines and wrinkles and fading brown spots and combined with barrier-boosting vitamin E, which also helps protect against photodamage when combined with vitamin C. These complementing antioxidants pair perfectly with vitamin C and boost its efficacy and stability.

