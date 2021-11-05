Is the kansa wand the new gua sha?

What is a kansa wand? At first glance, a kansa wand looks like a simple massage tool complete with a wooden handle and dome-shaped metal head. But it's the materials it comprises that make this traditional tool particularly special, according to ancient belief. The handle is made of teak, while the polished metal head is made from bronze or 'kansa' in Sanskrit, the ancient language of Ayurveda. This copper/tin alloy is naturally anti-microbial and is considered more sacred and healing than gold or silver sacred in Ayurveda, says Jasmine.



Image: Nick Hopper "Copper is an absolutely essential mineral inside our body, " says Jasmine. "We don't necessarily know about it like we do zinc and magnesium, because we tend not to be deficient in it. But copper is fantastic on the skin. It's great for scars and even helping to create collagen,' she says. Although clinical research into the topical application of copper is limited, and we don't know if a copper wand can transfer the benefits of the metal to the skin, there is some scientific evidence to support the use of copper peptides in skincare. According to a paper published in 2018, one copper peptide was shown to boost the production of collagen and elastin, accelerate wound healing, improve regeneration of the skin and stimulate hair growth. How do you use a kansa wand? Jasmine advocates using the wand daily, with just three minutes before bed promising to "change your sleep entirely" thanks to its tension-busting prowess. "It's really important your skin is clean first," explains Jasmine, as the wand will push whatever is on your skin in deeper. Then, apply a quality oil or serum and work the kansa wand over your skin using small circular clockwise movements. You then need to apply an oil to give the tool, which you hold like a pencil, some slip. Jasmine starts around her eyes then gently moves the tool down her neck to promote lymphatic drainage before sweeping it across the centre of her face outwards. "At first it feels very cooling but that will soon go as the head starts to warm up your body," she comments. Next, she dials up the pressure and "freestyles" her wand around the back and sides of her neck, and towards her shoulders. She moves onto her forehead – an area that really made Jasmine fall in love with the kansa wand, she says as she uses it to banish "crunchiness" and tension. The next part of a kansa facial involves stimulating the body's Marma energy points. There are 37 in the head, face and neck alone. The wand comes with a QR code link to show you where to target. You can also use it around the temples and along the hairline and scalp – in fact, Jasmine has incorporated the tool in her own new Ayurveda-inspired Hari's x Jasmine Hemsley treatment menu for Hari's hair salons across London.



Image: Nick Hopper What are the best face oils to use with a kansa wand? It's all dependent on your Ayurvedic type (also known as dosha or mind-body type) although you want something with plenty of slip to avoid dragging the skin with the wand, explains Jasmine. "Ayurveda would recommend someone like me, a Vata type with drier skin, uses a heavier oil. Someone with more luscious skin, like an oilier Kapha type, needs a lighter oil; and a sensitive-skinned Pita type needs a very soothing cooling oil," she says. Jasmine likes Twelve Beauty Ideal Moisture Level Serum , £52. If you're on a budget, Garnier Organic Restoring Hemp Multi Restore Sleeping Oil , £11.99, gets her seal of approval and Fushi Organic Sweet Almond Oil , £12, is one of her top picks for body.