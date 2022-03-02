Is this bizarre fork facial the secret behind Madonna’s smooth skin?

Ayesha Muttucumaru 8 February 2018
fork-facial
Instagram @madonna

The 59-year-old took to her Instagram page to provide an insight into the unusual skin tightening technique

There aren’t many things that make us wince at GTG HQ - but seeing a fork massaged perilously close to Madonna’s eyes on Instagram  yesterday was certainly one of them.

Providing her 10.7 million followers with a glimpse inside her skincare regime, the MDNA Skin  founder, 59, popped on a towel and a Snapchat filter and filmed herself receiving a fork-based facial. “I'm just getting a facial right now from an aesthetician,” she commented. “OK, her name is Skillets and she's really good at doing facials when I'm wearing my hair in bangs with a bow tie on my head.”

She added, “It’s amazing, look at this little facial happening with forks. Forks are really good, they tighten the skin.”

Facial massage  has long been used as a technique for slowing down the ageing process. Its benefits include boosting circulation and reducing muscle tension and although certain facial exercises can be counterproductive , its popularity shows no signs of waning anytime soon thanks to the rise of yoga facials. While usually more hands-on, it appears that a multi-pronged approach is the one that’s favoured by the Michigan-born mogul.

Before you reach for your cutlery drawer though, it appears that they aren’t just any forks. They look like they could be the tools used for a microcurrent facial. Designed to deliver a more intense revitalising treatment by conducting tiny electric currents beneath the surface of the skin, it aims to tone facial muscles and boost collagen and elastin production.

“Have you tightened your face with a fork? Have you ever stabbed someone with a fork? I’ve done both. Anyway, it’s crazy,” she quips in the video. Yeah, just a tad. We might not try it just yet, but instead take her up on another of her beauty recommendations - an  oxygen facial .


